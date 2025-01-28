Holiday Hairstyles For A Unique Look | Paula Young Blog (2025)

Christmas and New Year are the most awaited occasions during the chilly season because those are the times you can show up and show out in style.

From stylish updos and braided looks to sleek holiday hairdos, there are several ways to revamp your look and make a statement at all your holiday gatherings.

So, are you ready to let your hair down and add festive flair to your hair? Continue reading to find 7 fashionable holiday hairstyles that will make you the center of attention.

Holiday Hairstyles: Retro Pin Curls

Our first-holiday hairstyle is the retro pin curls. This stunning style exudes elegance and charm, making it a go-to choice for festive parties.

Retro pin curls have a classic Hollywood allure that instantly upgrades any outfit, whether you’re wearing a cocktail dress or a cozy sweater.

Set your curler to a moderate heat setting, spray the Ashlee VersaFiber Wig by Paula Young with heat protectant spray, and create curls in sections.

Pin the curls as you go and let them loose once they are cool. Use a Wig Hair Spray to set the style in place, and you will be set to turn heads.

Holiday Hairstyles: French Twist

If you are searching for hairstyles for holidays that exude sophistication and timeless charm, our second pick is an excellent choice.

The versatility of the French twist allows for personalization. Whether you want to recreate the classic, smooth twist or the modern, slightly messy version, the choice is yours.

On top of that, hairstyles like this stay in place throughout the night, ensuring you stand out in style without the constant touch-ups.

To create this stunning holiday hairdo, consider fringeless wigs like the Brandy WhisperLite Monofilament Wig by Paula Young.

The fringeless front and the center mono part with individually hand-tied fibers are great for achieving that chic and realistic look. In addition, the built-in permatease offers volume without weight, while the extended neck provides a smooth finish.

Pull your hair back, twist it upwards into a vertical coil, and secure the style in place with bobby pins to achieve this stylish look in minutes.

Holiday Hairstyles: Fishtail Braids

Blending the magic of elegance and charm, fishtail braid hairstyles are a chic and unique way to stand out during the holiday season.

The hairstyle’s intricate design elevates your holiday ensemble with ease and adapts to various occasions, ensuring versatility without compromising style.

If your hair isn’t long enough, consider the fabulous Human Hair Pony Hair Piece by Paula Young to get the look.

Gather your bio hair into a ponytail and secure the wrap-style hairpiece using the built-in flexible comb, bobby pin, and velcro closure for a seamless look.

Divide the ponytail into two sections, begin plaiting the fishtail braids, and secure the braid with an elastic band.

Wrap a velvet ribbon around the hair tie for a touch of elegance, beautifully capturing the warmth and charm of the cozy season.

Holiday Hairstyles: Sleek And Straight

No holiday hairstyle list is complete without the coveted sleek and straight hairstyle during the warm and festive holiday season when style takes center stage.

Whether you want to embody elegant refinement or an edgy look, sleek and straight hairstyles are the way to go. The clean and polished lines frame your face beautifully and create the illusion of asymmetry.

Moreover, the hairstyle looks great on any length—short, long, or mid-length. If you want to sport the trendiest sleek and straight hairstyles for short hair without a haircut, then try the ready-to-wear Beckett WhisperLite Wig by Paula Young.

This A-line shake-and-go wig has straight, natural-looking layers and wispy, brow-skimming bangs that frame your face just right.

Accessorize holiday hairstyles for short hair like this with embellished clips to add a feminine touch.

Holiday Hairstyles: Wavy Half-Up

Wavy half-up holiday hairstyles are another striking option for trendsetters looking to stand out during the Christmas dinner.

Hairstyles like this add height and structure, while the rest of the hair adds drama and highlights your facial features.

If your bio hair is shorter or thinner, we recommend the versatile Cosmopolitan Human Hair Wig by Paula Young.

To get this look, secure the top section of the wig into a half-ponytail and leave out a few strands to frame your face.

Spray the human hair wig with a heat protectant spray, set the curler to a moderate heat setting, and create soft waves.

Pro tip: Run your fingers through the waves for an effortless look.

Holiday Hairstyles: The Blowout Style

Chic and glamorous, the blowout hairdo is a beautiful option for mature women.

Think voluminous roots and beautiful and supple curls towards the ends with face-framing layers. These hairstyles enhance your style by adding shine and body to your hair.

However, if you are short on time or don’t want to spend time going over with a hair dryer and a round brush, we have you covered. Consider the glueless and pre-styled Gayle Wig by Paula Young.

With synthetic wigs like this, you don’t have to worry about crafting the hairstyle. Give the wig a gentle shake to wake up the fibers, pop it over your natural hair, and you are set to steal the spotlight.

Holiday Hairstyles: Bubble Ponytail

Wrapping up our list of hairstyles for holidays for a unique look is the bubble ponytail hairstyle. It’s a fun and modern take on the classic ponytail hairstyle, providing a dash of youthfulness to your look.

Hairstyles like this are a conversation starter whether you are attending Christmas dinner or counting down the minutes to the New Year.

Want to achieve this unique hairstyle in minutes? Use the built-in butterfly clip and secure the

Long Layered Pony Hair Piece by Paula Young to your existing hair.

Place and secure a few elastic hair ties along the length of the ponytail hairpiece and gently pull to create the “bubbles.”

Worried about your holiday style looking wiggy? Read How To Make A Wig Look Natural to find 5 essential tips to make your wigs look natural and realistic just in time for the holidays.

Conclusion

Prepare to dazzle this jolly season with these 7 stylish and unique holiday hairstyles and become the center of attention wherever you go. Your options are unlimited, from classic retro pin curls and sleek styles to bubble ponytails.

So why wait? Check out our exquisite collection of salon-quality wigs and easy-to-wear hairpieces at Paula Young to achieve the desired hairdo in minutes without a long-term commitment.