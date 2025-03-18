How old was Tora Eff in Sword of Trust? (2025)

Cast

Marc MaronMarc Maron was 55 in Sword of Trust as 'Mel'.

Birthday: Fri, Sep 27 1963

Jon BassJon Bass was 29 in Sword of Trust as 'Nathaniel'.

Birthday: Fri, Sep 22 1989

Michaela WatkinsMichaela Watkins was 47 in Sword of Trust as 'Mary'.

Birthday: Tue, Dec 14 1971

Jillian BellJillian Bell was 35 in Sword of Trust as 'Cynthia'.

Birthday: Wed, Apr 25 1984

Toby HussToby Huss was 52 in Sword of Trust as 'Hog Jaws'.

Birthday: Fri, Dec 09 1966

Dan BakkedahlDan Bakkedahl was 49 in Sword of Trust as 'Kingpin'.

Birthday: Tue, Nov 18 1969

Lynn SheltonLynn Shelton was 53 in Sword of Trust as 'Deirdre'.

Birthday: Fri, Aug 27 1965 –
Fri, May 15 2020

Timothy PaulTimothy Paul was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Zeke'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Whitmer ThomasWhitmer Thomas was 30 in Sword of Trust as 'Jake'.

Birthday: Wed, May 03 1989

Al ElliottAl Elliott was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Jimmy'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Tilcia FurmanTilcia Furman was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Gabby'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Benjamin KeepersBenjamin Keepers was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Ben'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Robert LongstreetRobert Longstreet was 43 in Sword of Trust as 'Truther'.

Birthday: Tue, Jul 15 1975

Elise MayfieldElise Mayfield was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Phyllis'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

T'Darius MurphyT'Darius Murphy was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Mechanic'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Michael Patrick O'BrienMichael Patrick O'Brien was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Yach'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Chris SteeleChris Steele was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Boyfriend (uncredited)'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Elisha WilliamsElisha Williams was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Girlfriend (uncredited)'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

John WinscherJohn Winscher was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Civil War Conspirator (uncredited)'.

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Crew

Lynn SheltonLynn Shelton was 53 in Sword of Trust as 'Producer, Writer, Director'

Birthday: Fri, Aug 27 1965 –
Fri, May 15 2020

Emily A. NeumannEmily A. Neumann was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Second Assistant Director'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Drew LangerDrew Langer was >> in Sword of Trust as 'First Assistant Director'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Jason OldakJason Oldak was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Director of Photography'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Michael Patrick O'BrienMichael Patrick O'Brien was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Writer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Ted SpeakerTed Speaker was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Producer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Tasha McCroryTasha McCrory was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Producer's Assistant'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Stacey DavisStacey Davis was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Co-Executive Producer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Peter GilbertPeter Gilbert was 62 in Sword of Trust as 'Executive Producer'

Birthday: Tue, Jan 01 1957

Virginia NewcombVirginia Newcomb was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Associate Producer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Edwin LinkerEdwin Linker was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Executive Producer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Molly M. MayeuxMolly M. Mayeux was 54 in Sword of Trust as 'Line Producer'

Birthday: Fri, Jan 01 1965

Joe SwanbergJoe Swanberg was 37 in Sword of Trust as 'Executive Producer'

Birthday: Mon, Aug 31 1981

Tyler L. CookTyler L. Cook was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Editor'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Israel VasquezIsrael Vasquez was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Assistant Editor'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Josh ClimoJosh Climo was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Assistant Editor'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Marc MaronMarc Maron was 55 in Sword of Trust as 'Music'

Birthday: Fri, Sep 27 1963

John LavinJohn Lavin was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Production Design'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Tora EffTora Eff was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Costume Design'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Adam KershAdam Kersh was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Publicist'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Somica SpratleySomica Spratley was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Makeup Department Head'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Karen HoweKaren Howe was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Foley Artist'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Dave HoweDave Howe was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Sound Re-Recording Mixer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Joseph WalkerJoseph Walker was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Visual Effects'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Greg WombleGreg Womble was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Location Scout, Transportation Coordinator'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Troy Wythe CandorTroy Wythe Candor was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Production Coordinator'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Mike NapierMike Napier was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Driver'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Danny CooperDanny Cooper was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Script Supervisor'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Jeremy BurnsJeremy Burns was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Sound Mixer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

June ZandonaJune Zandona was >> in Sword of Trust as 'First Assistant Camera'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

David PendrasDavid Pendras was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Production Assistant'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Andy AllmendingerAndy Allmendinger was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Best Boy Grip'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Chris BurnsChris Burns was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Boom Operator'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Jay GallowayJay Galloway was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Second Assistant Camera'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Armando BallesterosArmando Ballesteros was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Gaffer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Prissy LeePrissy Lee was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Set Decoration'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Alan CollinsAlan Collins was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Rotoscoping Artist'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Chris HillekeChris Hilleke was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Camera Operator'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Adolph SteeleAdolph Steele was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Best Boy Electric'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Haley WatsonHaley Watson was >> in Sword of Trust as 'First Assistant Camera'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Alesha MitchellAlesha Mitchell was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Key Costumer'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Laura EasonLaura Eason was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Makeup Artist'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Hannah RileyHannah Riley was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Set Dresser'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Aaron PeakAaron Peak was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Colorist, Digital Intermediate'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Chris OlneyChris Olney was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Location Manager'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Patrick DurkinPatrick Durkin was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Key Grip'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

Chris ScottChris Scott was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Grip'

Birthday: Unknown Birthday

