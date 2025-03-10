Highly Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet (2025)

I have found myself at that point in the summer where my feet are absolutely wrecked. After months of walking around in unsupportive, feet-exposing sandals, they are in serious need of some TLC. Believe me when I tell you that bi-weekly pedicures are no longer cutting it and the time has come for nearly nightly intervention. When my feet are dry, cracked and callused, simply dousing them in cream doesn’t make a dent, which is why it’s time to employ the help of actual hardcore callus removers.
Not only will a good callus remover help to remove the hard crusty buildup of a summer callus, but it can help to keep feet smooth and flake-free all around, all the time. Below, I’ve rounded up the most popular and highly-rated callus removers on Amazon. This list includes everything from old-fashioned foot files to newfangled gels, patches and more. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself and restore your weary feet back to their well-deserved glory. They work hard for you, and it’s time to return the favor with a bit of pampering.
1
A rechargeable electric callus remover
This rechargeable electric callus remover from Pritech is waterproof, so you can safely work on your feet in the shower or bath. It can be used on wet or dry feet, comes with four different attachments and works quickly to relieve pain, dryness and more. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 26,877 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Promising review: "Wowsa! I've owned other callus removers and they don't compare. While I find the little light on it useless, I love that you can plug it in to charge versus going through batteries. I also like the variety of different files. Like others have mentioned, sometimes removing them from their plastic is difficult. I attach the file and then roll it to where I can see the perforated lines and then use nippers or tweezers to lift and tear an edge. My pedicures are so much nicer now. I don't have to endure all the tickling from scrubbing my feet. I live in a state where they are allowed to use things that look like cheese graters on your feet to remove calluses and while I haven't allowed them to use them on me. Now they have no reason to! By far this is the best callus remover out there! Do yourself a favor and order the extra heads too!" — Amazon customer
2
A classic foot file for serious calluses only
Kick it old school with this colossal foot file. It's large and covers a good amount of surface area quickly and easily while remaining lightweight. You can use it on a dry or wet foot depending on your preference and enjoy the same soft and smooth results. (But be warned: Judging by the review below, you should be careful with this one. It's sharp!) It has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 71,412 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Promising review: "Not for the faint of feet. Right y'all, this ain't your basic foot rasp. If you have mild calluses, I really suggest you look elsewhere. However, if you, like me, basically have hooves for heels, then this may be you new holy grail of extraneous foot skin removal. A word of warning -- this thing will take off the tips of your toes if you're not careful. I nicked my pinky toes twice before I figured out how to NOT do that. But injury aside, after I learned how to wield this mighty weapon, I've been unafraid to wear flip flops since. That's HUGE for me. I have nasty feet. NASTY. Calluses, fissures, you named it. I've had 'em all. And now they're all gone, thanks to this gigantic foot grater. It's easy to use: take a shower, put a little liquid lotion (or shampoo or conditioner) on the rasp, apply to feet. Very little pressure is needed. You may need to try a few different angles so you don't accidentally grind off the skin you want to keep. This thing works quickly, so stop while you're ahead -- it's possible to, without even realizing it, work your way down to very delicate layers of skin that shouldn't be walked on. So I hope you get the idea. Minor foot issues? Don't buy this. Scaly, nasty hobbit-feet? This is the cheese grater for you. It'll change your life. Or just your feet. Or both!" — Lauren
3
Callus remover gel
Make callus removal hassle-free with this popular Lee gel. All you have to do is soak your feet for a few minutes in hot water, towel them dry, then apply a thick layer of the gel to the affected area and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. Rinse and give your feet a lil rub with a scrubber for best results and watch those feet transform before your very eyes. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 29,842 five-star ratings.
Promising review: "Yes! Used for the first time today. Other reviews suggested wearing gloves and I don’t have any so I just tied a plastic bag over my hand, worked fine for me. My feet were terrible, flaky and caked with dead skin. I need change, I want to have cute soft feet, it’s bad when your boyfriend has softer feet than you. So I soaked my feet for 10 minutes, applied the gel, let that sit for 5 minutes, soaked feet again and used a foot scraper thingy. I’m happy with the results. I can’t wait to not have those lines on the bottom of my feet." — Esineda
4
An electric foot callus shaver
Get salon-quality smoothness with this electric callus shaver. It quickly and easily buffs away thick, rough and dry skin for seriously impressive results. It's easy to use, has a safety lock button, is durable and gives you the results of a rasp, razor, pumice stone and grater all in one. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars and 22,338 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Promising review: "Solo mama to a daughter whose 'I WANT or NEED' list is never-ending. And, her needs and most of her wants come before mine. So to be real clear here...I rarely splurge on myself. At Christmas, a relative received a more expensive brand of a similar product. I had been secretly wanting what they had gotten for a long while now, for monthly pedicures aren't in MY budget. But, guess what I did get??? An Amazon gift card! I scoured this site until I found this callus remover. I ordered and I have been in PEDI HEAVEN since! My calluses especially on my big toes hurt so bad at times, I could hardly bare another day of dress shoes. My shoes were off and hidden under my desk more than they were off. After the first use, I could definitely tell a difference. Subsequent uses totally got rid of them. Someone had asked about being able to file down a thicker nail. I have one where the nail bed was damaged and it grew small and thick. This little thing filed it down effortlessly!! Holds charge wonderfully and cordless. Only drawback is that it is a bit loud, but don't let that discourage you!" — melody_thrives_on
A foot pumice stone
Keep things super simple with this Maryton pumice stone. It's a high-quality, double-sided pumice stone with two levels of coarseness to suit all kinds of dry and callused feet. It's especially handy for cracked summer heels — my main issue! It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 35,802 five-star ratings.
