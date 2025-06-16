How much power does your electric bike need? (2025)

What Do Riders Actually Need?

We’ve noticed a trend: most riders aren't out chasing podium finishes, Strava KOMs or endless power upgrades. Instead, they're looking for electric bikes that offer reliability, comfort, and a genuinely enjoyable riding experience.

We’ve seen a number of new bikes offering bigger Nm power settings. Recently, the Amflow PL introduced a system boasting 120Nm of torque, and now Bosch has joined in by upgrading its Performance Line CX Race motor to deliver up to 100Nm. Of course, this isn’t entirely new territory—Rocky Mountain’s Powerplay system has been putting out a massive 108Nm for several years now. But the question remains: do most riders really need that much power?

Bosch CEO Claus Fleischer highlighted recently that roughly 75% of e-bike riders use 200% assistance or less. What this means is that if you're pedaling with 100 watts of effort, the motor is adding another 200 watts. As a general rule, electric bikes have the ability to produce somewhere around 300–400% of rider input. This is exactly what we see daily in our bike shops in Christchurch NZ. It shows that most riders prefer moderate assistance and don’t need the extreme torque often marketed—they're simply out there to enjoy the ride.

It might be time the industry dialed down the marketing of producing more power to ultimately sell more units and tuned in more to the everyday cyclist, focusing on practicality.

The Real-World Cost of Excessive E-Bike Power

We've spent years fixing bikes and sharing stories with riders at our leading bike shops in Christchurch NZ. One thing we've learned is that higher-powered electric bikes more often than not bring higher costs through quicker wear. Chains stretch faster, drivetrains wear quicker, and batteries drain sooner—all leading to more frequent maintenance and replacement.

That’s why we’re big fans ofShimano LINKGLIDE, specially designed for electric bikes. It’s a drivetrain system built for durability—using more robust materials and a smarter tooth profile to better handle the torque of e-bike motors. LINKGLIDE shifts smoothly under load and wears significantly slower than traditional drivetrains, which has been a real pain point in previous years, especially with riders wearing out the bottom 2–3 cogs.

There's also the hidden cost: losing that authentic cycling experience. Cycling has always been about simplicity and freedom. When electric bikes keep pushing for more power, we risk blurring the lines between an assisted bicycle and something more in line with a motorbike.

A Fragmented Industry at Risk of Regulation

The e-bike market is becoming increasingly fragmented, with every brand trying to outdo the next on wattage and torque. But without clear, industry-wide standards, there's a real risk that government regulators may step in—and with good reason, to do with safety. We have already seen our most popular Sinch electric bikes have their speed limit increased to 45km/h this year.

Now imagine that on your local trails?! Imagine if Christchurch cyclists suddenly faced mandatory legislation or limited access to local trails. These scenarios could become reality if the electric bike industry doesn't soon agree on where the limit is.

Innovation Should Enhance Riding, Not Complicate It

It's entirely acceptable—even sensible—to draw a line when it comes to electric bike power. Not every rider in Christchurch or elsewhere wants or needs Formula 1-level performance. True innovation should improve your riding experience, not just boost specs on marketing brochures.

The items we think the industry needs to focus on are lighter-weight frames for transportation, smarter motors to economise power when not needed, better battery efficiency, and intuitive software with the introduction of auto-shifting—which we’ve started to see. All of these enhance cycling without overwhelming riders with unnecessary power.

Rediscovering the Essence of Cycling

Cycling's greatest appeal lies in its simplicity and accessibility. Whether you're cruising the streets of Christchurch or exploring local trails, bikes have always been about connection with the outdoors, enjoyment, exercise, and simplicity.

Electric bikes have transformed cycling in so many ways, enabling more people than ever to experience the joy of exploring the countryside and seeing things they never would have. However, maintaining balance is key. Electric bikes should enhance—not dominate—the cycling experience.

Where Do We Draw the Line?

Deciding where to draw the line on electric bike power is a responsibility that manufacturers, retailers, and riders share. We believe it's time for open conversations about genuine rider needs—without marketing pressures.

Let's support innovation that genuinely makes riding better, safer, and more enjoyable. Because ultimately, what riders in Christchurch NZ—and everywhere else—truly value is practical reliability and the experience of the outdoors.

Conclusion: Ride for the Joy of It

More power isn't always the answer. The future of electric bikes is about striking the right balance—enough assistance to overcome barriers but not so much that we lose the essence of cycling.

At our Christchurch NZ bike shop, we're passionate about preserving cycling’s simple joy. So next time you’re considering your nextelectric bike, think about what genuinely makes your ride enjoyable—not just what promises the biggest numbers.

Because cycling isn’t just about going further or faster; it’s about staying connected to what matters most—the experience of exploring new trails.

FAQs

Do higher-torque electric bikes wear components faster?

Absolutely. Higher torque significantly increases wear on drivetrains, resulting in more frequent maintenance and higher costs.

Is more power always better for commuting in Christchurch NZ?

Not really. Most commuters we talk to prefer consistent, predictable performance over excessive power, which can feel unnecessary or unsafe in urban traffic.

Why does the electric bike industry push for higher power?

Mostly marketing. Bigger numbers grab attention, even if they aren’t practically useful for the majority of riders.

Could we face future regulations on electric bike power in Christchurch NZ?

It's possible. If safety concerns keep growing, governments may introduce new laws such as compulsory registration or restricted trail access.

What’s a better alternative than just increasing power?

Improving motor efficiency, reducing bike weight, enhancing rider comfort, and developing smarter battery management are all more valuable than simply boosting wattage.