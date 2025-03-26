How Physical Therapy Helps Manage Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (2025)

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) is a connective tissue disorder that affects joint stability, muscle function, and overall mobility. People with EDS often experience chronic pain, joint hypermobility, frequent subluxations, and muscle weakness. While there is no cure, physical rehabilitation by a therapist or Rehab. Chiropractor familiar with the treatment of individuals with hypermobility is very helpful in symptom management, improving quality of life, and preventing further joint damage.

Why is Physical Therapy Important for EDS?

I have to clarify that physical therapy in the format that you know is NOT good for individuals with hypermobility and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). Also, isolating an area to try to rehabilitate it makes no sense to me. After all, your body is not in parts and pieces. Movement is like a concert. While the spot light may be on a specific player, the background musicians are still playing. Isolating an area to ‘work it out’, in my opinion, is a big mistake that happens in the world of physical rehabilitation. So what exercises are the right ones?

What Exercise Type is the Right Exercise for EDS?

As a chiropractor who works exclusively with muscles and movements treating primarily patients with HSD and EDS, I can tell you that the most effective exercises that are easy on the joints and something we are born with to do are the developmental exercises such as Dynamic Neuromuscular Stabilization or DNS.

DNS is how we all were able to go from the helpless infant stage, not being able to hold our heads up to becoming running toddlers when our parents had to chase us. We did them without any coaching or guidance or going to any gyms. We are hard-wired that way so why reinvent the wheels when all walking human beings are living testament to its effectiveness?

How Does Physical Therapy Help with EDS?

Once again reminding you that physical therapy is not just done by physical therapists (PT) but also by Rehab chiropractors (DC) who may or may not be sports chiropractors. With that said, not every PT or DC knows how to treat hypermobility, and what we do with the Normies is NOT the same as the Bendys! I have seen the most number of injuries in my practice come from treatments rendered by physical therapists who did not know how to treat the hypermobile patient!

The benefits of proper rehabilitation to improve stability and posture are listed below. Remembering that Motion is Lotion and no matter what, it is the first step in addressing all hypermobility-related symptoms including the ones that don’t seem to be related to your joints. That is because we humans are meant to move and we deteriorate when sedentary!

Joint Stability & Proprioception

EDS often leads to joint instability, increasing the risk of dislocations and subluxations. Targeted stabilization exercises help improve proprioception (the body’s awareness of movement) and reduce excessive joint laxity.

Pain Management & Muscle Function

Chronic pain is a common EDS symptom partly and mostly from muscle overuse and poor joint mechanics. Manual therapy, neuromuscular re-education, and low-impact exercises help reduce pain while improving muscle coordination. These are all benefits found with the Developmental Exercises that I mentioned above.

Pelvic Floor Therapy for EDS

EDS impacts all joints including the pelvis and what is connected to it which impacts its stability. With proper developmental exercises the stability of all joints, including those impacting the pelvis, are worked on. The foundation of our structure is the pelvis and its stability directly impacts the success of our attempt to stabilize our joint movements throughout the body. We have to stabilize the ‘house’ that the pelvic floor is the ‘floor’ of and that ‘house’ is your pelvis.

Breathing & Postural Control

If I had to choose one exercise, it would be breathing- Biological Breathing. Biological breathing is NOT happening in any patient I have encountered in 30 years of my practicing. So I can confidently say that chances are extremely high that you are not breathing biologically.

Biological breathing when done right, the way babies breathe when we study human babies, puts an ‘inner tubing’ inside of you which helps keep the body parts in the right place. It allows for better lymphatic draining, and relaxation and strengthening of the muscles inside the pelvis. Therefore impacts stabilization of the pelvis!

Here is how it is done:

Injury Prevention & Daily Function

When understanding what right looks like, what your version of movement looks like, then you can replace your wrong with the right before you commit the mistake. That means you need to invest in understanding a lot more than you may think you need.

I am confident that if you have been dealing with hypermobility, you know that gaslighting is common and that most providers have no idea with EDS or HSD are. My hypermobile patients are my most informed patients and my hat is off to you.

When it comes to physical rehabilitation, my suggestion is to learn what functional mobility is so you can catch yourself about to make a wrong move. Having kinesiophobia, or fear of movement, only comes when you don’t know what you are doing.

Invest in finding the right physical rehabilitation provider so you can take control of your life more. Not all physical therapists and Rehab. Chiropractors understand the complexities of hypermobility spectrum disorder (HSD) and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. It’s crucial to work with a provider experienced in treating hypermobility, joint instability, and connective tissue disorders. Therapies like Dynamic Neuromuscular Stabilization (DNS)are critical first steps.

