high potential therapy equipment Here’s a Quick Way to know (2025)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTION

» What is this machine and what are the benefits of using this machine?

This is a medical machine that can neutralize acidic blood and return it to mild alkaline. It has the dual function of providing treatment and prevention of illness.

» How is it different when compared with massage machines?

The massage machines only provide partial treatment whereas Electric Field Therapy focuses on entire body treatment or “Root Treatment”.

» Is thisElectric Field Therapyharmful to the human body?

No,Electric Field Therapyis very safe to use as it only emits positive and negative charged ions that are found naturally in the human body.

» Are there any side effects?

No, there are no side effects as no medications or injections are given, but in the initial stage of using the treatment, you may experience some healing crisis. These will only be a temporary ”detoxifying” response and you will soon recover.

» What is “Healing Crisis”?

After starting the treatment and before full recovery of the illness, you may feel light headaches, heaviness, tiredness etc. These are normal detoxifying responses that will disappear soon.

» What isthe electricity consumption?

Its consumption is 30W, which is lower than Fluorecent lamp.

» How long should you use the Electric Field Therapy each day?

It’s a good idea to start with an initial treatment time of 20 minutes and than gradually increase this time to suit your physical condition. No matter how brief the treatment time, it is essential that you continue the treatment daily, without missing a single day.

» Can children also use it?

It can be used by anyone regardless of his or her age. As with adults, children need to adjust the treatment time according to their adaptability. For babies from 1 month old up to people ninety years of age, it is extremely relaxing and very safe.

» What kind of illness can be treated with the Electric Field Therapy machine?

For people suffering insomnia, chronic constipation, headaches, shoulder, neck and back pain, it is 100% effective by using the machine daily it will purify the blood, improve total body circulation, balance the nervous system, improve overall health and prevent disease.

» Will I become addicted to the machine?

No, it is not using chemicals or medicine, it is natural, using – IONS, the same electro-static electricity in your body.

» How long can I use it?

It depends on your problem most people can use up to 3-4 hours whilst sleeping.

However, you must gradually and slowly increase the time.

» Can women use it under menstrual cycle?

Yes, even better by removing the dry blood clots in the uterus. There will be more thicker darker blood, to prevent cancerous acidic elements.

» Why using it sleeping?

While your body is lying in a level state your mind is meditating and relaxing thus allowing your body’s natural healing power to work. By using the machine it generates 3 times better effects and quicker results.

You can break up the different time frames, 1 hour in the morning, 1 hour in the afternoon and 1 hour at night. Average use while sleeping 2-4 hours.

» Should I continue my medicine after undergoing the therapy?

Yes. Medicine prescribed by doctor should be continued.