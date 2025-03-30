HOW TO APPLY PRESS ON NAILS | LUXECHARM PRESS ON NAILS SOUTH AFRICA (2025)

How to Apply Press-On Nails Properly with Adhesive Tabs (For Longer Lasting) :

*For short-term wear (3-7 days), sticky tabs are recommended. If you follow the instructions correctly with the blow dryer hack, press-ons will stay on your nails for 7-14 days, depending on the conditions.

*To make press-on nails last longer, please make sure that you choose the correct size. Check herefor Sizing Chart

Wash your hands.Cut your nails to a suitable length beforeapplication.

You can use the Glitter Nail File from our Nail Care Kit to lightlybuff your nail, thenuse the Mini Heart Shaped Double-Sided Nail Sponge File in the Kit to smooth out and refine the nail surface.

Gently push back your cuticleswith our Crystal Cuticle Pusher.

*This step is optional and not necessary for applying press ons

Use the Cuticle Trimmertool to cut loose hangnails. Gently slide the trimmer under the edge of your cuticle, following the natural edge of your nail (It may cause bleeding or infected if use improperly so be really careful) If you don’t have much excess skin around your nail beds you can skip this step.

Remove the oils on nail surface by using alcohol pad /cleansing wipe or simply wash your hands with soap and water. This step is meantto wipe dust and clean your nail beds. Keep your nails clean and dry and make sure every single nail is dehydrated. (use new wipes on each finger, don’t use the same wipe over and over that carries the oil from previous one)

Choose the right size of theadhesive tabsto stick on your nail. Stick the tabs onto your nail and press firmly to hold it in place. Adhesive tabhas extension, if not spread all over your nails try to push it all over your nails by using the crystal stick.

Secret Tip to make your press-ons adhesive tabs last longer: After applying adhesive tab on your natural nails, do not peel off the transparent film yet. Warming the adhesive tabs up with a blow dry for 10-15seconds (with bearable medium heat), to help melt it onto the nails. It also becomes easier to take off the transparent film. Apply each nails. Press and hold your press-ons firmly for 30-50 seconds ensuring the nail receives even pressure.

After wearing them, DO NOT GET YOUR NAILS WET FOR AT LEAST 3 HOURS, we strongly suggest the best tostick them on BEFORE BEDTIME.

How to Apply Press-On Nails Properly with N ail Glue :

*For longer-term use (more than 14 days), glue is a better option.

*Please note that when using nail glue, press-on nails may not be reusable as frequently as when using sticky tabs. Follow the removal instructions carefully to ensure safe reuse.



*To make press-on nails last longer, please make sure that you choose the correct size. Checkherefor Sizing Chart

(Please make sure you are using nail glue that is safe and non-toxic. At this time Luxecharm does not provide nail glue for press-on nails. However, we do offer adhesive tabs as an alternative. We are committed to ensuring our clients use the safest products possible, so we are actively seeking a safer nail glue option for our brand. Your safety is our priority, and we appreciate your patience as we work on this. Please stay tune for updates!)

Follow the same nail preparation process above. Make sure you cut, filed,lightly buff your natural nail, dehydrate your natural nail with rubbing alcohol. Keep nail beds clean and dry.

(Optional) A secret tip for protecting your real nails from glue: Applying a single layer of thin layer of base coat on your real nails and cure under the nail lamp for 30secs.

Then applynail glue, use a pea-sized amount and gently spread it across the surface, apply your press on nails,press and hold your press-ons firmly for 30 seconds.

*For detailed information on how to properly remove press-on nails, click here.

What toDo If You Have Flat Nail Beds?

Carefully heat some water until it's hot, then gently press your press-on nails onto a glass surface. The heat will soften the nails slightly, allowing you to flatten the curve for a better fit to your natural nails. Be careful not to burn your fingers during this process.

After following the previous steps, you can file the sides of the press-on nails to slightly flatten the curve further, ensuring an even better fit for your natural nails. Our LuxeCharm press-on nails are pre-shaped with smooth edges and are ready to wear, so in this case only file the bottom if needed—be careful not to file away the design.