Honest Review Of Saltyface Self-Tanner Review (2025) | The Quality Edit (2025)

I love winter white, but not for my skin tone. Pasty, often dry, cold season skin is the cruel reminder that we have several months until summer. As I rely on skincare to do the heavy lifting in my beauty regimen – I love to be barefaced – self-tanner is essential to maintain a healthy glow. Unfortunately this step was disruptive with its scent, streaks and application upheaval. Until I found Saltyface.
Saltyface has been making waves as the best-selling self-tanner on Gwyneth Paltrow’s clean beauty-centric site. And for good reason. It’s a next level tan-producing product thanks to its clean ingredients, scent-free formula and unique applicators. After just one use, I was hooked. Read further to learn why you’ll want to incorporate this effortless, sun-kissed step into your beauty routine.
It’s Fragrant-Free
I am thrilled to finally not smell like DHA – the ingredient responsible for bringing out vacation sun kissed color– but my husband is even more delighted. The off-putting scent of traditional tanning products, particularly those that attempt to disguise the ingredient with florals, is overbearing. At best.
While Saltyface contains naturally derived DHA (from sugar beets), the lack of fragrance is in keeping with the clean brand’s transparency; added fragrance is notorious for hiding ingredients that are hormone disruptors, neurotoxins and carcinogens. Without fragrance, the formula is also ultra-sensitive, compatible with even the most acne prone and sensitive skin.
Saltyface does add hydrating ingredients and anti-inflammatories including Glycerin, Aloe Leaf Extract, Chamomile Flower and Calendula Flower Extracts, Cucumber and Marshmallow Root Extracts, and Linden Flower. These natural additions not only contribute to a fragrant-free experience, but also result in hydrating and nourishing skin while deepening color, eliminating the skin-tightening, sticky feeling that usually accompanies self-tanning.
It Offers Instant Gratification
While Saltyface takes a full 24 hours for color to peak (but you’ll notice a difference within 6-8 hours), the time between application and dressing is nil. This is hours faster than standard self-tanners. Fear for white sheets no longer applies.
The easy to apply hydrating formula soaks into skin readily and, despite being water-clear (vs. tinted), results in smooth, naturally sunned skin. Orange streaks and splotchy skin, particularly around knees and feet, are a thing of the past. No exfoliation required; Saltyface only recommends moisturizing dry skin spots prior to application for the most natural-looking tan.
Look, No Hands!
With Saltyface’s Tanning Brush ($21), you can have even coverage while keeping your hands stain free. Made with ultra-soft vegan bristles, on a recyclable aluminum handle, the oversized brush feels luxe and pairs well with the Tanning Water ($44). Whether you opt to use Tanning Water in mist or dropper form, the brush beautifully blends color across your face, behind your ears and down your neck.
Saltyface touts itself as “living in the space between cosmetics, tanning and skincare to create the look that a day in the sun leaves on your skin,” and I can assure you that it does just that. The company focuses on safe and sustainable ingredients (it is a completely non-toxic and cruelty-free company) that elevates your natural beauty – something everyone can get behind. The entire focus at Saltyface is achieving a sunkissed glow, so whether you use the Freckle Paint or Tanning Foam, you can’t go wrong. My personal favorite is the Tanning Water, which is a buildable solution (meaning you can get a deeper tan with the more product that you use) that is simply added as a last step to your skincare routine. If you’re a conscious consumer looking for a natural and effortless tan, Saltyface is for you. For a more in-depth review of Saltyface, click here.
Choose Your Glow
Since Coco Chanel’s sun-kissed return from a Cannes cruise in 1923, the connection between feeling attractive and having a tan has become undeniable. When chasing your carefree “summer self,” choose from Saltyface’s two shades – Light to Medium and Medium to Dark – and several sets with which to experiment: The Face Set ($62), The Tanning Set ($119) and The Everything Set ($134). Given the ease of application, you can apply morning or night. The more you use, the deeper the tan.
Having incorporated Saltyface into my daily skincare routine, I have a healthy glow that even the harshest of winters won’t diminish.
5 MORE REASONS TO ENJOY A SUNLESS TAN WITH SALTYFACE:
- Complement your sun-kissed skin with the brand’s Freckle Paint ($22). Create subtle or bold long-lasting freckles that wash off with makeup.
- The sustainable amber-glass packaging blocks UV light, which helps prolong the product shelf life.
- Tanning Foam Refill ($57) is available – the aluminum bottle is a sustainable, cost-effective way to keep Saltyface in stock year-round.
- The brand is proud to be a member of 1% for the Planet, a certification given to businesses that have incredible sustainability commitments – and donate 1% of annual sales to environmental causes.
- Whether you add tanning drops to your moisturizer (or sunscreen) or apply alone, Saltyface is an effortless step, with bountiful benefits, to add to your routine.