How Effective Are Artificial Discs for Herniated Disc Treatment? | Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery (2025)

If you are suffering from a herniated disc, you might have heard about artificial discs as a treatment option. Artificial discs are becoming a popular choice for some patients, offering an alternative to spinal fusion surgery. But what are artificial discs, how do they work, and are they truly effective in treating a herniated disc?

Let us break down everything you need to know about artificial discs, how they work, and their role in treating herniated discs.

What Is a Herniated Disc

A herniated disc occurs when one of the rubbery, cushion-like discs between your spinal bones (vertebrae) becomes damaged. These discs act as shock absorbers for your spine, helping you move and bend with ease.

When a disc herniates, its soft inner material pushes through a crack in the outer layer. This can irritate nearby nerves, causing pain, numbness, or weakness in your back, neck, and even limbs.

Many people seek treatment for herniated discs because the pain can significantly impact their ability to work, exercise, and perform daily activities.

What Are Artificial Discs

Artificial discs are prosthetic devices designed to replace damaged spinal discs. They are often used when other treatments, like physical therapy or medications, have not provided relief.

Artificial discs mimic the movement and function of natural discs, helping to restore spinal flexibility while relieving pain.

How Do They Work

Artificial discs are inserted into the spine during a surgical procedure. Once the damaged disc is removed, the artificial disc fills its space, allowing the spine to move naturally without any nerve interference. The materials used are typically metal, plastic, or a combination of both.

The goal of artificial disc replacement is to maintain motion in the spine and reduce the risk of problems in surrounding discs, which is more common in spinal fusion surgery.

Are Artificial Discs Effective

Artificial discs have a high success rate in providing long-term pain relief and preserving motion for herniated disc treatment. Research shows that these devices are particularly effective in young, active patients who want to return to a fully functional lifestyle without limitations.

For instance, a study also revealed that patients who underwent ADR experienced greater satisfaction and mobility than those who received spinal fusion surgery.

Factors That Impact the Effectiveness of Artificial Disc for Herniated Disc Treatment

Artificial disc replacement can be an effective option for many patients dealing with spinal issues, but its success depends on several important factors. Here is what you need to know.

Patient Selection

Not everyone is a suitable candidate for artificial disc replacement. It is crucial to receive an accurate diagnosis and undergo thorough screening by an orthopedic doctor.

They will carefully assess your condition, medical history, and overall health to determine whether this treatment is the best option for you.

Surgical Expertise

The skill and experience of your spine surgeon play a significant role in achieving a successful outcome. A highly trained and experienced spine surgeon will have the specialized knowledge and techniques required to perform this delicate procedure safely and effectively.

Post-Surgery Rehabilitation

Recovery does not end after the surgery. Following a structured rehabilitation plan, which usually includes physical therapy and specific recovery steps, is essential to regain strength and mobility and maximize the benefits of the artificial disc.

Proper rehabilitation also helps reduce the risk of complications and ensures long-term success.

Benefits of Artificial Discs for Herniated Disc Treatment

Switching to an artificial disc rather than traditional treatments like fusion offers several benefits.

Better Range of Motion

Artificial discs preserve spinal movement, allowing you to maintain flexibility.

Faster Recovery

Many patients experience a quicker recovery compared to spinal fusion surgeries.

Reduced Stress on Adjacent Discs

Unlike fusion, which can put strain on nearby discs, ADR reduces this risk.

Proven Pain Relief

Most patients report a significant reduction in pain after receiving artificial disc treatment.

Artificial Disc for Herniated Disc in Colorado Springs

If you are considering artificial discs for herniated disc treatment, the expertise of your medical team makes all the difference.

At Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery, our board-certified surgeons specialize in advanced spinal treatments, including minimally invasive artificial disc replacements. With years of experience and a patient-centric approach, our team ensures you are supported every step of the way.

Our surgeons can guide you through the process, answer your questions, and ensure you receive the best possible care tailored to your needs.

For more information about artificial discs for herniated disc treatment or to schedule a consultation, call us today at (303) 790-1800or use our appointment request form. We look forward to serving you!