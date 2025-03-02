HOE GELNAGELS THUIS TE VERWIJDEREN - Naio Nails (2025)

Nail Art Gidsen
Gel nagels zijn een geweldige manier om wekenlang te genieten van die glanzende, glanzende, perfect uitziende nagels! Het nadeel kan echter vaak het verwijderen ervan zijn. De verleiding voor velen is om hun gel nagels te trekken of te schillen, vooral als de nagels beginnen te chippen of natuurlijk te schillen. Dit vraagt echter gewoon om problemen! Aan je gel nagels trekken of ze eraf schrapen zal schade aan je nagelbed veroorzaken, wat betekent dat je gels of acryl veel minder waarschijnlijk de tand des tijds zullen doorstaan de volgende keer dat je ze laat doen. Zeker niet de moeite waard, we denken dat je het ermee eens zult zijn.
Dus, hoe verwijder je veilig gelnagels? We weten dat veel salons en professionals gelnagelverwijdering aanbieden, maar wat als je op die momenten je gelnagellak thuis wilt verwijderen tussen bezoeken? Sluit je bij ons aan hier bij Nail Nails, terwijl we je uitleggen hoe je veilig gelnagellak thuis kunt verwijderen.
Hoe je gelnagellak thuis kunt verwijderen
Er zijn een aantal methoden die je kunt proberen om gelnagellak veilig te verwijderen in het comfort van je eigen huis - ze vereisen gewoon een beetje geduld en tijd. Vandaag gaan we kijken naar de twee meest voorkomende methoden voor het verwijderen van gelnagels thuis: de weekmethode en de folie-methode.
Top tip:Voordat je een van deze methoden probeert, breng een beetje Vaseline aan (nagelriemolie en rijke handcrèmes werken ook!) op de huid rond je nagels. Dit voorkomt dat je huid uitdroogt bij contact met aceton.
Hoe gelnagellak te verwijderen
De eerste methode is de eenvoudigste - week je nagels in een kom met aceton. Om deze methode uit te voeren:
- Voordat je begint, vijl je het oppervlak van je nagels voorzichtig om de glanzende topcoat los te maken en te verwijderen. Vijl niet te veel - het doel is om de beschermende bovenlaag te verwijderen in plaats van te diep in de gelnagellak te vijlen. Zodra je nagels er iets matter uitzien, kun je beginnen.
- Vul een grotere kom met warm (maar niet kokend) water.
- Plaats een kleinere kom, gevuld met aceton, in de grotere kom, zodat het omringende warme water de aceton een paar minuten zachtjes kan verwarmen. Gebruik geen kokend water en probeer zeker niet de aceton direct te verwarmen, aangezien het een zeer ontvlambare vloeistof is.
- Plaats je nagels ongeveer 15 minuten in de acetonoplossing.
- Zodra je 15 minuten voorbij zijn, zou je moeten opmerken dat de gel rond de randen los begint te komen. Je kunt dan een oranje houten stokje gebruiken om deze losgekomen gel te helpen verwijderen. Wees voorzichtig en schraap nooit aan je nagels, want dan beschadig je ze. Als de gel niet gemakkelijk verwijdert, plaats je je nagels terug in de oplossing voor nog eens 5 minuten en herhaal je dit totdat je de gel gemakkelijk kunt verwijderen.
Hoe gelnagellak te verwijderen met folie
Als je niet houdt van de beperkingen van het zitten met je vingernagels in een kom aceton, kun je ook de folie-methode proberen.
- Begin opnieuw met het voorzichtig polijsten van het oppervlak van de nagel om de glanzende topcoat te verwijderen.
- Neem een wattenbolletje en doordrenk het met aceton. Plaats dit op je nagel en gebruik een klein beetje folie om het om de nagel te wikkelen en de folie op zijn plaats te bevestigen. Deze methode werkt beter met wattenbolletjes dan met pads, omdat pads de neiging hebben te snel uit te drogen om de nagels volledig te doordrenken.
- Herhaal deze methode op elke vinger, zodat elke nagel in aceton weekt.
- Laat het ongeveer 15 minuten zitten, waarna je de wattenbol eenvoudig samen met de gel kunt afschuiven. Probeer eerst op één vinger en als je merkt dat de gel niet gemakkelijk verwijdert, breng dan de folies opnieuw aan voor nog eens 5 minuten. Je kunt de folies tot 30 minuten laten zitten als dat nodig is.
- Zodra je het grootste deel van de gel hebt verwijderd, kun je een andere wattenbol gebruiken en aceton om eventuele resten te verwijderen. Laat je niet verleiden om de overgebleven nagellak af te schrapen of te trekken, want dan beschadig je je nagels.
Top tips voor het veilig verwijderen van gelnagellak
- Bij voorkeur wacht je tot je gelnagels al beginnen te chippen of af te pellen, omdat ze dan veel gemakkelijker te verwijderen zijn.
- Verwijder nooit gel van je nagels door te schrapen, te bijten of af te pellen. Ja, deze methode kan snel zijn, maar je kunt de bovenste laag van de nagel in het proces verwijderen, waardoor ze zwak, ruw en vlekkerig worden. Geduld is de sleutel – de veiligste methoden kunnen langer duren, maar je zult jezelf op de lange termijn dankbaar zijn.
- Na het verwijderen, laat je natuurlijke nagels vijf minuten in kokosolie weken en breng nagelriemolie aan op je nagels. Zorg ervoor dat je ook regelmatig je handen en nagels hydrateert om je huid zacht, sterk en gezond te houden.
- Laat je nagels ademen na het verwijderen van gellak. Als je het kunt verdragen, wacht dan tot ten minste de volgende dag om opnieuw lak aan te brengen.
daar heb je het – alle tips die je nodig hebt om gelnagels veilig thuis te verwijderen! Voor alle producten die je nodig hebt om je handen en nagels gezond te houden tijdens het proces, zorg ervoor dat je deassortiment bij Naio Nails. Of, voor het werken aan jouw volgende meesterwerk, kijk rond in onze volledige collectie vangel nagellakken.
