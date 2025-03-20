How Much Does a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel Cost? (2025)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

A Jacuzzi tub is a popular brand of jetted tub that includes hydromassage, headrests, and ergonomic seating. Installing a jetted tub can decrease stress and anxiety, boost circulation, improve range of motion, encourage better sleep, and promote relaxation. For these reasons, the benefits of a Jacuzzi bath remodel outweigh the price of installation for many homeowners.

How much does a Jacuzzi bath remodel cost? The average cost of Jacuzzi bath remodeling ranges from $1,500 to $20,000, with the national average at $6,500. This price range includes installation, the cost of the tub, and materials. This guide will examine the factors that influence Jacuzzi bath remodel cost, additional costs and considerations, the types of Jacuzzi tubs, the benefits of installing a jetted tub, and some important questions to ask regarding Jacuzzi cost and the installation process. Homeowners wondering who to hire for a bathroom remodel and whirlpool bathtub installation can use this information to find a contractor who fits their needs and budget.

Key Cost Factors

It’s common for homeowners to see a Jacuzzi bath remodel commercial and wonder how much it will cost to install a jetted tub. Installation costs can differ from the national average due to tub size, shape, and type, as well as local labor prices.

Tub Size, Shape, and Type

The size of the jetted tub influences the overall price of the tub and the labor costs. The Jacuzzi price for a larger tub is more expensive than for a smaller option. If the installation to accommodate a larger tub is complex, the price can increase because of the need for floor reinforcement or new plumbing. Jetted tubs can come in a variety of tub shapes, with unusual shapes or custom tubs costing more than traditionally shaped jetted tubs.

One of the most important factors that affect the price is the tub type, as this will determine if any additional structural reinforcement or remodel work is needed. Some of the most common jetted tub types are walk-in, step-in, whirlpool, and air tub.

Labor

The labor costs to install a Jacuzzi tub range from $450 to $2,000. It takes approximately 9 hours for a whirlpool tub installation, but the total amount of time can change due to the complexity of the installation project. Labor prices can vary according to geographic location, since densely populated urban areas that have a higher cost of living typically have more expensive labor pricing than more rural areas.

Additional Costs and Considerations

When budgeting for Jacuzzi installation cost, homeowners will encounter additional price factors and considerations. While these factors can cause the installation price to be more expensive, they’re necessary so that homeowners can enjoy the benefits of having a Jacuzzi tub.

Framing

For larger tubs, the floor may not be strong enough to hold the weight of the tub, water, and person using the Jacuzzi. Since jetted tubs hold about 40 to 60 gallons of water, the floor will likely need to be reinforced to hold all the additional weight. Floor modification and reinforcement costs range from $300 to $800, or about $100 to $300 per joist, plus framing.

It’s rare for existing tub framing to be able to accommodate a new jetted tub. The cost for a new bathtub surround runs from $3,120 to $9,000, including framing the plumbing and the walls, installing the surround, and lining the walls with water-resistant backer board.

The price for framing the surround depends on the material that’s used to enclose the space. Composite, fiberglass, and acrylic are budget-friendly options that provide a clean look while materials such as quartz, granite, marble, and tile offer a more high-end luxury appearance and are considerably more expensive.

Plumbing and Electrical

Swapping out a jetted tub for another jetted tub will require minimal plumbing work. But if a standard tub is being replaced by a Jacuzzi, additional plumbing work will be necessary. Labor costs will increase, since the plumbing layout needs to be changed. The best plumbing services (such as Mr. Rooter or Roto Rooter) may charge between $45 and $200 per hour. The new plumbing lines in the floor and walls will need to be framed, and old plumbing pipes will need to be removed or sealed off for safety purposes. It can cost from $400 to $1,900 to install new pipes and from $150 to $350 to fix any leaks. Replacing or adding new plumbing lines typically requires a permit, which can cost between $50 and $500, depending on the geographic location and the complexity of the job. It’s always recommended that homeowners check their local regulations to confirm if a plumbing permit is needed in their area.

