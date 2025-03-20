Honest Review Of Saltyface Self-Tanner Review (2025) | The Quality Edit (2025)

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the web’s best products. If you purchase through our links, we may receive a commission. Our editorial team is independent and only endorses products we believe in.

I love winter white, but not for my skin tone. Pasty, often dry, cold season skin is the cruel reminder that we have several months until summer. As I rely on skincare to do the heavy lifting in my beauty regimen – I love to be barefaced – self-tanner is essential to maintain a healthy glow. Unfortunately this step was disruptive with its scent, streaks and application upheaval. Until I found Saltyface.

Saltyface has been making waves as the best-selling self-tanner on Gwyneth Paltrow’s clean beauty-centric site. And for good reason. It’s a next level tan-producing product thanks to its clean ingredients, scent-free formula and unique applicators. After just one use, I was hooked. Read further to learn why you’ll want to incorporate this effortless, sun-kissed step into your beauty routine.

It’s Fragrant-Free

I am thrilled to finally not smell like DHA – the ingredient responsible for bringing out vacation sun kissed color– but my husband is even more delighted. The off-putting scent of traditional tanning products, particularly those that attempt to disguise the ingredient with florals, is overbearing. At best.

While Saltyface contains naturally derived DHA (from sugar beets), the lack of fragrance is in keeping with the clean brand’s transparency; added fragrance is notorious for hiding ingredients that are hormone disruptors, neurotoxins and carcinogens. Without fragrance, the formula is also ultra-sensitive, compatible with even the most acne prone and sensitive skin.

Saltyface does add hydrating ingredients and anti-inflammatories including Glycerin, Aloe Leaf Extract, Chamomile Flower and Calendula Flower Extracts, Cucumber and Marshmallow Root Extracts, and Linden Flower. These natural additions not only contribute to a fragrant-free experience, but also result in hydrating and nourishing skin while deepening color, eliminating the skin-tightening, sticky feeling that usually accompanies self-tanning.

It Offers Instant Gratification

While Saltyface takes a full 24 hours for color to peak (but you’ll notice a difference within 6-8 hours), the time between application and dressing is nil. This is hours faster than standard self-tanners. Fear for white sheets no longer applies.

The easy to apply hydrating formula soaks into skin readily and, despite being water-clear (vs. tinted), results in smooth, naturally sunned skin. Orange streaks and splotchy skin, particularly around knees and feet, are a thing of the past. No exfoliation required; Saltyface only recommends moisturizing dry skin spots prior to application for the most natural-looking tan.