How Did 'Aftermath' End? Unpacking the Dylan Sprouse-Led Thriller's Final Moments (Including Doc's Fate) (2025)

Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding are the hero-villain duo no one saw coming.

The 2024 action film Aftermath — which was picked up by Netflix in February 2025 and became the No. 1 movie on the platform — follows Eric Daniels (Sprouse), a war veteran with PTSD who’s trying to reconnect with his younger sister, Madeleine Daniels (Megan Stott).

“I didn’t want it to seem cliche,” Sprouse said of playing a character with PTSD in a 2024 interview with ComingSoon.net. “I definitely wanted to make sure that that was properly represented ... We were surrounded by former active military on set and a handful of veterans there that I asked a wealth of questions, as well as a former active medic who was serving. That was really helpful.”

Eric and Madeleine’s reunion is halted when they become trapped on Boston’s Tobin Bridge after a group of ex-military contractors destroy the roads and take everyone hostage.

As Eric tries to save his sister and the others, he learns more and more about the people holding them captive and who they're actually after.

So how did Aftermath end? Here’s everything to know about the movie’s final scenes.

Warning: Aftermath spoilers ahead!

What was the Shattered Dove Initiative?

How Did 'Aftermath' End? Unpacking the Dylan Sprouse-Led Thriller's Final Moments (Including Doc's Fate) (2)

Captain James Roken (Gooding) targeted the bridge to capture Samantha "Doc" Brown (Dichen Lachman), a former U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, because she exposed his private militia, Retcon 13, for committing war crimes in the Shattered Dove Initiative. Roken takes her and the rest of the bridge hostage as a bargaining chip with the Pentagon to free his still-captive comrades and demand that the government publicly admit that they had ordered Retcon 13 to commit those crimes.

Doc had pinned the war crimes on Retcon 13 in exchange for a plea bargain but some members of Roken’s unit, which included decorated war veterans, were wrongfully blamed and incarcerated.

Later on, Doc reveals that Roken is not one of these innocents and did actually abuse his power to ultimately become a villain — a role that Gooding was excited to play.

“I had an inkling for what it would feel like to be a more villainous character,” he told ComingSoon.net. “But it wasn’t until talking to [Sprouse] and seeing how he operates on set in that setting that it allowed me the freedom and willingness and comfortability to take the backyard villain I had always played with my brother in elementary school and just transfix it onto in my adult physique and sensibilities.”

How did Aftermath end?

How Did 'Aftermath' End? Unpacking the Dylan Sprouse-Led Thriller's Final Moments (Including Doc's Fate) (3)

The bulk of Aftermath shows Eric (and eventually Doc as well) working to save hostage lives and dismantle Roken's bombs.

But as the movie comes to its climax, and just when Eric thinks he’s disarmed all the bombs on the bridge, he learns that Roken has one more trick up his sleeve: a stack of explosives in a van that’s controlled by a switch that he’s wearing.

The police spot the switch and command all units to pull out from the bridge as Roken rappels down towards an extraction boat that's seemingly ready for his escape.

Before Roken can make it to the vessel, though, Eric maneuvers the bomb-laced van towards the edge of the bridge and thrusts it into drive. He jumps out just in time before the van and all its explosives dive head-first into the river below.

How did Roken die?

How Did 'Aftermath' End? Unpacking the Dylan Sprouse-Led Thriller's Final Moments (Including Doc's Fate) (4)

Halfway down his rappel, Roken sees the van falling from the bridge. He detonates the switch, seemingly in an effort to explode the van before it reaches him but he’s too late. The vehicle explodes as it hits the water, killing Roken and sparing the bridge and hostages.

As the camera pans out to the police approaching the bridge, a newscaster’s voice announces that the Pentagon has exposed the Shattered Dove files and released four Retcon 13 members.

There’s also a congressional hearing to investigate other misuse of military contractors.

Was Doc released from prison?

How Did 'Aftermath' End? Unpacking the Dylan Sprouse-Led Thriller's Final Moments (Including Doc's Fate) (5)

Though viewers never learn exactly what Doc was in jail for, she was initially charged with misdemeanors. While incarcerated, her sentence became more severe after she killed a group of gang members to save a young inmate.

The final scene of Aftermath shows Eric and Madeleine picking up Doc, who had been released from prison three weeks after the Tobin Bridge attack. Eric notes that she had been freed for “valor and heroism under fire.”

As they get in the car to leave, he jokingly asks if he should take the tunnel or the bridge. In unison, Doc and Madeleine pick the tunnel.

