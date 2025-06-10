How next Pope is chosen and what black and white smoke means (2025)

Pope Francis has died (Image: Getty)

The Catholic world is mourning the death of Pope Francis. The Vatican announced on the morning of Easter Monday the death of the 266th Pope aged 88, weeks after he started a battle against double pneumonia. The announcement was made by Cardinal Farrell, who stated shortly before 9pm BST: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning (local time), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised."

The new Pope will be selected by the most senior members of the Catholic Church (Image: Getty)

Cardinal Farrell added: "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.” While faithful and mourners are gathering in St Peter's Square topay tribute to the pope, widely seen as a reformer and progressive within the Church, the Vatican is preparing for the next steps that will lead to a new head of the Catholic Church being appointed. Francis's funeral will be held following a period of mourning. Prior to his death, Pope Francis made provisions to simplify the elaborate papal funeral, choosing to be buried in a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc rather than three nested coffins. The late Pope also scrapped the tradition of having his body exposed for public viewing on a raised platform in St Peter's Basilica. His body, instead, will lie inside the coffin, with the lid removed. In another break with tradition, the burial of Pope Francis will take place outside the Vatican for the first time in over a century - as he will be laid to rest in St Mary Major Basilica. See Also Tesco opening times for Easter 2025 including Good Friday and Easter Monday

Don't miss...

Pope Francis' last appearance on Vatican balcony just 18 hours before his death [INSIGHT]

Which one of these men will be the next Pope? [REPORT]

The rules behind who can become the Pope and why women aren't allowed [ANALYSIS]

Black smoke coming from the conclave indicates that a successor has not been chosen (Image: Getty)

Invalid email We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy

The new Pope will usually appear within an hour on the balcony overlooking St Peter's Square (Image: Getty)