Installing a jetted tub may also require an electrical panel upgrade, which can cost from $500 to $1,800. Upgrading to a larger tub may also necessitate a bigger water heater to ensure a relaxing and hot bath experience. Water heater replacement costs can range from $800 to $1,600. A professional electrician should always handle electrical work to ensure the wiring is up to code and is safely installed.

Service Cost Range Installing new pipe $400 to $1,900 Fixing a leak $150 to $350 Upgrading electrical panel $500 to $1,800 Replacing water heater $800 to $1,600

Accessibility and Safety Features

If someone in the household is having a difficult time accessing the tub, a walk-in tub may be a good option for those who don’t want a mobility aid or a bath lift. Many jetted tubs and Jacuzzis offer slip-resistant materials on the stairs or tub bottom to prevent potential injury while the tub is in use. Additional safety features, such as ADA-compliant grab bars, handrails, and slip-resistant seats, increase the homeowner’s security while getting in and out of the tub.

Types of Jacuzzi Baths

The final installation cost for a Jacuzzi bath depends on the type of tub. Some types of whirlpool tubs are good for meeting specific physical needs or fulfilling a desire for relaxation. The more technology they include or the larger they are, the more expensive they will be to install. There are options for those who want to stretch out and soothe their sore muscles with the water jets and others that accommodate those with physical limitations. Jetted pool prices hinge on whether the tub is a walk-in, step-in, whirlpool, or air tub.

Type of Tub Cost Range (Materials and Labor) Air tub Varies Step-in Varies Walk-in $2,000 to $8,000 Whirlpool $1,500 to $17,000

Air Tub

Air tubs also have jets, but instead of propelling water through them, they move air. The jets are usually smaller than the Jacuzzi jets and are located in the bottom of the tub. A fan draws in air from the room, heats it when it passes over a heating element, and then pushes the air through the jets. The air jets produce small, effervescent bubbles that provide massaging hydrotherapy benefits similar to those in a whirlpool tub. Since the room-temperature air could cool the water, the heater makes the bathing experience more comfortable. Some other air tub features are water relief and anti-return valves. These prevent water from going into the blower and out through the jets.

Step-In

A standard traditional jetted tub requires the user to step over the side of the tub. Depending on how deep the tub is, this type of Jacuzzi can present problems for those with mobility or stability issues.

Walk-In

Jetted walk-in tubs cost from $2,000 to $8,000, with many homeowners spending approximately $5,000. The range in price for a walk-in tub depends on the number of jets in the tub and the overall size. Walk-in Jacuzzi tubs are an excellent option for those who have mobility issues and cannot navigate a step-in tub but still want one of the best soaking tubs in their bathroom. Walk-in tubs usually fit into the same space as a traditional tub, so extensive additional construction typically isn’t needed.

Whirlpool Tub

Jetted whirlpool tubs have jets that circulate water throughout the tub. Users with sore muscles and achy joints can enjoy the benefits of hydrotherapy by adjusting the direction of the jets to address specific areas. Whirlpool tub installation costs between $1,500 and $17,000, depending on tub size and shape, project scope, and any additional construction needs.

Benefits of Choosing a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel

The benefits of a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub include not only a space to relax and unwind but improved circulation as well as pain and stress relief. Having a private space to soak and wash away the stresses of the day is just one of the advantages of a Jacuzzi bath remodel.

Relaxation and Rejuvenation

Soaking in a Jacuzzi bathroom tub can gently massage achy muscles and joints while stimulating blood flow. Daily soaks in a whirlpool tub can make it easier to recover from strenuous exercise, a day of hard work, or injuries. Since jetted tubs are typically larger than traditional bathtubs, there is more space to stretch out and relax.

Improved Circulation

A jetted water massage and warm water help increase circulation throughout the body. Proper circulation is essential for good health. It makes certain that oxygen is flowing throughout the body for proper organ function. Improved circulation helps with healing and processing waste out of the cells.

