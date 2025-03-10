Highly Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet (2025)

A Pedi Perfect electronic foot file

This electronic foot file is a great middle ground for people who aren't quite ready for a hardcore filing experience but want to harness a bit more intensity than a pumice stone. It gently buffs away thick, hard summer skin and leaves your feet soft and smooth thanks to a coarse roller head that spins rapidly. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 15,212 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Promising reviews: "This product is absolutely fantastic and I had my doubts. I don't like people touching my feet but my heels were a mess after running around barefoot any chance I get. My husband commented on them the other night joking that I could borrow his belt sander to grind them down. That was the last straw I knew I had to do something. I ordered this product after looking at others that were similar and even cheaper but decided on this one since it had a real money-back guarantee. Doubtful, I took my shower and then tried it. My heels look like dried mud puddles in August so I had my work cut out for me. At first it didn't seem as anything was happened, but then I started seeing results. The trick is to hold it lightly to the skin, don't press deeply, and try to stay in an area for a few more seconds than suggested. Moving it around like a crazy monkey isn't going to do it, you have to be methodical and go over the same spots again and again. You also have to go at it from different directions to really get the cracks 'sanded' down. It took me a good ten minutes on one side of me heel alone, but the results are amazing!!! My heels don't catch the carpet when I walk across it. It's going to take a few more times to get baby smooth, but the results are incredible. I recommend starting on the low speed until you get the hang of it and then switch it up to the higher gear. Good Luck and definitely purchase this product." — Adrienne