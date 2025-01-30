How Many Marerittet (2022) Movies Are There

That uneasy space between consciousness and unconsciousness has troubled humans for at least as long as we’ve been writing things down. It’s a liminal space, full of mysteries, which many traditions connect with other worlds – and where there are other worlds, there is the possibility of encountering their native inhabitants, who may not always be friendly. Kjersti Helen Rasmussen’s Nightmare (originally titled Marerittet, which means roughly the same thing but has sinister, supernatural connotations which have been lost from the English term) is one in a long line of films to explore this idea, but it does so very cautiously, walking an uneasy line between supernatural possibilities and the psychotic.