Pain and Stress Relief

A Jacuzzi tub can relieve pain due to injury, arthritis, chronic disease, or mobility issues. Soaking in a deep tub can relax achy muscles and increase circulation to relieve pain.

Taking a bath in a jetted tub can also relax the mind and the body. The sound of the jets, the whoosh of the water, and the spa-like experience can help melt away the worries of the day.

Comfortable Soaking

Compared to a traditional tub, a Jacuzzi tub is significantly larger. With all the extra room to stretch out, the sheer size ensures a comfortable soak to relax and unwind for even the taller members of the family.

Privacy and Cleanliness

With a jetted tub installation, a homeowner knows exactly when it’s been cleaned and who has been using it. Using a whirlpool tub in a gym or spa means that a user can be exposed to bacteria from multiple other people. Having a Jacuzzi at home results in more control over water temperature, cleanliness, privacy, and overall use.

DIY vs. Hiring a Professional

Bathroom remodel costs can add up quickly. While it may be tempting for a homeowner to tackle a Jacuzzi bath remodel on their own to save money, there are several reasons why this project will ideally be left to the professionals. First, bathroom remodelers can plan out the space and hire subcontractors to install any plumbing and electrical lines so they meet local building codes. Second, inexperienced DIYer may not have the tools, equipment, and knowledge to remodel a bathroom and install a Jacuzzi. Homeowners will also need to be aware that DIY bathroom remodeling projects can sometimes take months to complete; they may prefer to spend their time with family and friends instead of tackling a bathroom remodel. Finally, a pro can avoid costly mistakes, such as uneven tile, improper framing, and plumbing mishaps; they can also complete a Jacuzzi bath remodel as quickly as possible so the residents can continue to use the bathroom space and avoid the inconvenience of having the bathroom area be a construction zone.

Homeowners who want to save money can take on some of the minor renovations, such as painting the walls or installing new bath hardware. It’s always a good idea to use professional plumbers and electricians to ensure the job is done safely and properly.

How to Save Money

Jacuzzi bathroom remodeling cost can get expensive, and many homeowners are interested in ways to save money on the installation project. Below are some money-saving tips for those interested in installing a Jacuzzi tub.

Do your reading. Read Jacuzzi bath remodel reviews on Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to find an installation company that’s right for you.

Read Jacuzzi bath remodel reviews on Google and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to find an installation company that’s right for you. Get multiple estimates. Get at least three estimates from reputable Jacuzzi tub installers in your area to find a price that works with your budget.

Get at least three estimates from reputable Jacuzzi tub installers in your area to find a price that works with your budget. Don’t change the location of the fixtures. Changing the location of a tub can increase the installation price by necessitating additional labor costs and plumbing work.

Changing the location of a tub can increase the installation price by necessitating additional labor costs and plumbing work. Use inexpensive tile options. Subway tile is an excellent choice for those wanting to keep overspending in check.

Subway tile is an excellent choice for those wanting to keep overspending in check. Reuse what you have. Reusing and repurposing tile, trim, and fixtures can save money from not having to buy everything brand new.

Reusing and repurposing tile, trim, and fixtures can save money from not having to buy everything brand new. Shop around. If you can’t reuse items for the new remodel, shop around and compare prices for new fixtures, flooring, and tile.

If you can’t reuse items for the new remodel, shop around and compare prices for new fixtures, flooring, and tile. Don’t compromise on quality. Buying the cheapest jetted tub may end up causing additional expenses over time.

Buying the cheapest jetted tub may end up causing additional expenses over time. Stick to the budget. Prioritize specific elements, and don’t spend more than the budget allows.

Prioritize specific elements, and don’t spend more than the budget allows. Do some of the work yourself. Homeowners can save some money by completing some of the remodel work on their own, such as painting or installing new fixtures.

Questions to Ask a Pro

Asking a Jacuzzi installation professional the right questions can help minimize miscommunication and save money. Below are some questions for homeowners to ask about Jacuzzi bath remodel cost and the installation process.

Are you licensed, insured, and bonded?

Can I see some Jacuzzi bath remodel photos of your previous work?

