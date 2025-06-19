How PPE supply chains can benefit from a RevOPs approach (2025)

This article is part of: Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains

COVID-19 revealed vulnerabilities in global personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chains amid unprecedented demand.

Applying a revenue operations (RevOps) approach to supply chains can ensure efficient, scalable and cost-effective PPE distribution.

Corporations adopting RevOps can build agility and sustainability into their PPE supply chains ahead of the the next global crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic drew into sharp focus critical vulnerabilities in global personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chains, with shortages of essential items such as masks, gloves and protective gowns leaving frontline workers unprotected.

Corporations struggled to meet unprecedented demand surges, supply chain disruptions and price volatility, highlighting the need for a strategic, agile and data-driven approach to PPE demand and supply.

One solution lies in revenue operations (RevOps) – a model widely used in the tech and software-as-a-service (SaaS) industries – that integrates sales, operations and finance to enhance visibility, forecasting and decision-making.

By applying RevOps principles to PPE supply chains, corporations can become more resilient, efficient and prepared for future global health emergencies.

Why we need a RevOps approach to PPE supply chains

PPE is a critical component of global health infrastructure, yet its availability has been inconsistent due to fragmented supply chains, over-reliance on offshore manufacturing, and a lack of real-time demand forecasting.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, global demand for PPE surged by 40%, leading to more than 1,000% price hikes on N95 masks, severe shortages in hospitals and frontline organizations; and export restrictions that led to supply bottlenecks, as some countries prioritized domestic stockpiling. The absence of data-driven demand planning and coordinated financial alignment left corporations reactive rather than proactive, further exacerbating shortages.

Have you read? Why PPE waste is a problem and how to combat it

This project in India is turning PPE scrap into mattresses

RevOps can be a game-changer for PPE by breaking down silos between sales, operations and procurement to provide a 360-degree view of demand and supply. It can also leverage predictive analytics to anticipate demand fluctuations and avoid shortages and optimize financial planning to prevent last-minute bulk buying at inflated prices.

By structuring PPE supply chains using RevOps principles, corporations can shift from reactive crisis management to strategic, proactive planning.

Discover How is the World Economic Forum contributing to build resilient supply chains?

Transforming PPE delivery with RevOps

The power of RevOps lies in its ability to optimize every stage of the PPE supply chain. Consider demand forecasting: Amazon’s logistics system, driven by machine learning, predicts spikes and keeps warehouses stocked, as detailed in their operational strategies. PPE manufacturers can adopt similar AI tools to anticipate needs, preventing both shortages and overproduction.

Honeywell, for example, responded to COVID-19 by rapidly expanding N95 mask production in the US and Europe, reducing reliance on distant suppliers. In the UK, Honeywell launched a production line yielding 4.5 million FFP2 and FFP3 masks monthly, proving regionalized manufacturing can meet urgent demand.

Similarly, 3M scaled N95 output to 2.5 billion globally by 2021 using data to prioritize healthcare providers and emergency responders, ensuring equitable distribution during peak shortages – a RevOps triumph of agility and allocation.

Beyond production, RevOps ensures equitable distribution through data-driven allocation. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine deployment demonstrated this by prioritizing countries based on infection rates and healthcare capacity, aligning production with real-time demand forecasts and maintaining strict quality control across 45+ global distribution centres.

PPE corporations can apply a similar demand prioritization model by segmenting its distribution for healthcare workers, government agencies and critical industries before commercial sales, creating priority-based allocation models using RevOps data insights to ensure frontline responders always have access to necessary personal protective equipment and establishing dynamic reallocation mechanisms to shift PPE supplies in real-time based on emerging hotspots.

Elsewhere, Tesla’s resilience during semiconductor shortages further shows how aligning inventory with financial planning maintains efficiency. Adding blockchain, as Walmart does for transparent sourcing, can also enhance PPE quality control and ethical traceability.

By combining technology, financial alignment, demand prioritization and cross-functional collaboration, corporations can ensure efficient, scalable and cost-effective PPE distribution.

Building a future-proof PPE ecosystem

A RevOps-driven PPE supply chain isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about sustainability and preparedness.

Single-use PPE has clogged landfills, but innovations such as reusable PPE with antimicrobial coatings could further reduce waste and costs. Technology plays a pivotal role too: AI can predict future pandemic needs, while blockchain ensures traceability.

Global coordination is equally vital. Public-private partnerships, pairing corporations with governments, can establish policies for crisis readiness. The chaos of early COVID-19 outbreaks showed what’s at stake when preparation lags. Corporations adopting RevOps today can lead the charge, weaving agility and sustainability into their supply chains.

PPE supply chains must evolve, as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted. RevOps offers a proven playbook to make them efficient, equitable, transparent and sustainable.

Corporations that act now by embedding RevOps principles into their operation will not only ensure continuity in the next health emergency, but also lead the way in global resilience, environmental, social and governance leadership, and public trust. The next global crisis is coming; the time to future-proof PPE delivery is now.