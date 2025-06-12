Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live announces first ever NZ tour (2025)

Table of Contents
Latest from Entertainment Sponsored: Rich, warm colours to welcome autumn Latest from Entertainment Sponsored: Wood stock - find your finish References

Home / Entertainment

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live announces first ever NZ tour (1)

By Jenni Mortimer

Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Audience·NZ Herald·

2 mins to read

The show is coming to Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Hot Wheels enthusiasts young and old rejoice - the high-octane global phenomenon Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party is finally coming to New Zealand.

For the first time, Bigfoot, Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, Race Ace and more fan-favourite trucks will be crash-landing on our shores with their larger-than-life arena show.

The glowing trucks, giant wheels and gravity-defying stunts are set to set to hit Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 20, Sky Stadium in Wellington on September 27 and finishing up at Eden Park in Auckland on October 4.

The live show is based on the automotive toy brands Hot Wheels trucks, with fully operational versions of the famous toys coming to life and performing fiery wheelies, donuts and car-crushing stunts.

Geoff Jones, CEO of show promoter TEG Group, says, “After colossal success in North America, Europe and Australia over the last six years, bringing Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to New Zealand has been a long-time goal of ours. We knew we had to bring this tour to New Zealand as soon as possible and can’t wait to deliver the action this September.

“New Zealand has a strong history of supporting international touring acts, and we hope the crowds come out to support this family-focused theatrical spectacular.”

Speaking to the success of the toys that inspired the show Jo Mitchell, general manager of marketing at The Warehouse, the tour’s presenting partner, says Hot Wheels has a huge following in New Zealand.

“One Hot Wheels toy revs off our shelves every 20 seconds, and we sell more Hot Wheels than any other retailer in New Zealand.”

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live announces first ever NZ tour (3)

And if seeing the arena show from the stands isn’t enough for you, die-hard fans can also book in to get up close and personal with the drivers and trucks with an all-new Pre-Show Party on the arena floor before the action kicks off.

Show tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, April 2 on the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website and start from $45, with special family ticket pricing available.

See Also
US allies like NZ a 'critical component of deterrence' in space warfare - generals

Latest from Entertainment

Entertainment

Lorde gave a phone number to fans: Here’s what happened when they texted it11 Apr 11:07 PM
Premium

Entertainment

Succession star Harriet Walter on playing ‘abominable mothers’ and where Shakespeare went wrong11 Apr 08:00 PM

Entertainment

Getting away with murder: Hercule Poirot is back on the case in a new Auckland production

Latest from Entertainment

Lorde gave a phone number to fans: Here’s what happened when they texted it11 Apr 11:07 PM

'There is so much to say. Probably easier if I txt it,' Lorde's email to fans read.

Premium

Succession star Harriet Walter on playing ‘abominable mothers’ and where Shakespeare went wrong11 Apr 08:00 PM

Getting away with murder: Hercule Poirot is back on the case in a new Auckland production

Grey’s Anatomy star reveals devastating diagnosis11 Apr 08:11 AM
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live announces first ever NZ tour (2025)

References

Top Articles
Review: Why this ‘pure Melbourne’ trattoria is attracting a new legion of young fans
Kering sales slump as crisis deepens at Gucci
More than €10m of Irish State funds invested in Israeli companies with links to occupied territories
Latest Posts
Garda whistleblower sues force over arrest by armed officers during football match with friends
FSU gunman's chilling political views are revealed as footage emerges
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carmelo Roob

Last Updated:

Views: 5523

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carmelo Roob

Birthday: 1995-01-09

Address: Apt. 915 481 Sipes Cliff, New Gonzalobury, CO 80176

Phone: +6773780339780

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Gaming, Jogging, Rugby, Video gaming, Handball, Ice skating, Web surfing

Introduction: My name is Carmelo Roob, I am a modern, handsome, delightful, comfortable, attractive, vast, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.