How Doom Changed Gaming Forever (2025)

My mother was never fond of me playing violent games, so I had to sneak sessions of Mortal Kombat and Wolfenstein 3D away from her discerning eye. One game that was so notorious that I had to take extra precautions in playing it, either on our family computer (thanks, shareware!) or even at friends’ houses, was 1993’s Doom. Even now, over 30 years later, Doom still feels like a daring gaming franchise to jump into, even as the industry is crowded with first-person shooters on the eve of the launch of the series’ latest title Doom: The Dark Ages.

Even aside from its reputation as one of the goriest and all-around gnarliest shooting games around, Doom changed gaming forever, even more so than publisher id Software’s earlier effort, Wolfenstein 3D, had. From completely revolutionizing the shooter genre and catapulting first-person shooters into the gaming mainstream to inspiring everything from modding to speedrunning, the influence of Doom over gaming can’t be overstated. Here’s how Doom changed gaming forever, with its legacy still acutely felt over 30 years since the franchise’s launch.

The Doom Effect

Though first-person shooters, in their most basic and rawest form, have existed since at least 1973’s Maze War, they were popularized by 1992’s Wolfenstein 3D. Doom was a top-to-bottom level-up effort from id and its development team, including adding atmospheric lighting, programming a wide variety of unique enemies, adding texture mapping to create more detailed environments, and improving the overall sound design. The significant upgrade in technical presentation and refined gameplay did not go unnoticed by the industry or fans and, by the end of 1995, it was estimated that more gamers had Doom installed on their home computers than Windows 95.

Doom was ported to virtually every gaming platform after its 1993 PC debut, a distinction that continues to hold every time a new console is released. Beyond Doom and its ports, id Software led the charge in software licensing, readily licensing out the technology, including and especially the game engine, it used to make Doom to outside developers for a licensing fee. This led to a wave of Doom clones, games that at least partially used Doom’s graphics and/or gameplay technology, with the game’s reach so wide that even the breakfast cereal Chex licensed the engine to create their cult classic 1996 game Chex Quest.