Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live announces first ever NZ tour (2025)

Home / Entertainment
By Jenni Mortimer
Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Audience·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
The show is coming to Dunedin, Auckland and Wellington. Photo / Supplied
Hot Wheels enthusiasts young and old rejoice - the high-octane global phenomenon Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party is finally coming to New Zealand.
For the first time, Bigfoot, Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, Race Ace and more fan-favourite trucks will be crash-landing on our shores with their larger-than-life arena show.
The glowing trucks, giant wheels and gravity-defying stunts are set to set to hit Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 20, Sky Stadium in Wellington on September 27 and finishing up at Eden Park in Auckland on October 4.
The live show is based on the automotive toy brands Hot Wheels trucks, with fully operational versions of the famous toys coming to life and performing fiery wheelies, donuts and car-crushing stunts.
Geoff Jones, CEO of show promoter TEG Group, says, “After colossal success in North America, Europe and Australia over the last six years, bringing Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to New Zealand has been a long-time goal of ours. We knew we had to bring this tour to New Zealand as soon as possible and can’t wait to deliver the action this September.
“New Zealand has a strong history of supporting international touring acts, and we hope the crowds come out to support this family-focused theatrical spectacular.”
Speaking to the success of the toys that inspired the show Jo Mitchell, general manager of marketing at The Warehouse, the tour’s presenting partner, says Hot Wheels has a huge following in New Zealand.
“One Hot Wheels toy revs off our shelves every 20 seconds, and we sell more Hot Wheels than any other retailer in New Zealand.”
And if seeing the arena show from the stands isn’t enough for you, die-hard fans can also book in to get up close and personal with the drivers and trucks with an all-new Pre-Show Party on the arena floor before the action kicks off.
Show tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, April 2 on the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website and start from $45, with special family ticket pricing available.
Latest from Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Latest from Entertainment
'There is so much to say. Probably easier if I txt it,' Lorde's email to fans read.