Hospital And Nursing Home Probiotics Global Market Report 2025 (2025)

Hospital and nursing home probiotics are dietary supplements containing live microorganisms, typically beneficial bacteria, that provide health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. These probiotics are particularly valuable for supporting digestive health, boosting immune function, and improving general wellbeing, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and patients with weakened immune systems.

The primary indications for using probiotics in hospital and nursing home settings include conditions such as antibiotic-associated diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Clostridium difficile infection, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and general gut health maintenance. Antibiotic-associated diarrhea, in particular, is a common issue resulting from the disruption of gut microbiota due to antibiotics, and probiotics are often used to restore balance and alleviate symptoms. Probiotics come in various formulations, including capsules, powders, liquids, soft chews, and probiotic yogurt, allowing for flexible administration tailored to the needs of different patient groups, such as infants, adults, the elderly, immunocompromised patients, and those with gastrointestinal disorders. These products are distributed through a variety of channels, including hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, online retail, and healthcare facilities, and they are used primarily in areas related to gut health, immunity, and overall wellness.

The hospital and nursing home probiotics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.81%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to the increasing awareness surrounding gut health, a higher prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, the rising use of probiotics in healthcare, and the growing body of evidence highlighting the health benefits of probiotics.

The hospital and nursing home probiotics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.44%. Looking ahead, the growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by the expanding use of probiotics, a higher demand for digestive health solutions, increased awareness of probiotics, a stronger emphasis on preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and growing investments in probiotic-based medical nutrition. Key trends in the forecast period include innovations in probiotic formulations, enhancements in delivery methods tailored for specific healthcare environments, new probiotics aimed at infection prevention, the development of specialized probiotics for the elderly and immunocompromised patients, and the integration of digital technologies.

The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is expected to drive the expansion of the hospital and nursing home probiotics market. These disorders encompass various conditions affecting the digestive system, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and constipation. The rise in these conditions is linked to factors such as unhealthy eating habits, a higher intake of processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, and elevated stress levels. Probiotics used in hospitals and nursing homes help manage gastrointestinal disorders by restoring the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, improving digestive health, and alleviating symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, and bloating. For example, in December 2023, the IBD Registry, a UK-based non-profit organization, reported that the number of people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) surpassed 5,300 by 2023, an increase of more than 3,000 individuals compared to 2022. As a result, the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders is contributing to the growth of the hospital and nursing home probiotics market.

Companies operating in the hospital and nursing home probiotics market are focusing on creating innovative products such as probiotic solutions to enhance gut health, accelerate recovery, and minimize side effects associated with antibiotics. Probiotic solutions contain live microorganisms that offer health benefits when consumed in sufficient quantities, typically by improving the balance of good bacteria in the digestive system. For example, in October 2024, Probi AB, a biotechnology company from Sweden, launched "Metabolic Health by Probi" for healthcare environments. This clinically supported probiotic solution combines two proprietary strains, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v (LP299V) and Lacticaseibacillus paracasei 8700:2 (L. Paracasei 8700:2), to promote metabolic health, cardiovascular well-being, weight management, and blood pressure regulation.

In June 2023, Clasado Limited, a UK-based biotechnology firm, collaborated with Probi AB to further develop synbiotic products targeting gut health. The partnership aims to combine their expertise to advance the development and commercialization of scientifically supported synbiotics, which offer specific health benefits for consumers. Probi AB, based in Sweden, specializes in the development and commercialization of probiotic products backed by scientific research, preclinical studies, and clinical trials.

Major players in the hospital and nursing home probiotics market are Nestle Health Science, BASF SE, Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories, Lactalis Group, Danone S.A., General Mills Inc., Arla Foods, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Glanbia PLC, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., BioGaia AB, Klaire Labs, SymbioPharm GmbH, Synlogic Inc., Vitakem Nutraceuticals.

North America was the largest region in the hospital and nursing home probiotics market in 2024. The regions covered in hospital and nursing home probiotics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the hospital and nursing home probiotics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The hospital and nursing home probiotics market includes revenues earned by entities by sales of probiotic-infused wound care products, probiotic-infused foods, and medical-grade probiotics and related services such as probiotic therapy and consultation, infection control and prevention, probiotic supplementation programs, and probiotic administration monitoring. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values and are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

