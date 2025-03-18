How old was Tora Eff in Sword of Trust? (2025)

Cast
Marc MaronMarc Maron was 55 in Sword of Trust as 'Mel'.
Birthday: Fri, Sep 27 1963
Jon BassJon Bass was 29 in Sword of Trust as 'Nathaniel'.
Birthday: Fri, Sep 22 1989
Michaela WatkinsMichaela Watkins was 47 in Sword of Trust as 'Mary'.
Birthday: Tue, Dec 14 1971
Jillian BellJillian Bell was 35 in Sword of Trust as 'Cynthia'.
Birthday: Wed, Apr 25 1984
Toby HussToby Huss was 52 in Sword of Trust as 'Hog Jaws'.
Birthday: Fri, Dec 09 1966
Dan BakkedahlDan Bakkedahl was 49 in Sword of Trust as 'Kingpin'.
Birthday: Tue, Nov 18 1969
Lynn SheltonLynn Shelton was 53 in Sword of Trust as 'Deirdre'.
Birthday: Fri, Aug 27 1965 –
Fri, May 15 2020
Timothy PaulTimothy Paul was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Zeke'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Whitmer ThomasWhitmer Thomas was 30 in Sword of Trust as 'Jake'.
Birthday: Wed, May 03 1989
Al ElliottAl Elliott was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Jimmy'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Tilcia FurmanTilcia Furman was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Gabby'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Benjamin KeepersBenjamin Keepers was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Ben'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Robert LongstreetRobert Longstreet was 43 in Sword of Trust as 'Truther'.
Birthday: Tue, Jul 15 1975
Elise MayfieldElise Mayfield was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Phyllis'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
T'Darius MurphyT'Darius Murphy was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Mechanic'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Michael Patrick O'BrienMichael Patrick O'Brien was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Yach'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Chris SteeleChris Steele was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Boyfriend (uncredited)'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Elisha WilliamsElisha Williams was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Girlfriend (uncredited)'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
John WinscherJohn Winscher was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Civil War Conspirator (uncredited)'.
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Crew
Lynn SheltonLynn Shelton was 53 in Sword of Trust as 'Producer, Writer, Director'
Birthday: Fri, Aug 27 1965 –
Fri, May 15 2020
Emily A. NeumannEmily A. Neumann was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Second Assistant Director'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Drew LangerDrew Langer was >> in Sword of Trust as 'First Assistant Director'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Jason OldakJason Oldak was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Director of Photography'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Michael Patrick O'BrienMichael Patrick O'Brien was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Writer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Ted SpeakerTed Speaker was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Producer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Tasha McCroryTasha McCrory was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Producer's Assistant'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Stacey DavisStacey Davis was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Co-Executive Producer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Peter GilbertPeter Gilbert was 62 in Sword of Trust as 'Executive Producer'
Birthday: Tue, Jan 01 1957
Virginia NewcombVirginia Newcomb was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Associate Producer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Edwin LinkerEdwin Linker was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Executive Producer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Molly M. MayeuxMolly M. Mayeux was 54 in Sword of Trust as 'Line Producer'
Birthday: Fri, Jan 01 1965
Joe SwanbergJoe Swanberg was 37 in Sword of Trust as 'Executive Producer'
Birthday: Mon, Aug 31 1981
Tyler L. CookTyler L. Cook was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Editor'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Israel VasquezIsrael Vasquez was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Assistant Editor'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Josh ClimoJosh Climo was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Assistant Editor'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Marc MaronMarc Maron was 55 in Sword of Trust as 'Music'
Birthday: Fri, Sep 27 1963
John LavinJohn Lavin was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Production Design'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Tora EffTora Eff was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Costume Design'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Adam KershAdam Kersh was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Publicist'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Somica SpratleySomica Spratley was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Makeup Department Head'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Karen HoweKaren Howe was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Foley Artist'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Dave HoweDave Howe was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Sound Re-Recording Mixer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Joseph WalkerJoseph Walker was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Visual Effects'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Greg WombleGreg Womble was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Location Scout, Transportation Coordinator'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Troy Wythe CandorTroy Wythe Candor was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Production Coordinator'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Mike NapierMike Napier was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Driver'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Danny CooperDanny Cooper was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Script Supervisor'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Jeremy BurnsJeremy Burns was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Sound Mixer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
June ZandonaJune Zandona was >> in Sword of Trust as 'First Assistant Camera'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
David PendrasDavid Pendras was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Production Assistant'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Andy AllmendingerAndy Allmendinger was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Best Boy Grip'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Chris BurnsChris Burns was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Boom Operator'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Jay GallowayJay Galloway was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Second Assistant Camera'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Armando BallesterosArmando Ballesteros was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Gaffer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Prissy LeePrissy Lee was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Set Decoration'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Alan CollinsAlan Collins was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Rotoscoping Artist'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Chris HillekeChris Hilleke was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Camera Operator'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Adolph SteeleAdolph Steele was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Best Boy Electric'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Haley WatsonHaley Watson was >> in Sword of Trust as 'First Assistant Camera'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Alesha MitchellAlesha Mitchell was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Key Costumer'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Laura EasonLaura Eason was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Makeup Artist'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Hannah RileyHannah Riley was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Set Dresser'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Aaron PeakAaron Peak was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Colorist, Digital Intermediate'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Chris OlneyChris Olney was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Location Manager'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Patrick DurkinPatrick Durkin was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Key Grip'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday
Chris ScottChris Scott was >> in Sword of Trust as 'Grip'
Birthday: Unknown Birthday