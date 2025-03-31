How a Back Specialist Treats Herniated Discs - Advanced Orthopedics New England (2025)

Herniated discs are among the most common causes of back pain, affecting people of all ages and lifestyles. If you have been searching for relief from debilitating pain or discomfort caused by a herniated disc, a back specialist could be the key to helping you regain mobility and improve your quality of life.

Let us explore how a back specialist addresses herniated discs and the range of treatments available.

What Is a Herniated Disc

A herniated disc occurs when the soft, jelly-like interior of a spinal disc pushes through its tougher outer layer. This can irritate nearby nerves, causing symptoms such as pain, numbness, or weakness in the back, legs, or arms. Herniated discs can happen due to wear and tear, injury, or even genetics. Common symptoms include:

Sharp or radiating back pain

Numbness or tingling in your limbs

Muscle weakness

While a herniated disc can be painful, it is also treatable — especially with the help of a qualified back specialist.

How a Back Specialist Diagnoses a Herniated Disc

The first step in treating your herniated disc is getting an accurate diagnosis. A back doctor will conduct a comprehensive evaluation to determine the root cause of your pain. The process typically involves the following.

Medical History Discussion

Your spine specialist will ask about your symptoms, lifestyle, and injury history. This provides clues about the potential causes of your back pain.

Physical Examination

The back specialist will conduct a thorough evaluation, including tests to assess your range of motion, muscle strength, reflexes, and potential nerve involvement.

They may also check for signs of inflammation, alignment issues, or conditions such as herniated discs or sciatica to provide an accurate diagnosis.

Imaging Tests

Advanced imaging tests — such as MRI or CT scans — may be recommended to get a detailed view of your spine. These images help the specialist confirm the presence and extent of the herniated disc.

Once the diagnosis is complete, your spine specialist will create a personalized herniated disc treatment plan suited to your condition.

Non-Surgical Treatments for Herniated Discs

Most herniated discs improve with non-surgical treatments. A spine specialist may recommend one or a combination of the following options:

Physical Therapy

Physical therapy plays a critical role in recovery from a herniated disc. Special exercise can strengthen the core and back muscles, reduce pain, and prevent further injury.

A physical therapist will guide you through stretches and techniques tailored to your condition.

Medications

Over-the-counter pain relievers, like ibuprofen (Advil) or acetaminophen (Tylenol), may alleviate mild symptoms. For more severe pain, your back specialist might prescribe muscle relaxants or nerve pain medications.

Always follow your back doctor’s instructions and use medications as directed.

Corticosteroid Injections

If pain persists or becomes debilitating, corticosteroid injections can help reduce inflammation near the affected nerve. These injections are targeted and effective for providing temporary but significant relief.

Lifestyle Modifications

Back specialists often recommend weight management, ergonomic adjustments, or avoiding certain activities that may worsen your condition. Simple changes like improving posture or using a supportive chair can make a big difference.

When Surgery Becomes Necessary

Most patients with herniated discs recover with conservative care. However, if symptoms do not improve after six weeks or worsen significantly, surgery may be considered. Common surgical options include:

Microdiscectomy

This minimally invasive procedure involves removing the portion of the disc pressing on the nerve. It has a high success rate in relieving pain and restoring mobility.

Spinal Fusion

In severe cases, spinal fusion may be recommended to stabilize the spine by joining two or more vertebrae. While less common, this procedure offers relief for chronic pain.

Disc Replacement Surgery

During the procedure, the damaged herniated disc is surgically removed and replaced with a specialized artificial disc designed to mimic the natural structure and function of a healthy disc. This helps restore mobility and reduce back pain.

Advances in technology make these procedures safer and more effective than ever, ensuring faster recovery times and better outcomes.

Back Specialist in Bloomfield and Rocky Hill, CT, & Springfield, MA

Visiting a back specialist near you can make all the difference in managing pain and improving your quality of life. Back specialists are trained to provide compassionate care that addresses both the physical and emotional challenges of living with a herniated disc.

If you are looking for herniated disc treatment in Enfield, CT, Advanced Orthopedics New England specializes in personalized, patient-centered orthopedic care. With experienced back specialists and modern facilities, we offer:

Comprehensive assessments for acute and chronic back pain

State-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic tools

Both surgical and non-surgical treatment options

Our spine experts also emphasize education, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call us today at (860) 728-6740. We look forward to serving you!