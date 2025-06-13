High winds scatter trash across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City (2025)

WE UNDERSTAND THE WIND DID THIS. YEAH. WASTE MANAGEMENT, WHO OWNS THIS LANDFILL, SAYS RECENT HIGH WINDS ACTUALLY RIPPED THE NETTING, RESULTING IN WHAT YOU SEE RIGHT NOW. A BIG MESS. TRASH HAS CLUNG TO TREES. THE FENCE, THE GROUND. TODAY I SPOKE WITH A WOMAN WHO SAYS THIS IS MUCH MORE THAN JUST AN EYESORE. WE HAD A HUGE WINDSTORM, AND THE IMPACT OF THAT WINDSTORM. PLASTIC WASTE BLEW EVERYWHERE. THERE’S A WATERWAY NOT VERY FAR FROM THERE. IF THAT WASTE IS NOT CLEANED UP, IT WILL REMAIN THERE BECAUSE IT’S NOT GOING TO BREAK DOWN. IT’S GOING TO STAY. SERENA IS THE FOUNDER OF UTOPIA PLASTICS, A PLANT BASED ALTERNATIVE TO PLASTIC BASED IN EDMOND. SHE SAYS THE PLASTIC AND TRASH HAS BEEN SCATTERED ACROSS THE ROADWAY FOR SEVERAL WEEKS NOW. TODAY, WASTE MANAGEMENT TOLD KOCO THEY BROUGHT IN EXTRA MANPOWER TO HELP CLEAN UP THIS BLOWING DEBRIS, ALONG WITH EQUIPMENT TO RESTORE THE NETTING. TODAY WE DID SEE SOME WORKERS OUT HERE PICKING UP PIECES OF TRASH, BUT AS YOU CAN SEE BEHIND ME, THERE IS A LONG WAY TO GO.

Advertisement

High winds scatter trash across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City

High winds have caused trash from the East Oak Landfill to scatter across Northeast 36th Street, prompting cleanup efforts.

Kilee Thomas

Reporter

Thousands of pieces of trash have been scattered across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City due to recent high winds that ripped the netting at the East Oak Landfill.>> Download the KOCO 5 app | Subscribe to KOCO 5’s YouTube channelWaste Management, which owns the landfill, said the high winds caused the netting to tear, resulting in trash clinging to trees, fences, and the ground.Sharina Perry, the founder of Utopia Plastix, a plant-based alternative to plastic based in Edmond, expressed concern about the situation."We had a huge windstorm and the impact of that windstorm; plastic waste blew everywhere. There's a waterway not very far from there," she said. "If that waste is not cleaned up, it will remain there because it's not going to break down. It's going to stay."Perry said the plastic and trash have been scattered across the roadway for several weeks.Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.Waste Management told KOCO 5 they have brought in extra manpower to help clean up the blowing debris along with equipment to restore the netting.Today, workers were seen picking up pieces of trash along the roadway, but there is still a long way to go.Top HeadlinesWATCH: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathon Conder reacts to big, loud lighting during newscastUSGS: Earthquakes recorded minutes apart near Arcadia Friday morningSuspect in custody amid homicide investigation at Watonga homeA surprise guest: Former President Obama photobombs family’s cherry blossom portrait

OKLAHOMA CITY —

Thousands of pieces of trash have been scattered across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City due to recent high winds that ripped the netting at the East Oak Landfill.

>> Download the KOCO 5 app | Subscribe to KOCO 5’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

Waste Management, which owns the landfill, said the high winds caused the netting to tear, resulting in trash clinging to trees, fences, and the ground.

Sharina Perry, the founder of Utopia Plastix, a plant-based alternative to plastic based in Edmond, expressed concern about the situation.

"We had a huge windstorm and the impact of that windstorm; plastic waste blew everywhere. There's a waterway not very far from there," she said. "If that waste is not cleaned up, it will remain there because it's not going to break down. It's going to stay."

Perry said the plastic and trash have been scattered across the roadway for several weeks.

Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.

Waste Management told KOCO 5 they have brought in extra manpower to help clean up the blowing debris along with equipment to restore the netting.

Today, workers were seen picking up pieces of trash along the roadway, but there is still a long way to go.

Top Headlines

High winds scatter trash across Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City (2025)

References

Top Articles
Mens Hair Over 50: Best Looks Found
A Guide to Hearing Aids for Tinnitus
Body Art Tattoo: The Ultimate Guide to Self-Expression Through Ink
Latest Posts
Black Men Hairstyles: Boost Confidence Daily
Best Hearing Aids for Treating Tinnitus, Reviewed by Experts
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5305

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.