Promising review: "This is truly an exceptional product. I wear flip flops everyday and after a few weeks/months the cracked heels + callouses can get pretty gross looking. These have been an inexpensive alternative to going to the nail salon every few weeks. The pumice stone is fairly soft & easy to hold. At the same time it does a great job exfoliating my gross cracked heels. I basically just soak my feet in warm water in the bathtub, wash them with soap and then gently exfoliate each heel/foot. The stone is gentle enough where it doesn't hurt but at the same time it pulls off a decent amount of dead skin. Since I have some pretty serious cracked feet (~2 months of dead skin), it took me about 10 mins of scrubbing both feet to remove all of the skin. One great thing about the stone is that it is still fairly clean after! It flakes while you are using it but I believe that's considered one of the sanitary features of the stone. Some may consider this a negative (the flaked parts don't regenerate so you will have some dents from the parts that are more heavily used). Great buy, I would def repurchase." — MTW
6
Dr. Scholl's Duragel callus removers
Get relief from painful calluses in as little as two treatments with these Dr. Scholl's Duragel callus removing pads. They offer soft cushioning while helping to soften hard calluses with maximum strength salicylic acid. They're thin, flexible and last all day long. The product has 4.2 out of 5 stars and 6,047 five-star reviews.
Promising review: "Buy this miracle thing! I had no idea how this was supposed to work. All i had was pain under my foot, someone suggested I use a callus removed... I thought it would’ve just softened the callus butttt it did even better. I only wore this on the spot for about 2 days then it got sufficiently wet in the shower and started coming off. I thought that was it... looked at my feet and it left a circle from where the callus remover once was... didn’t think much of it cuz hey it’s under my feet who cares... until a week later that entire circle fell right off!!! The entire thing was gone, left my foot smooth and renewed and guess what no more pain. I need one big enough to cover my whole foot lol. It’s great I do recommend." — koko
7
Baby Foot exfoliation foot peel
This cult-fave Baby Foot peel is made with 16 natural extracts to smooth skin and restore it to its softest state. Think of it as an intense sheet mask for your feet. Each pack comes with two booties, one for each foot that you apply, leave on for an hour and then wash away. After five-ish days, dead skin begins to fall off, revealing baby-fresh skin underneath. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 30,127 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Promising review: "WOW. Just WOW! I rarely take the time to write product reviews, but, honey, this stuff is the real deal. My feet were gross. Thick skin, crusty looking. And, to make matters worse, the salons here do not allow razors to be used when getting a pedicure. I have tried using blades myself to no avail. Then a friend told me about this stuff, so I decided to try it. I showered, and then put on the 'boots' and taped them closed and covered my feet with two layers of socks so the gel wouldn't seep out. I waited for an hour, then took them off. They didn't look any different. So, I patiently waited to see some action. Today is the third day and I cannot believe my eyes! The skin is literally coming off in big sheets. If you are the kind of person who loves peeling skin and wants to see a drastic difference, you should buy this stuff. I love it so much I want to buy it for people. Even people I don't like. LOL. I know a lot of people with gross feet, who I think this would be perfect for. Just take a look at my photos. Yes. TMI, I know. But this is really amazing stuff. Don't walk. RUN and buy this stuff." — Annie
8
A callus shaver
Made of high-quality polished stainless steel and solid wood, this callus shaver is downright elegant, if such a thing is possible. It is sturdy, long-lasting and comfortable to hold thanks to its ergonomic design. The removable head is easy to replace or load and simple to use, making this a convenient little tool to have on hand in summer. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 8,529 five-star ratings.
Promising review: "Twelve thumbs up. If I could leave 10 stars I would. This thing is AH-MAZING. I’ve always had dry feet. Pretty much as long as I can remember. My husband used to like to joke that I could cut things with my feet. I just wasn’t blessed with super soft feet. After years of trying other products I decided to give this a try. After one use my feet are completely different. Soft and dare I say normal looking. You can’t see dry skin or white skin like you used to. My heels don’t have cracks anymore. It’s just amazing. This got more skin off than anything I’ve ever tried ever. I wish I had taken a before picture because it’s truly amazing. If you struggle with dry feet you have to give this a try!" — Amy Schlachter
9
A Pedi Perfect electronic foot file
This electronic foot file is a great middle ground for people who aren't quite ready for a hardcore filing experience but want to harness a bit more intensity than a pumice stone. It gently buffs away thick, hard summer skin and leaves your feet soft and smooth thanks to a coarse roller head that spins rapidly. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 15,212 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Promising reviews: "This product is absolutely fantastic and I had my doubts. I don't like people touching my feet but my heels were a mess after running around barefoot any chance I get. My husband commented on them the other night joking that I could borrow his belt sander to grind them down. That was the last straw I knew I had to do something. I ordered this product after looking at others that were similar and even cheaper but decided on this one since it had a real money-back guarantee. Doubtful, I took my shower and then tried it. My heels look like dried mud puddles in August so I had my work cut out for me. At first it didn't seem as anything was happened, but then I started seeing results. The trick is to hold it lightly to the skin, don't press deeply, and try to stay in an area for a few more seconds than suggested. Moving it around like a crazy monkey isn't going to do it, you have to be methodical and go over the same spots again and again. You also have to go at it from different directions to really get the cracks 'sanded' down. It took me a good ten minutes on one side of me heel alone, but the results are amazing!!! My heels don't catch the carpet when I walk across it. It's going to take a few more times to get baby smooth, but the results are incredible. I recommend starting on the low speed until you get the hang of it and then switch it up to the higher gear. Good Luck and definitely purchase this product." — Adrienne