Will you provide references?

If permits are needed for the remodel and installation, will you obtain them?

Do you provide a free, written estimate?

Who will install the jetted tub?

Who will be in charge of the installation?

Do you hire subcontractors?

What is your policy for damages that happen during the installation process?

Do you provide removal and hauling services for the old tub?

How long will the jetted tub installation take?

What hours do you and your crew work?

How much does a Jacuzzi J-245 cost to install?

How much does a Jacuzzi J-280 cost to install?

How much does a Jacuzzi J-375 cost to install?

How much does an above-ground Jacuzzi cost to install?

What type of warranty do you offer?

Do you offer a payment plan, and if so, what is the payment schedule?

Does the installation need to be inspected upon completion?

Who should I contact if I have questions during the installation process?

How can I leave a review of your bathroom remodeling services?

FAQs

Deciding on Jacuzzi bath remodeling and keeping the prices within a budget can be a daunting task. Below are some frequently asked questions about Jacuzzi bath remodels and the installation process.

Q. What is a Jacuzzi bath? Jacuzzi is a trademarked brand name of spa equipment and residential jetted bathtubs. In 1956, the Jacuzzi brothers produced a hydrotherapy bath with an underwater pump to assist arthritic patients in finding some pain relief. Over time, they designed whirlpool baths and large, outdoor jetted tubs. Jacuzzis can be found in quality spas and hotels and in homes around the world. Q. Is sitting in a Jacuzzi healthy? Yes. Soaking in a Jacuzzi not only relieves stress to help the user unwind after a busy day but offers therapeutic benefits including pain relief, muscle relaxation, improved sleep, better cardiovascular health, increased metabolism, and better insulin sensitivity. Q. Is it safe to use a Jacuzzi every day? Using a Jacuzzi every day is safe, although homeowners will want to take into consideration that pregnant people and those with heart disease are advised not to soak in a jetted tub. Q. What is the difference between a hot tub and a Jacuzzi? A hot tub is a large bath of heated water that is used for hydrotherapy and relaxation. “Hot tub” is a generic term that’s used to describe a large tub of water that can include air jets, water jets, or no additional features at all. It’s common to see a hot tub on a deck; they are usually installed outside and used by multiple people at once. The best hot tubs also come in a variety of styles and cost ranges. Jacuzzi bathtubs, brand-name spa equipment, and jetted tubs can be used in residential homes, hotels, and spas. Depending on size, a Jacuzzi can be installed in the bathroom, another indoor space, and even in an outdoor location. Q. How do I maintain a Jacuzzi tub? Cleaning a Jacuzzi tub is necessary to avoid buildup from mold, mildew, and mineral deposits. When these items build up inside the jets, they can be propelled into the tub water when the jets are turned on. A jetted tub needs to be cleaned after each use and given a deep cleaning once a month. A soft toothbrush or a bottle brush can be used to clean inside the jets and around the small spaces and crevices surrounding the jet openings. Baking soda, vinegar, and dish soap can be used to clean the jets and tub. It’s generally not recommended for homeowners to use bleach since it can break down the seals in the jets. The Jacuzzi owner’s manual can also provide recommendations for cleaning solutions and the how long to soak the tub before turning the jets on for a good cleaning. Q. Are Jacuzzis expensive to run? In addition to using significantly more hot water than a traditional tub, a Jacuzzi also uses a pump motor, with a single horsepower motor as the most popular option. This type of motor uses 745 watts of electricity, and each hour the motor is used typically increases the energy bills by $0.08. Running an exhaust fan or turning on the lights in the bathroom can also increase the utility bill. For those who plan on running other appliances, such as a dishwasher or washing machine, at the same time as the Jacuzzi, an additional tankless water heater to supply the jetted tub may be needed. By examining the location of the jets in a specific Jacuzzi model, a homeowner can reduce the amount of time using the tub by pointing the jets exactly where they need to be. Spending less time in the Jacuzzi will allow homeowners to use less energy if they’re wanting to cut down on energy costs.

