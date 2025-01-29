Hoe moet je gellak verwijderen? - 3 manieren - Pink Gellac (2025)

How to remove gel polish?
Ready for a new colour on your nails? It is important to know how to remove your gel polish safely without damaging your natural nail. We are here to break it down to you. There are 3 different ways to remove your gel polish. Please find the way that works best for you.
Option 1: Soaking Off the Gel Polish
Stap voor stap
What do you need:
- Nail File 100/180
- Remover
- Nail Wipes& aluminium foil /Remover Wraps/ Nail Wipes &Removal Clips
- Orange Woodsticks/Cuticle Pusher
- Cuticle Oil*
*: Do not use this if you are going to reapply gel polish directly after. Your manicure won’t adhere to your nails.
Step 1: File off the Top Coat
Use the 100/180 grit Nail File to file the Top Coat off the nail. We recommend using the coarsest side to do this, using a left-to-right motion. Ensure that the entire nail has a kind of matte look. This first step makes sure the remover can dissolve the rest of the gel polish. Do not forget!
Step 2: Apply remover and wrap with aluminum foil
Put some Remover on a Nail Wipe. Place the wipe on the nail and wrap your fingertip tightly in a piece of aluminium foil or Remover Wrap. Leave to soak for about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Remove gel polish with a tool
When the gel polish is dissolved by the Remover, it can be easily removed with an Orange Woodstick or a Cuticle Pusher. Use the tool gently to remove the leftover gel polish. Don’t press too hard to prevent nail damage
Step 4: Aftercare
Applying Cuticle Oil is a good way to keep your nails healthy. Keep in mind that gel polish won’t adhere to oiliness. Wait at least one hour before you do your next manicure. Do you want to reapply gel polish to your nails immediately after removal? Please skip this step and only apply Cuticle Oil after you’re next gel polish manicure is done.
Easily and quickly remove gel nail polish with our Removal Clips. These clips are reusable and smartphone-friendly, allowing you to use your phone while removing your gel polish.
Option 2: Easiest Removal with Peel Base
Are the above steps a bit too much, do you find removing gel polish too time-consuming or do you want to change gelcolour frequently? Don’t worry, we got you! With the Pink GellacPeel Base, removing gel polish is a piece of cake. No remover needed and no soaking off your nails. Thanks to this bad boy you can remove the polish from your nails within 1-2 minutes. Just peel it off and you’re done!
- Start by gently loosening a corner of the gel polish at the base of your nail using an Orange Woodstick or Cuticle Pusher.
- Optionally, you can apply a little Cuticle Oil between your gel polish and your nail. This way, the gel polish comes off more easily and it is even more gentle for your nails.
- The gel polish is now easy to remove from your nails. Ready to apply a new colour!
Tip:Before you start, treat your hands to a relaxing bath with lukewarm water and a touch of Cuticle Oil. This makes removing your manicure even easier! Do you want to know more about the Peel Base? Discover everything about our Peel Base.
Option 3: Removing Gel Polish with a File
If you use theRubber Base, you can also choose to completely file it down:
- Take a 100/180 grit file and carefully file away until the top layer of the Rubber Base with the 100 grit side. When doing this, be careful not to include the natural nail, i.e. the part that had already grown out. Make sure you keep the curvature, so don't file away too much product.
- With the 180 grit side you file the sides of your nails vertically, giving your nails the desired shape and length. Make sure that the surface of the Rubber Base becomes even. Do you notice pieces of Rubber Base coming off while filing? Then remove it completely. Your goal is to get a perfectly even nail, without irregularities.
- Wipe away the dust with the Manicure Brush and gently push back your cuticles with the Cuticle Pusher or the Orange Woodstick. Give the natural nail, the grown part, a light buff with a buffing block.
With these three effective methods you can remove your gel polish effortlessly and get your nails ready for a new stylish manicure!