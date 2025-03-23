How do I stop quick release? - The Environmental Literacy Council (2025)

Stopping quick release, also known as premature ejaculation (PE), involves a multi-faceted approach that can include behavioral techniques, topical treatments, medication, and sometimes, psychological counseling. The goal is to increase the time between stimulation and ejaculation, allowing for a more satisfying sexual experience for both you and your partner. The most effective strategy often combines several of these methods. Here’s a breakdown:

Behavioral Techniques: These are often the first line of defense. Techniques like the stop-start method (stimulating yourself or having your partner stimulate you until you feel the urge to ejaculate, then stopping until the sensation subsides before resuming) and the squeeze technique (applying pressure to the frenulum of the penis just before ejaculation) can help you become more aware of your body’s signals and learn to control the ejaculatory reflex.

Topical Anesthetics: Over-the-counter creams and sprays containing lidocaine or prilocaine can be applied to the penis to reduce sensitivity and delay ejaculation. These should be used carefully and according to the product instructions, as excessive use can lead to a loss of sensation and difficulty achieving orgasm.

Condoms: Using a thick condom or a condom designed to delay ejaculation can also reduce sensitivity and provide some control. Some condoms contain a small amount of anesthetic lubricant to further dull sensation.

Medications: Certain antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) like paroxetine, sertraline, and fluoxetine, are sometimes prescribed off-label for PE. Dapoxetine (Priligy) is specifically approved for PE in some countries but is not available in all. These medications can have side effects, so it's essential to discuss them with your doctor. Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors may be used, especially if there is also Erectile Dysfunction involved.

Psychological Counseling: Psychosexual therapy can be beneficial, especially if anxiety, stress, or relationship issues are contributing to PE. A therapist can help you address these underlying factors and develop coping mechanisms.

can be beneficial, especially if anxiety, stress, or relationship issues are contributing to PE. A therapist can help you address these underlying factors and develop coping mechanisms. Lifestyle Changes: Addressing factors like stress, anxiety, and relationship problems can positively impact your sexual performance. Additionally, ensuring a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can contribute to overall well-being and sexual function.

Ultimately, finding the right approach or combination of approaches may require some experimentation and patience. Consult with a healthcare professional to discuss your specific situation and develop a personalized treatment plan. Understanding your body and working with a healthcare provider are the keys to overcoming quick release and enjoying a more fulfilling sex life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Premature Ejaculation

Here are 15 frequently asked questions about premature ejaculation (PE), designed to provide further clarity and guidance on the topic:

1. Is it normal to release quickly sometimes?

Yes, occasional premature ejaculation is quite common. Most men experience losing control and orgasming sooner than they would like at some point in their lives. It doesn’t necessarily indicate a serious problem unless it becomes a persistent and distressing issue.

2. What are some immediate solutions to delay ejaculation?

For some immediate results, consider using anesthetic creams or sprays, wearing a thick condom, trying the squeeze technique, or practicing the stop-start method. These methods can help reduce sensitivity and increase control.

3. Can masturbation before sex help with premature ejaculation?

Masturbating one to two hours before intercourse can sometimes help delay ejaculation during sex. This may allow you to reduce sensitivity and prolong the time until climax.

4. What medications can help treat premature ejaculation?

Antidepressants (SSRIs) like paroxetine, sertraline, and fluoxetine can delay ejaculation as a side effect. Dapoxetine (Priligy) is specifically designed to treat PE. Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors can assist with both PE and ED. Always consult with a doctor before starting any medication.

5. How can stress contribute to premature ejaculation?

Stress, anxiety, and relationship problems can significantly impact sexual performance. These psychological factors can increase arousal and tension, leading to earlier ejaculation. Addressing these underlying issues through therapy or lifestyle changes can be beneficial.

6. What lifestyle changes can improve ejaculatory control?

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can improve overall well-being and sexual function. Reducing stress through activities like yoga, meditation, or hobbies can also help.

7. What is the “stop-start” method?

The stop-start method involves stimulating yourself (or having your partner stimulate you) until you feel the urge to ejaculate, then stopping all stimulation until the sensation subsides. Repeat this process several times before allowing yourself to orgasm.

8. How does the “squeeze technique” work?

The squeeze technique involves applying pressure to the frenulum of the penis (the sensitive area on the underside of the glans) just before ejaculation. This pressure helps to decrease arousal and prevent ejaculation.

9. Are there any foods that can help me last longer in bed?

While no specific food is a guaranteed cure, certain foods can support sexual stamina and overall health. Oysters (zinc), dark chocolate (flavonoids), watermelon (citrulline), spinach, bananas, avocados, and almonds are often recommended.

10. Can alcohol or drugs affect ejaculation time?

Alcohol and some recreational drugs can cause delayed ejaculation for some men. However, they can also impair sexual function and lead to other problems, so they are not a recommended solution.

11. What is psychosexual counseling and how can it help?

Psychosexual counseling addresses the psychological and emotional factors contributing to sexual problems. A therapist can help you identify and manage anxiety, stress, relationship issues, or negative beliefs that may be contributing to PE.

12. Can pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) help with premature ejaculation?

Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels) can strengthen the muscles involved in ejaculatory control. Regularly performing these exercises can help you become more aware of and control your pelvic floor muscles.

13. How long is too short during sex?

Premature ejaculation is often defined as reaching climax within one minute of penetration. However, the definition is largely subjective and depends on personal satisfaction. If it consistently causes distress or dissatisfaction for you or your partner, it’s worth seeking help.

14. Is it possible to release sperm without feeling it?

Yes, it’s possible to release sperm without feeling it, known as a “nocturnal emission” or “wet dream”. This typically occurs during sleep and is not a cause for concern.

15. Where can I find more information about sexual health and environmental issues?

By understanding the causes, exploring different treatment options, and seeking professional guidance when needed, you can gain control over your ejaculatory response and enjoy a more satisfying sexual life.