Hims Review: How It Stacks Up for Hair Loss, Skincare, and Men’s Wellness | FashionBeans (2025)

25 April 2025

Navigating the new era of digital healthcare can feel like swiping through an endless sea of apps and promises. That feeling is what brought Hims to the table.

Hims is the San Francisco-based telehealth brand that has redefined how modern men (and women) approach personal wellness. Originally tackling taboo topics like hair loss and erectile dysfunction, Hims has since expanded into mental health, skincare, weight loss, and even primary care—with a sleek, subscription-based model to match.

With nearly two million subscribers and a valuation soaring into the billions, it’s clear the brand isn’t riding a trend, it’s shaping the future of healthcare. But does it actually deliver? In this Hims review, we’ll break down the platform’s services, strengths, and the criticisms you should know before signing up.

Key Takeaways

Convenient, discreet care: Hims makes accessing treatments for hair loss , sexual health, mental wellness, and even weight management remarkably easy—no waiting rooms, no awkward conversations.

, sexual health, mental wellness, and even weight management remarkably easy—no waiting rooms, no awkward conversations. Subscription-first model: Monthly deliveries keep medications and treatments on autopilot, but be sure to read the fine print—some users have found the subscription system tricky to cancel.

Expanding into weight loss and primary care: Hims now offers compounded GLP-1 medications (think: a more affordable Ozempic alternative) and broader health services, signaling a serious play for long-term relevance.

Fast growth, but some criticism: While Hims is praised for accessibility, critics warn that medication-focused care can sometimes come at the expense of deeper, more holistic health approaches.

Bottom line: If you’re looking for convenience and straightforward solutions to common wellness concerns, Hims delivers. Just make sure you understand the limitations—and know when a full checkup with a traditional provider might still be the smarter move.

Overview of Hims

About the Brand

Launched in 2017, Hims quickly disrupted the traditional healthcare model by offering a sleek, digital-first alternative for men’s wellness. Based in San Francisco and now publicly traded, Hims connects users to board-certified providers through its telehealth platform, delivering prescription and over-the-counter treatments directly to their doorsteps.

Originally best known for addressing hair loss and erectile dysfunction, the brand has since expanded into mental health, dermatology, weight management, and primary care services. With over 2.2 million active subscribers and over $1 billion in annual revenue as of 2024, Hims has become a cornerstone of the growing direct-to-consumer health market. The company’s reputation hinges on two pillars modern consumers crave: discretion and convenience—with unmarked shipments and flexible subscription plans designed to eliminate the effort of in-person visits.

Product Overview

Hims’ product line is both wide-ranging and medically-backed. On the prescription side, users can access FDA-approved medications for hair loss (like finasteride), erectile dysfunction (such as sildenafil), mental health treatments (including SSRIs for anxiety and depression), and compounded weight loss injections based on semaglutide—the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy.

Non-prescription offerings round out the catalog with biotin gummies, minoxidil topical solutions for hair regrowth, anti-aging skincare featuring retinol and hyaluronic acid, and acne-fighting regimens built around salicylic acid. Every product ships in discreet packaging, while virtual consultations and ongoing support with licensed providers help ensure treatments are tailored to individual needs.

Comfort and Usability

Reviews across platforms like Trustpilot and Reddit consistently highlight the brand’s frictionless experience. Customers praise the ease of completing medical intake forms, securing fast consultations, and receiving automatic refills without stepping into a pharmacy.

Discreet shipping eliminates the stigma around treating sensitive health concerns, and products—from hair loss capsules to skin serums—arrive with clear instructions designed to keep usage intuitive. Many users also appreciate the option to manage subscriptions or pause deliveries easily via the app or website, reducing the typical “subscription trap” complaints common to DTC brands.

Value Analysis

Positioned as a modern healthcare solution, Hims offers competitive pricing compared to both in-person visits and rival telehealth platforms. Monthly hair loss plans, for example, typically start around $22 and cap near $44—a relative bargain when factoring in bundled services like consultation, prescription fulfillment, and shipping.

Third-party reviews often highlight Hims’ subscription model for reducing surprise fees and making ongoing care more predictable. That said, savvy customers should note: while the platform’s convenience is a major draw, the overall cost may surpass what you’d pay for generic medications sourced independently, thanks to baked-in service and packaging fees.

Shipping, Returns, Subscription Options

Hims offers free standard shipping for all subscription plans across the US, with most orders arriving within five to seven business days. International shipping is currently unavailable.

Customers can manage, pause, or cancel subscriptions online at any time. While prescription items are non-returnable due to federal guidelines, non-prescription wellness products are eligible for a 30-day money-back guarantee according to the company’s return policy.

Ideal Customer Profile

Hims best serves adult men seeking discreet, low-barrier solutions for common health concerns such as hair loss, skin issues, and sexual health. Individuals comfortable navigating online healthcare platforms and those who value transparent pricing and auto-ship refills are likely to benefit most.

As prescriptions require medical review, the brand targets customers open to digital consultations and follow-ups with licensed practitioners.

