Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live announces first ever NZ tour (2025)

Geoff Jones, CEO of show promoter TEG Group, says, “After colossal success in North America, Europe and Australia over the last six years, bringing Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to New Zealand has been a long-time goal of ours. We knew we had to bring this tour to New Zealand as soon as possible and can’t wait to deliver the action this September.

“New Zealand has a strong history of supporting international touring acts, and we hope the crowds come out to support this family-focused theatrical spectacular.”

Speaking to the success of the toys that inspired the show Jo Mitchell, general manager of marketing at The Warehouse, the tour’s presenting partner, says Hot Wheels has a huge following in New Zealand.

“One Hot Wheels toy revs off our shelves every 20 seconds, and we sell more Hot Wheels than any other retailer in New Zealand.”

And if seeing the arena show from the stands isn’t enough for you, die-hard fans can also book in to get up close and personal with the drivers and trucks with an all-new Pre-Show Party on the arena floor before the action kicks off.

Show tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, April 2 on the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website and start from $45, with special family ticket pricing available.