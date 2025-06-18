How Final Destination Filmmakers Choose Which Normal Thing To 'Ruin' For Horror Fans [Exclusive] - SlashFilm (2025)

Planes, tanning beds, speeding buses, escalators, elevators, fire escapes, air bags, pool drains, gymnastics, acupuncture, nail guns, plates of glass, weight machines, trains, corrective laser eye surgery, driving over bridges, and, of course, driving behind logging trucks are all things that have been ruined for someone courtesy of the first five "Final Destination" movies. Now, the sixth installment, "Final Destination Bloodlines," is ready to terrorize a new generation by awakening new anxieties within us all that we never knew we had.

But how do the twisted minds behind these movies decide what everyday occurrence is going to be irreversibly associated with freak accidents and irrational paranoia? As "Bloodlines" co-director Zach Lipovsky tells me, "It takes many years, and it's an incredible iterative process." Part of that process is a legitimate roundtable with the writers, where they sit back and brainstorm, "What are the things that we can ruin for people? What are the very everyday experiences that we can just completely dement, so that anytime you see that in the rest of your life, you think of 'Final Destination?'" Once they've gotten the idea, they get to work figuring out how to legitimately bring it to life.

"Another big part of it is trying to make it not predictable," Lipovsky tells me. "That's really tricky to do, because as soon as you show the audience one thing, you have to still make sure that there's another way that it's all going to come together." It's why something like the tanning bed kill in "Final Destination 3" works as well as it does, because the audience knows Ashley and Ashlyn are going to fry, but why they can't escape is only known as it plays out.

In fact, the "Bloodlines" creative team looked to what worked in previous entries when crafting the kills for the sixth movie.