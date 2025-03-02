HOE GELNAGELS THUIS TE VERWIJDEREN - Naio Nails (2025)

Gel nagels zijn een geweldige manier om wekenlang te genieten van die glanzende, glanzende, perfect uitziende nagels! Het nadeel kan echter vaak het verwijderen ervan zijn. De verleiding voor velen is om hun gel nagels te trekken of te schillen, vooral als de nagels beginnen te chippen of natuurlijk te schillen. Dit vraagt echter gewoon om problemen! Aan je gel nagels trekken of ze eraf schrapen zal schade aan je nagelbed veroorzaken, wat betekent dat je gels of acryl veel minder waarschijnlijk de tand des tijds zullen doorstaan de volgende keer dat je ze laat doen. Zeker niet de moeite waard, we denken dat je het ermee eens zult zijn.

