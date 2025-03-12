High-Performance Diamond Nail Drill Bits for Precision (2025)

Types Of Diamond Nail Drill Bits

Explore our comprehensive range of diamond nail drill bits, each designed to meet specific manicure needs. From the versatile 1.8 Inverted Cone R-Angle, perfect for cleaning nail grooves and removing dead skin at 10,000-15,000rpm, to the 2.3 Long Blade Straight Cylinder R-Angle, ideal for leveling and removing base gel at 15,000-25,000rpm. Discover our diamond-coated tungsten bits, known for their sharpness, heat dissipation, and durability, with recommended speeds of 10,000-20,000rpm. Our collection also includes conical and arc-shaped diamond bits, optimized for cuticle care and precision work. Each product is meticulously detailed with technical specifications to ensure professional and effective use.