Hottest 2025 Nail Trends You Need To Know About! (2025)

Want to stay on top of the 2025 nail trends? Check out my list featuring the top 7 nail trends that will dominate the beauty world in the new year!

Top Nail Trends We’ll Be Seeing In 2025

As we enter a new year, we also enter a new era of fashion and nail trends. Whether it’s reimagined classics or bold new styles, modern nail trends are perfect for giving your OOTDs a chic, contemporary finish!

If you want to stay ahead of the trends in 2025, I’ve got you covered! I’ve done the research and narrowed down the top nail trends we’ll be seeing throughout the year. From timeless designs making a comeback to gorgeous colors that will steal the spotlight, the nail trends below will make your mani the ultimate accessory in 2025!

Soap Nails

(@overglowedit, @sistersinpalette, @matejanova)

I’m sure by this point – you’ve heard of the soap nail trend. But in case you haven’t, I’ll fill you in!

Soap nails – inspired by trendy, clean girl nails – are simple manicures featuring milky tones (think beige, white, pink) and a high-gloss, buffed, clean finish. This nail design “looks like it’s straight out of a spa day,” giving you a squeaky clean and fresh out of the shower look – hence soap nails.

And as old money fashion and the clean girl aesthetic continue to rule the fashion world, soap nails will be staying in the spotlight for 2025. I love the classic look of this design, and you can definitely depend on soap nails for a classic and polished vibe.

Magnetic Chrome

(@berrysweet_nails, @nailsbysap, @avrnailswatches)

Magnetic chrome is another nail trend that will take over the beauty industry in 2025. This playful and versatile look is an updated version of the ever-popular chrome mani and is perfect for capturing an array of colors. The soft shimmer of this design creates an alluring finish and I love how it has an energetic and futuristic look.

Experts at Vogue also predict that we’ll“see many elevate the look with different effects to make it even more mesmerizing,” so we should all feel free to get creative with colors and patterns here!

Cat Eye

(@cclaracr, @thecolornook, @candykissyeg)

Cat-eye nails are also expected to be one of the major 2025 nail trends. This unique manicure style is inspired by the alluring look of a cat eye gemstone and features the distinct, gleaming line this gem is known for.

I love how this design is elegant but bold, and it’s another look that’s easy to tailor to your style via different colors and designs. So whether you prefer subtle shades or vibrant hues, this trend can be customized to suit your aesthetic and complement any outfit.

Mocha Brown

(@_ivynailart, @blushbeautybarcr, @iramshelton)

“With Pantone declaring Mocha Mousse as it’s Colour of the Year for 2025, we’ll undoubtedly see our manicures following suit.”

And as simple designs and neutral shades remain a popular choice, the earthy and sophisticated appeal of mocha brown nail polish makes it a perfect choice for trendy nails. This color is suitable for both casual and formal settings, and I love how it can work with any season – adding a cozy warmth to winter outfits and mimicking a sun-kissed glow during summer.

I think it’s also an ideal base color for a more complex design, so I recommend adding a chrome topcoat or using this shade in a gradient design for something elegant but playful.

Tiffany Blue

(@style.your.occasion, @fayelouisedennis, @topcoatchronicles)

When it comes to iconic colors, Tiffany Blue is at the top of the list! Associated with the high-end jewelry store Tiffany & Co., this color represents timeless sophistication and luxury. And “According to celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards, the iconic Tiffany Blue will be everyone’s go-to shade in 2025.“

This color is bright and fresh, adding a vibrant appeal to any look. It also goes from day to night seamlessly, adding elegant color to a professional ensemble and then acting as a bold and playful pop of color during a night out.

I adore the Tiffany Blue French tips above, although this color looks just as beautiful on soft, feminine shapes like almond or round nails.

Castlecore Nails

(@nailart.department, @mythica_sumire, @lajefastudio)

If you’re looking for a bold and intricate design to rock in the new year, castlecore nails are the 2025 nail trend for you!

With a vintage aesthetic, lavish details, and romantic charm – castlecore nails have an alluring and luxurious appeal and they couldn’t be more perfect for anyone who wants to make a stylish statement. Shades of red and green (like burgundy, bright crimson, and a deep forest or soft mossy green) are excellent choices, and “adding metallic details like chains and charms to nails” will take your castlecore design to the next level.

While castlecore nails are vibrant and daring, they also have a sophisticated and ethereal appeal that makes them a must-try in 2025.

Ballerina-Shape Nails

(unknown, @biosculpturegelcyprusgreece, @melibeauty.lounge)

And finally, ballerina nails are the last on my list of 2025 nail trends. Named for their resemblance to a ballerina’s slipper, these nails feature a tapered square tip with soft, slightly rounded corners. This detail also helps to differentiate them from classic coffin nails.

And unlike coffin nails, which have a fierce and edgy appeal, ballerina nails are soft, sophisticated, and feminine. This nail shape pairs perfectly with shades that are soft and feminine, too, like shimmering pinks and purples, nude pinks, and milky tones.

However, you can really pair this nail shape with any color – from bright reds to baby blues to neutral tones. It’s a versatile and flattering design that can finish your looks with a modern and elegant touch.

When it comes to 2025 nail trends, the choices above are going to be a hot pick. Choose Tiffany Blue polish for chic sophistication, soap nails for an effortless style, or castlecore for a bold statement. No matter which design you choose, you’ll definitely be adding a trendy touch to your outfits!

If you loved this article, don’t miss25+ Elegant Winter Nails We’re Obsessed With and 21+ Minimalist Nail Designs We’re Copying This Winter!