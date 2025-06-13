High winds scatter trash across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City (2025)

High winds have caused trash from the East Oak Landfill to scatter across Northeast 36th Street, prompting cleanup efforts.

Thousands of pieces of trash have been scattered across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City due to recent high winds that ripped the netting at the East Oak Landfill. Waste Management, which owns the landfill, said the high winds caused the netting to tear, resulting in trash clinging to trees, fences, and the ground. Sharina Perry, the founder of Utopia Plastix, a plant-based alternative to plastic based in Edmond, expressed concern about the situation. "We had a huge windstorm and the impact of that windstorm; plastic waste blew everywhere. There's a waterway not very far from there," she said. "If that waste is not cleaned up, it will remain there because it's not going to break down. It's going to stay." Perry said the plastic and trash have been scattered across the roadway for several weeks. Waste Management told KOCO 5 they have brought in extra manpower to help clean up the blowing debris along with equipment to restore the netting. Today, workers were seen picking up pieces of trash along the roadway, but there is still a long way to go.

