Home Oxygen Concentrators: Top-Reviewed Home and Stationary Units (2025)

Home oxygen concentrators are solely intended for use inside the home and are not designed to be fully mobile. Home concentrator machines provide oxygen therapy patients with a quiet, durable and reliable source of medical grade oxygen in the comfort of their own home. Stationary oxygen concentrators are fully powered from a wall outlet, so there are no batteries to charge or replace.
We carry the most advanced home oxygen concentrator units available, featuring energy efficient and low decibel operation models. Stationary oxygen concentrators greatly reduce the dangers associated with immobile oxygen tanks. The stationary concentrator systems we carry are equipped with wheels so they can be moved from one room to another with ease. For a comparison of all our home concentrator machines, please visit our home oxygen comparison page.
-
CAIRE Companion 5 Home Concentrator
Rating:
98%
33 Reviews
- 36 Pounds
- .5 to 5 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes the Companion 5 unit, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
OxyHome 5L Stationary Concentrator
Rating:
100%
18 Reviews
- 41 Pounds
- 1 to 5 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes OxyHome, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
CAIRE AirSep Newlife Intensity 10 Home Concentrator
Rating:
100%
13 Reviews
- 58 Pounds
- 2 to 10 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes the Intensity 10 unit, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
Drive DeVilbiss Quiet 5L Home Oxygen Concentrator
Rating:
100%
4 Reviews
- 36 Pounds
- .5 to 5 LPM
- 46 Decibels
- Includes Drive 5L unit, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
Inogen At Home 5L Concentrator
Rating:
88%
28 Reviews
- 18 Pounds
- 5 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes Inogen Home unit, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
Invacare Perfecto2 Home Concentrator
Rating:
77%
15 Reviews
- 43 Pounds
- .5 to 5 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes Perfecto unit, cannula, and owner’s manual.
-
Drive DeVilbiss 10L Home Oxygen Concentrator
Rating:
40%
1 Review
- 42 Pounds
- 2 to 10 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes Drive 10L unit, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
Respironics Millennium M10 with OPI
Rating:
100%
1 Review
- 53 Pounds
- 1 to 10 LPM
- Oxygen Percentage Indicator
- Includes the Millennium M10 unit, cannula, and manual.
-
Respironics Everflo with OPI
Rating:
100%
2 Reviews
- 31 Pounds
- 1 to 5 LPM
- Oxygen Percentage Indicator
- Includes Everflo with OPI, cannula, and manual.
-
Respironics EverFlo Home Concentrator
Rating:
99%
15 Reviews
- 31 Pounds
- 1 to 5 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes Everflo, cannula, and manual.
-
Drive DeVilbiss 5 Liter Home Oxygen Concentrator
Rating:
80%
4 Reviews
- 36 Pounds
- .5 to 5 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes Drive 5L unit, cannula and owner’s manual.
-
Respironics Millennium M10 Oxygen Concentrator
Rating:
86%
10 Reviews
- 53 Pounds
- 1 to 10 LPM
- 3 Year Warranty
- Includes the Millennium M10 unit, cannula, and manual.
Stationary Oxygen Concentrator Electricity Costs
Getting Started with Home Oxygen Concentrators Video
Home concentrators are very robust and with routine maintenance will often run efficiently for 20,000 to 30,000 hours. Routine maintenance includes keeping the air intake clean and periodically cleaning and/or replacing the filters.
The oxygen generating capacity (liters per minute of oxygen flow) of a home concentrator is most typically 5 liters per minute. The vast majority of oxygen users are prescribed dosages between 1 and 5 liters per minute. The largest commercially available home concentrator delivers 10 liters per minute. Although it is fairly rare, patients needing over 10 liters per minute can bundle units together for increased oxygen delivery.
Relatively new to the market are super small (around 10 lb) home concentrators. These units will run on AC (wall outlet) or DC (cigarette lighter) power and are so light that it is easy to move them from room to room or put them in the car for travel. They currently only support oxygen flow rates up to 2 liters per minute.
The medical grade oxygen produced from a home concentrator is delivered in what was earlier described as continuous flow. This means that the oxygen is continuously flowing through the cannula to the patient’s nostrils. Most doctors recommend and prescribe continuously flowing oxygen for nocturnal (night time) use.
The settings on a stationary concentrator are very self-explanatory. Other than the power button the primary adjustment on most units is a flow tube with a knob on the bottom. This knob adjusts the liter flow per minute. For more updated stationary units, you’ll be able to adjust the settings via “+” and “-” buttons. Plus to increase settings and the minus to decrease.
It is not uncommon for a patient with sleep apnea to also be on oxygen therapy. Patients using a CPAP or BiPAP and on oxygen therapy connect their sleep apnea device to the home concentrator on continuous flow.
Home Concentrators Frequently Asked Questions
How long does a home oxygen concentrator last?
The life of an home oxygen concentrator can vary due to a multitude of factors including humidity, elevation. The best way to elongate your concentrator's life is to take proper care of it. Refer to your owners manual for your specific unit's maintenance...
Does a home oxygen concentrator need to be cleaned?
Yes, like any piece of equipment cleaning them is very important in sustaining the device. Make sure to refer to your owner's manual for proper cleaning and maintenance instructions. If you do not have your user's manual you may find a copy of it here...
How many watts does a home concentrator use?
The wattage a stationary oxygen concentrator will use depends on its size, and the setting it's on. For example, the small Inogen 5L Concentrator can use as much as 275...
What's the difference between a stationary and portable concentrator?
While both stationary and portable concentrators provide medical grade oxygen there are a couple key distinctions between them. As it implied in the name, stationary (or home) concentrators are built for use in the home, being much larger and requiring...
How much does a home concentrator cost?
New home oxygen concentrators vary in pricing and usually cost between $595 and $2000 depending on batteries and other accessories. Customers can...
What home oxygen concentrators are the quietest?
Depending on the stationary oxygen concentrator, you can get the oxygen you need without all the noise by choosing from the quietest...
