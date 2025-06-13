High winds scatter trash across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City (2025)

WE UNDERSTAND THE WIND DID THIS. YEAH. WASTE MANAGEMENT, WHO OWNS THIS LANDFILL, SAYS RECENT HIGH WINDS ACTUALLY RIPPED THE NETTING, RESULTING IN WHAT YOU SEE RIGHT NOW. A BIG MESS. TRASH HAS CLUNG TO TREES. THE FENCE, THE GROUND. TODAY I SPOKE WITH A WOMAN WHO SAYS THIS IS MUCH MORE THAN JUST AN EYESORE. WE HAD A HUGE WINDSTORM, AND THE IMPACT OF THAT WINDSTORM. PLASTIC WASTE BLEW EVERYWHERE. THERE’S A WATERWAY NOT VERY FAR FROM THERE. IF THAT WASTE IS NOT CLEANED UP, IT WILL REMAIN THERE BECAUSE IT’S NOT GOING TO BREAK DOWN. IT’S GOING TO STAY. SERENA IS THE FOUNDER OF UTOPIA PLASTICS, A PLANT BASED ALTERNATIVE TO PLASTIC BASED IN EDMOND. SHE SAYS THE PLASTIC AND TRASH HAS BEEN SCATTERED ACROSS THE ROADWAY FOR SEVERAL WEEKS NOW. TODAY, WASTE MANAGEMENT TOLD KOCO THEY BROUGHT IN EXTRA MANPOWER TO HELP CLEAN UP THIS BLOWING DEBRIS, ALONG WITH EQUIPMENT TO RESTORE THE NETTING. TODAY WE DID SEE SOME WORKERS OUT HERE PICKING UP PIECES OF TRASH, BUT AS YOU CAN SEE BEHIND ME, THERE IS A LONG WAY TO GO.
Advertisement
High winds scatter trash across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City
High winds have caused trash from the East Oak Landfill to scatter across Northeast 36th Street, prompting cleanup efforts.
Thousands of pieces of trash have been scattered across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City due to recent high winds that ripped the netting at the East Oak Landfill.>> Download the KOCO 5 app | Subscribe to KOCO 5’s YouTube channelWaste Management, which owns the landfill, said the high winds caused the netting to tear, resulting in trash clinging to trees, fences, and the ground.Sharina Perry, the founder of Utopia Plastix, a plant-based alternative to plastic based in Edmond, expressed concern about the situation."We had a huge windstorm and the impact of that windstorm; plastic waste blew everywhere. There's a waterway not very far from there," she said. "If that waste is not cleaned up, it will remain there because it's not going to break down. It's going to stay."Perry said the plastic and trash have been scattered across the roadway for several weeks.Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.Waste Management told KOCO 5 they have brought in extra manpower to help clean up the blowing debris along with equipment to restore the netting.Today, workers were seen picking up pieces of trash along the roadway, but there is still a long way to go.Top HeadlinesWATCH: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathon Conder reacts to big, loud lighting during newscastUSGS: Earthquakes recorded minutes apart near Arcadia Friday morningSuspect in custody amid homicide investigation at Watonga homeA surprise guest: Former President Obama photobombs family’s cherry blossom portrait
OKLAHOMA CITY —
Thousands of pieces of trash have been scattered across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City due to recent high winds that ripped the netting at the East Oak Landfill.
>> Download the KOCO 5 app | Subscribe to KOCO 5’s YouTube channel
Advertisement
Waste Management, which owns the landfill, said the high winds caused the netting to tear, resulting in trash clinging to trees, fences, and the ground.
Sharina Perry, the founder of Utopia Plastix, a plant-based alternative to plastic based in Edmond, expressed concern about the situation.
"We had a huge windstorm and the impact of that windstorm; plastic waste blew everywhere. There's a waterway not very far from there," she said. "If that waste is not cleaned up, it will remain there because it's not going to break down. It's going to stay."
Perry said the plastic and trash have been scattered across the roadway for several weeks.
Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.
Waste Management told KOCO 5 they have brought in extra manpower to help clean up the blowing debris along with equipment to restore the netting.
Today, workers were seen picking up pieces of trash along the roadway, but there is still a long way to go.
Top Headlines
- WATCH: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathon Conder reacts to big, loud lighting during newscast
- USGS: Earthquakes recorded minutes apart near Arcadia Friday morning
- Suspect in custody amid homicide investigation at Watonga home
- A surprise guest: Former President Obama photobombs family’s cherry blossom portrait