Product And Service Offerings

Hims covers a broad spectrum of men’s health needs through a combination of telehealth services and specialized product lines. The brand structures its offerings for convenience with options for both ongoing subscriptions and one-time purchases.

Hair Loss Treatments

I find Hims to be well-known for its hair loss treatment portfolio. The core offerings include FDA-approved prescription medications like finasteride and minoxidil.

For those preferring over-the-counter options Hims provides thickening shampoos, conditioner and biotin gummies. The process typically involves an online consultation with a board-certified provider to assess suitability and prescribe medications if appropriate.

Many customers have rated Hims’ hair regrowth plans positively highlighting the fast shipping and discreet packaging. I’ve seen numerous testimonials noting visible improvements within three to six months for consistent users. The subscription model delivers the products monthly and allows for easy changes or cancellations which adds flexibility compared to in-person pharmacy visits.

Skincare Solutions

Hims also offers dermatologist-backed skincare treatments targeting common concerns such as acne aging and dryness. Their product suite features customizable regimens including facial cleansers anti-aging creams and acne treatment gels with active ingredients like tretinoin and niacinamide.

Customers regularly share their satisfaction with the simple routines and clear instructions. Hims’ educational content about skincare routines stands out as a strong point for new users who may not have much prior experience. A notable aspect is the ability to consult virtually with clinicians to tailor prescription skincare solutions to individual needs.

Sexual Health Products

In the realm of sexual health Hims focuses on addressing issues like erectile dysfunction (ED) and premature ejaculation (PE). The brand offers prescription medications such as sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) along with non-prescription supplements designed for overall sexual wellness. The online evaluation process has earned praise for its privacy and efficiency allowing users to access treatment from home.

Many reviews mention confidence in the authenticity of the medications and satisfaction with the clear communication from providers. Discreet shipment further adds to customer comfort. Hims’ prices for ED medications are often lower than those found at traditional pharmacies making them an appealing option for users prioritizing convenience and affordability.

User Experience And Ordering Process

For anyone considering Hims, the digital user journey is central to the brand’s promise of simplicity and privacy.

Website Usability

I found the Hims website clean, well-organized, and designed for quick navigation. Categories like hair loss, mental health, and sexual wellness are featured in the main menu, making it easy to find relevant solutions.

An online assessment guides new users through a series of medically relevant questions before recommending treatments. This approach makes the process less intimidating for people unfamiliar with telehealth. All product descriptions list ingredients, pricing, and likely outcomes in clear language.

Prescription products include disclaimers and eligibility requirements, and live chat support is available for immediate help. Throughout my review, I noticed that customer feedback often mentions the straightforward user interface and well-integrated support resources as major advantages. The mobile site functions efficiently, which is key for users who want access on the go.

Subscription And Delivery

Ordering from Hims involves setting up a subscription model by default. After medical evaluation (for prescription items), users receive monthly shipments with auto-refill, so they don’t have to worry about missing a dose.

Prescription consultations are done via online forms and sometimes followed up by a video chat with a board-certified physician, depending on the medication. Most subscribers mention discreet packaging and branded boxes, with no indication on the outside of the box about the contents, assuring privacy. T

The estimated delivery time is typically 5 to 7 business days after prescription approval. I noticed consistent praise in customer reviews for the convenience of home delivery and the ability to pause or cancel subscriptions directly through the user dashboard. While prescription products are non-returnable, the brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on most non-prescription items, a policy that enhances confidence for new customers considering hair loss products or men’s wellness kits from Hims.

Effectiveness And Results

The effectiveness of Hims’ products has become a focal point for many prospective customers. Results can vary by product type and individual, but both user testimonials and clinical research offer insights into what most men can expect from the brand’s treatments.

Customer Testimonials

Most Hims reviews highlight noticeable improvements, especially for hair loss and ED treatment plans. Many customers mention seeing reduced hair shedding and early regrowth with finasteride and minoxidil after around three to six months. For example, users often describe greater hair density in their frontal hairline and crown, aligning with the brand’s claims about treatment timelines.

In the area of sexual health, many customers report increased confidence and fewer interruptions related to ED, citing the convenience of the online process as a strong positive. While some mention mild side effects with prescription medications like sildenafil, they tend to rate support from Hims’ providers positively. Skincare products receive mixed feedback—many appreciate the tailored regimens, though a few note it may take several months before seeing significant improvements in acne or skin texture.

Product Category Common Feedback Average Onset of Results Hair Loss Treatments Fuller hair, reduced shedding 3–6 months Sexual Health Improved confidence, fewer issues 30 days or less Skincare Smoother skin, reduced breakouts 2–4 months

Clinical Backing

Hims focuses on medications and ingredients with peer-reviewed clinical support. The hair loss products feature FDA-approved treatments like finasteride and minoxidil, both of which are widely accepted as effective by dermatologists. Research shows that finasteride can slow hair loss and promote regrowth in up to 85% of men with male pattern baldness, with results typically appearing after three to six months of consistent use.

For ED medication, sildenafil (a generic form of Viagra) has long been the subject of clinical studies that confirm its safety and efficacy for most men with erectile dysfunction. Hims prescribes these medications only after an evaluation by board-certified doctors, following telehealth best practices for prescription drugs.

