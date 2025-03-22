How Much Does It Cost to Get Rid of That Dated Bathtub? (2025)

Turning your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary is certainly possible—but it comes at a price. While lounging in a Jacuzzi bath can feel like you're luxuriating in a five-star hotel, no travel is necessary to enjoy this relaxing feature when it's built into your primary bathroom. However, along with the special amenities a Jacuzzi bath provides, the remodeling process can be both time-consuming and expensive. But for bath enthusiasts, it's likely well worth it.



“Jacuzzi baths allow you to include water therapy in your home, and they’re also a little more luxurious,” says Colleen Bennett, founder of North Carolina–based CBB Design Firm .

If you're seeking luxury by upgrading your bathtub to a Jacuzzi bath, we’ve consulted the experts to help you figure out how much it costs to remodel a Jacuzzi bath, as well as everything you need to know about the process.

What Is a Jacuzzi Bath?

“A Jacuzzi bath is similar to a hot tub, but without the added chemicals,” explains Bryan Seymour, COO and head of construction at Springdale Custom Builders . “It's essentially a bathtub equipped with a water pump and jets that circulate water throughout, offering a therapeutic massage. The jets can be adjusted for both intensity and direction to customize your experience.”

A Jacuzzi bath offers a relaxing vibe that's great for people who want to always feel like they're on vacation. Jacuzzi baths are also often typically bigger than regular bathtubs to accommodate all of their special accouterments.

How Much Does a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel Cost?

Here’s where things get a little complicated: Jacuzzi bath remodels vary widely in price, and it all depends on what you’re starting with and how opulent you want to go.

“I would say that a Jacuzzi remodel can start at about $1,500 to $2,000, but it can even go as high as $20,000,” says Seymour. This is because there are so many factors that can go into determining the price of a Jacuzzi bath remodel: materials used, your location, the cost of permits, your contractor’s rates, and the brand of tub you might choose.

“There are so many options available when it comes to upgrading your Jacuzzi bath, so consider the various costs and determine what you need,” suggests Bennett. There are pros and cons to everything, of course: Do you want a high-end brand that’s known for its durability, or are brands not important to you? Also, what about materials? High-end marble can be much more expensive than enameled steel, for instance, and what you get in a durable, rust-free surface might be worth the cost for you.

Other factors that can raise the price of your Jacuzzi bath remodel include the complexity involved in your project and the additions you’d like to include: For instance, if your project involves transforming a shower into a tub or expanding your tub and adding in tons of additional plumbing, it’ll naturally cost more than if you were simply adding jets to an existing large tub.

“Sometimes, you might not have a bathroom that’s prepped for a Jacuzzi bath,” adds Bennett. “This could include reinforcing the floor, improving the electrical supply, or even expanding the bathroom space, so if you need to do any of those, note that costs can be higher.”

Special features like high-end fixtures, LED lights, additional jets, and aromatherapy dispensers can also ramp up the price significantly.

How Do You Save Costs on a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel?

While some factors—such as permit costs based on your geographical region—can be outside of your control, there are certainly ways in which you can save on your Jacuzzi bath remodel costs.

“Carefully assess your current home setup and choose a new Jacuzzi tub that aligns with your existing plumbing,” says Seymour. “Opt for a tub that minimizes or eliminates the need for cosmetic repairs. While it might cost more upfront, selecting a tub that integrates seamlessly with your existing arrangement can ultimately reduce overall expenses.”

Opting for a simpler design can also reduce costs: You can scale down the number of jets or choose more affordable brands and materials, such as fiberglass, steel, or porcelain instead of copper, wood, or marble. Also, if you can keep the original fixtures and faucets on your bath instead of buying new ones, that’ll significantly help slash prices, too. Still, don’t be too stingy, either, or else you may not enjoy your new tub.

“After all, you’re doing this so you can enjoy your bath in the long run, so you want to be satisfied with it,” Bennett says.

And of course, when it comes to choosing a contractor, make sure you interview several so that you get the service and price you’re looking for. “Always remember to get multiple quotes from contractors, and check reviews to ensure you’re getting the best value for your investment,” says Seymour.

Is a Jacuzzi-Style Bathtub Worth It?

Whether it's worthwhile to get a Jacuzzi bath depends on what you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend on this kind of experience.

“I always ask, ‘Are you a shower or bath person?’” says Bennett. “If you're a bath person, then yes. If you are not, then no. People are either one or the other.”

See Also How Much Does A Jacuzzi Bath Remodel Cost?

She also adds that if you already have a larger bathtub, adding jets and expanding the tub could be a lot easier and make the process less expensive: If that’s the case, it might be worth it for you. Plus, if you want to sell your home in the future, a Jacuzzi bath could also help raise your home’s value.

In the end, though, it depends most on your personal preferences and what you most desire from the remodel.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram and TikTok.

