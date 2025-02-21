How Textured Soy Protein improves the consistency of meat products (2025)

Soy-derived ingredients have always played a prominent role in the food industry, particularly in the meat products sector.

With its functional properties, soy protein provides remarkable technological and sensory benefits when applied to products such as meatballs, hamburgers, and sausages.

This ingredient enhances texture, juiciness, and overall product quality while offering a cost-effective and sustainable alternative. In this article, we will explore its technical specifications, applications, benefits, and how BRF Ingredients contributes to this market.

Tópicos:

● What is Textured Soy Protein and how is it produced?

● How can Textured Soy Protein improve texture and firmness?

● Main applications in the food industry

● How does BRF Ingredients use Soy Protein to innovate in the food industry?

What is Textured Soy Protein and how is it produced?

Textured Soy Protein (TSP) is a plant-based protein derived from soy, obtained through an extrusion process. This process modifies the three-dimensional structure of the protein, making it fibrous and porous, which provides a texture similar to meat. As a result, it is useful in plant-based substitutes and enhances the sensory properties of conventional meat products.

The extrusion process also optimizes soy digestibility by inactivating antinutritional factors, allowing it to be easily incorporated into a variety of food products without compromising the quality or taste of the final product.

In addition to its nutritional profile, Textured Soy Protein has the ability to retain water, which enhances the juiciness and texture of food products. This makes it an excellent alternative to animal protein, widely used in various food formulations.

How can Textured Soy Protein improve texture and firmness?

The primary characteristic of Textured Soy Protein (TSP) is its fibrous structure, which simulates the muscle fibers of meat. It provides meat products with a firmer and more consistent appearance, enhancing the texture of a wide range of food products, from processed meats to ready-to-eat meals.

Additionally, TSP has an excellent water retention capacity, which contributes to increased juiciness in products, keeping them moist and flavorful during preparation. According to a study by Singh et al. (2008), the inclusion of TSP in products such as burgers, meatballs, and sausages results in a significant improvement in water retention, enhancing the juiciness and taste of these products.

Main applications in the food industry

TSP is a versatile solution that can be used in a wide variety of meat products. Some examples include:

Meatballs and Burgers: Improves structure, ensuring a firmer texture and better water retention, providing enhanced juiciness. Additionally, it can aid in emulsion stability.

Sausages: Enhances consistency and helps create a homogeneous texture, ideal for the product's shape and softness.

Mortadella: Assists in creating a stable emulsion and improving texture, delivering a high-quality product with superior sensory appeal.

These applications are supported by various studies that demonstrate the versatility of TSP in creating tastier, more nutritious formulations with improved sensory quality.

How does BRF Ingredients use Soy Protein to innovate in the food industry?

According to data from the Brazilian government, soybean production for the 2031/32 season is projected to reach 179.3 million tons, representing a 42.8% increase compared to the 2021/22 season.

At BRF Ingredients, we offer a specialized portfolio of soy-based products that cater to various needs of the food industry. Among the highlights are Textured Soy Protein, Textured Soy Protein with Poultry Skin, and defatted soybean flours under the Supper-M and SoyMAX-M brands.

Supper-M Defatted Soy Flour is obtained from the meal resulting from the soybean oil extraction process, undergoing a thermal treatment that reduces its enzymatic activity, making it a versatile option for various industrial applications.

SoyMAX-M Active Defatted Soy Flour, also derived from the meal obtained during the soybean oil extraction process, stands out due to the presence of the lipoxygenase enzyme, which helps in flour whitening and improves dough quality.

Each of these ingredients is the result of extensive research, development processes, and testing, with a focus on ensuring superior quality and alignment with the demands of the global market.

As part of BRF, we adopt practices based on our commitments to quality, integrity, and safety, in accordance with the highest standards upheld by the company.

Final considerations

Over the years, Textured Soy Protein has established itself as a fundamental option for the evolution of meat products in the food industry. Its potential goes beyond basic functionality, enabling the creation of more optimized formulations with enhanced stability, superior texture, and improved water retention.

By integrating this solution into industrial processes, it is possible to achieve a new level of efficiency and consistency in products while addressing market demands for alternatives that balance cost, quality, and innovation. The combination of a versatile ingredient with advanced production technologies paves the way to meet the needs of consumers seeking a more diverse diet.

At BRF Ingredients, we develop solutions that include Textured Soy Protein, produced with the highest quality standards.

