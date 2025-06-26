How Carl Weathers’ 'Toy Story' Character Will Return In Next Film (2025)

Carl Weathers may be gone, but his legacy will carry on in one of Disney’s biggest franchises.

Weathers tragically passed away on February 2, 2024, at 12:18 AM in his Venice, California home. According to the death certificate obtained by The Blast, the cause was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, marking the end of a decades-long battle with heart issues.

His death was deemed “natural” and peaceful, with Carl Weathers' son, Matthew Weathers, officially notifying authorities.

Ernie Hudson To Voice Combat Carl In 'Toy Story 5,' Honoring Carl Weathers' Legacy

Now, TMZ has learned that "Ghostbusters" legend Ernie Hudson is stepping in to voice fan-favorite Combat Carl in "Toy Story 5," taking over the role originated by Weathers.

Production insiders say Disney didn’t want to say goodbye to the beloved G.I. Joe-style action figure, especially since Weathers made such a memorable impact voicing him in previous installments. And with Hudson’s action-packed résumé and commanding voice, the torch is clearly being passed with care.

Combat Carl, who first appeared in the "Toy Story" universe as a rugged military-grade toy, was an homage to Weathers’ unforgettable roles in "Predator" and "Rocky."

The casting choice made perfect sense then, and Ernie Hudson stepping in now is just as fitting.

Carl Weathers Was Cremated Following Private Goodbye, Family Confirms In Emotional Statement

The "Happy Gilmore" actor was cremated per his family’s wishes, following a private goodbye.

In a statement released at the time, his loved ones said, “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.”

They added, “[He] was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

His death came as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, especially given his recent appearances in high-profile projects like "The Mandalorian." In fact, one of his final performances was as Greef Karga in the hit Disney+ series, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Following the news of his death, former co-star Gina Carano was one of the first to pay tribute.

Gina Carano Pays Tribute To Carl Weathers

Carano, who played Cara Dune before being fired over controversial conservative posts on X, formely Twitter, shared a heartfelt Instagram message about working with Weathers, calling the experience unforgettable.

Though Carano is now in the midst of a legal battle with Disney and Lucasfilm, enlisting Elon Musk’s help to sue and demand her role be reinstated, she paused the drama to remember the man who once served as her on-set mentor.

According to reports, "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau specifically selected Weathers to guide Carano through her early days on the show.

Carano Says Weathers Reached Out Shortly After She Was Fired From 'Mandalorian'

As Carano prepares to go toe-to-toe with the House of Mouse in court, her emotional tribute to Weathers adds another layer to the saga, proving that his influence stretched far beyond the screen.

"Hearing the news of Carl Weathers passing today is shocking, I’m going to struggle through these words…" she began. "Carl called me directly after I was fired. I wasn’t in an emotional state where I could pick up the phone because of how upset I was, but we did end up speaking later on."

She added, "He was gentle and encouraging and didn’t want me to give up, he was letting me know that he wasn’t throwing me away, he was trying to keep my hope alive in what seemed like quite a hopeless scenario, he showed me he cared. That is who he was."

Many of Carl Weathers' other costars also took to social media following his passing in order to share their condolences and reflect on their memories with him on set.

'Toy Story 5' Set To Release Next Summer

Now, with "Toy Story 5" set to drop next summer, Ernie Hudson is stepping up to keep Combat Carl’s story alive.

"Toy Story 5" will be released on June 19, 2026.