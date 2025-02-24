How to apply eyeliner to mature skin, according to makeup artists – plus their go-to picks (2025)

Eyeliner is one of the most frustrating beauty products to apply, no matter how old you are. First, there are so many different types of eyeliners to choose from: pencil, smudge-free, liquid, gel, waterproof — you name it.

Then, you have to think of which type is going to work best for your needs. If you want something that’s going to last all night long, you might want to consider a long-wear or waterproof option — but if you want your look to be casual and relaxed, something that easily smudges will give you the undone look you’re going for.

However, applying eyeliner to changing skin texture and mature skin can throw another wrench in your application process. But just because the skin around your eyes might be changing doesn’t mean that you have to forgo one of your favorite makeup products.

We tapped makeup artists and experts to share some of their best tips and favorite products for applying eyeliner to mature eyes. Here’s what they had to say.

What to look for

“As we age, collagen loss leads to more fine lines and wrinkles, especially around the eyes,” explains celebrity makeup artist Markphong Tram. “Additionally, mature eyes often develop a hooded shape, which can make eyeliner application a little bit more difficult.”

Even so, there’s not a one-size-fits all option for eyeliner for mature eyes. The best choice, says Tram, will still depend on your eye shape, preferences and style you’re going for.

“Investing in a high quality waterproof gel liner is so important, as it provides better longevity and is less likely to smudge. Gel liners also glide on smoothly, making application easier.”

However, if liquid is your style, you shouldn’t shy away from using those as your eyes mature. “If you have deep-set eyes, liquid eyeliner can work well since most formulas are water-based, making them easy to apply and quick to dry,” says Tram.

Best eyeliners for mature skin, according to experts

Drugstore find: Maybelline TattooStudio Sharpenable Eyeliner Pencil

Shades available: 20 | Type: Pencil

Tram says he discovered this eyeliner by accident on a day he was in need of a brown liner for a client. “I was hesitant to try any drugstore eyeliner because, most of the time, they smudge so easily and don’t last. [But I] decided to give it a try and since then, it has become a staple in my kit.” Since this gel eyeliner is waterproof, it will stay in place all day.

Flexible tip: Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen Eyeliner

Shades available: 2 | Type: Liquid

Although she recommends gel liners first, James says this is one of the best liquid liners for mature eyes. “For those who prefer liquid liners, this pen has a flexible tip and a smooth formula that minimizes skipping and is easy to apply even on textured lids,” she says.

12-Hour Contour Pencil Eyeliner $ 12.00 What we like Very pigmented

Lasts all day Something to note Some say it's dry

May be hard to sharpen

Shades available: 21 | Type: Pencil

Billie Gene, a bi-coastal beauty expert who's also a celebrity makeup artist, previously told Shop TODAY that he recommends this long-lasting, highly pigmented contour pencil by Sephora Collection. This affordable eyeliner is available in three different finishes (matte, glittery and shimmery) and, as its name says, can last up to 12 hours.

Eye paint: About Face Matte Fluid Eyeliner

Matte Fluid Eye Paint $ 16.00 $16.00 What we like Multi-use

Can be painted on as eyeliner Something to note Dries quickly

Doesn't come with a brush

Shades available: 31 | Type: Eye paint

This formula will stay put wherever you apply it, but you will need to work fast since it dries quickly. (Perfectionists beware!) Tram keeps black and brown shades in his makeup kit for clients and loves that it’s a vegan formula.

Ideal for intentional smudging: Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Black Eyeliner Pencil

The Classic Black Eyeliner Pencil $24.00 $ 24.00 What we like Has skincare ingredients Something to note Not available in bright colors

Shades available: 3 | Type: Pencil

James recommends this Charlotte Tilbury to her clients for its ability to stay in place all day. “This creamy, easy-to-blend pencil glides on without tugging and has excellent staying power,” she explains.

“It’s ideal for creating both precise lines and soft, smudged effects.” It’s even enriched with allantoin, which helps soften the skin its applied to.

Travel-size option: Tarte Double Take Eyeliner

Shades available: 2 | Type: Pencil and liquid

“This dual-ended liner offers the best of both worlds — a soft pencil on one side and a precise liquid liner on the other, great for versatility on mature eyes,” says James.

You can layer the two on top of each other or alternate based on your mood. It’s also available in a smaller, travel size for on-the-go touch ups.

If you prefer gel: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Smudge-Proof Gel Eyeliner

Shades available: 5 | Type: Gel

Celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm previously spoke with Shop TODAY and recommended this Bobbi Brown gel eyeliner. She called it "perfect for subtle definition without smudging."

Luxury splurge eyeliner: Valentino Twin Liner Gel and Liquid Eyeliner

Shades available: 3 | Type: Gel and liquid

Tram says it can be helpful for older clients to draw on their liner with a gel liner and seal it in with a liquid on top. He says that this will also “enhance the intensity of the look.” Both the gel and liquid liners in this applicator are made with a long-wearing formula that should last up to 16 hours.

How to apply eyeliner to mature skin

Mature skin care and beauty expert Kat James says you should never begin an eye-makeup look on mature eyes without prepping the area. “Start with a lightweight eye primer to smooth out the surface and prevent eyeliner from settling into fine lines,” she explains.

From there, gently lift the brow or stretch out the eye area without pulling or tugging too hard, as the skin in this area will be extra sensitive.

“Instead of drawing a continuous line, apply the liner in short, feathered strokes close to the lash line for better control,” says James. Then, you can smudge it out as you see fit, which will also correct any mistakes and make the line look more cohesive.

Frequently asked questions James says that the lower lash line should be avoided when working with mature eyes, as adding color on the bottom line gives the eyes the appearance of being weighed down. “Focus on defining the upper lash line to lift the eyes,” she says. “If [you are going to line] the lower lash line, stick to a soft pencil or eyeshadow and apply it sparingly.” “I recommend using a gel pencil in dark brown or black, depending on your hair color and skin tone,” says Tram. Experts previously told Shop TODAY that other "softer" and "flattering" eyeliner colors include soft black, dark brown, plum and navy.

How we chose

Before choosing the best eyeliners for mature skin, Shop TODAY interviewed two celebrity makeup artists, including one professional who specializes in mature skin care. They told us what to look for while shopping for the best eyeliners for mature skin and recommended their go-to picks.

Meet the experts