The brand’s skincare line uses ingredients such as tretinoin, an FDA-approved retinoid clinically proven to treat acne and improve skin appearance. While individual results can vary based on skin type and regimen adherence, these ingredients are standard in dermatological care.

It is important to note that Hims does not guarantee results for any treatment, and outcomes may depend on personal health factors or pre-existing conditions. Customers who remain consistent with their chosen regimen and follow medical advice tend to report higher satisfaction based on aggregated reviews.

Pros And Cons Of Hims

Navigating Hims’ offerings reveals a blend of strengths and some potential drawbacks, especially for men exploring hair loss treatment, skincare, or prescription ED medication. Based on brand claims, aggregated customer reviews, and third-party expert assessments, I have outlined the main benefits and limitations of Hims for anyone considering digital men’s health solutions.

Pros

Convenient Online Consultations: Hims provides a telehealth model that allows users to complete consultations entirely online. This saves time compared to in-person doctor visits and helps avoid awkward conversations for sensitive topics like hair loss or erectile dysfunction.

Hims provides a telehealth model that allows users to complete consultations entirely online. This saves time compared to in-person doctor visits and helps avoid awkward conversations for sensitive topics like hair loss or erectile dysfunction. Discreet and Fast Shipping: Most orders ship in plain packaging to preserve privacy—a feature that many customers mention as a key selling point. Standard shipping is typically fast and reliable within the US.

Transparent Pricing and Subscriptions: All pricing for prescription and non-prescription products is clearly listed with minimal hidden fees. Monthly subscription plans for core products like finasteride and sildenafil usually cost less than local pharmacies or in-person clinics.

FDA-Approved Ingredients and Evidence-Based Care: Treatments for hair loss and sexual health use clinically-backed, FDA-approved medications such as finasteride, minoxidil, and sildenafil. This focus on science sets Hims apart from less-regulated online supplements.

Treatments for hair loss and sexual health use clinically-backed, FDA-approved medications such as finasteride, minoxidil, and sildenafil. This focus on science sets Hims apart from less-regulated online supplements. Bundled Telehealth Access: Online medical consultations, often billed separately by other providers, are included at no additional fee with most subscriptions. This adds value and lowers the overall cost for new users.

User-Friendly Experience: The website is clean and easy to navigate, with a guided onboarding quiz and simple subscription management. Users consistently report positive experiences handling their prescriptions and refills through the dashboard.

Cons

Limited In-Person Support: Hims is designed for online care, so those needing physical exams or immediate medical assessments may not find it suitable.

Hims is designed for online care, so those needing physical exams or immediate medical assessments may not find it suitable. Not Covered by Insurance: Hims products and prescriptions are out-of-pocket expenses. Most offerings are not eligible for health insurance reimbursement, which may be a disadvantage for some customers.

Hims products and prescriptions are out-of-pocket expenses. Most offerings are not eligible for health insurance reimbursement, which may be a disadvantage for some customers. Prescription Restrictions and State Availability: Certain medications require approval by a healthcare provider and may not be offered in all states due to telehealth regulations. This can restrict access for some users.

Certain medications require approval by a healthcare provider and may not be offered in all states due to telehealth regulations. This can restrict access for some users. Mixed Results With Non-Prescription Skincare: While prescription items for sexual health and hair loss often receive high ratings, reviews for non-prescription skincare are more variable. Some users see visible improvements, others report minimal difference or mild irritation.

While prescription items for sexual health and hair loss often receive high ratings, reviews for non-prescription skincare are more variable. Some users see visible improvements, others report minimal difference or mild irritation. No Returns on Prescription Items: For safety reasons, prescription products cannot be returned or refunded. Only non-prescription goods qualify for the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros and Cons Table

Pros Cons Online consultations, quick access No in-person provider support Discreet, fast shipping to your door Not covered by insurance Transparent, competitive pricing Geographic/prescription restrictions FDA-approved treatments Mixed reviews for non-prescription skincare Bundled telehealth, no extra fees No returns/refunds for prescription items Easy subscription management

Hims stands out for affordable men’s wellness care via telehealth, discreet delivery, and transparent pricing on clinical-grade treatments. These features resonate strongly with adult men seeking privacy and true convenience in managing hair loss, ED, and common skincare issues online.

Final Verdict

After a full breakdown of its services, pricing, and customer feedback, this Hims review makes it clear: the brand stands out as a compelling option for men looking to tackle hair loss, sexual health, skincare, mental health, and even weight management without the friction of traditional healthcare systems. With over 2.2 million active subscribers and a growing catalog of prescription and non-prescription treatments, Hims has proven it can back up the hype with real accessibility and results.

If you value discreet service, transparent pricing, and the convenience of managing your health entirely online, Hims is well worth considering. Just keep in mind: while the platform excels at treating common, low-risk concerns, it’s not a replacement for comprehensive in-person medical care when more serious conditions arise.

Bottom line? For affordable, hassle-free men’s wellness solutions—delivered in plain packaging, without the pharmacy awkwardness—Hims delivers exactly what modern consumers are looking for.