How to Calculate Square Footage (2025)

By Alastair Hazell|Last update: 30 April 2024

Whether you're shopping for carpet or planning a landscaping or home improvement project, square footage is a key metric to understand. So, let's go through the steps involved in calculating it. Further down, we'll also include a handy calculator to help you with your calculation.

How to calculate the sq.ft of a room - summary Measure the length and width of the room in feet. Next, multiply the length and width together to get the square footage. Example: For a room measuring 10 feet wide by 14 feet long, your calculation is 10 × 14 = 140 square feet.

Calculation steps Measure your room/space Use the square footage formula Calculate any irregular shapes Use the square ft calculator Add a surplus

Having to work out a square footage calculation might give you panicky flashbacks of being late for school. But, don't worry, our guide will show you to calculate square footage accurately. We also explain the formula for square footage, so you'll be able to ace any calculations that come up in your future projects. Let's begin with step 1...

1 Measure your room/space

To calculate the square feet of a rectangular area, you first need to measure two dimensions: the length and the width (note that we discuss irregular shaped areas further down).

First, measure the longest side to find the length. Take a tape measure and fix one end of it to one end of the longest side. Note the measurement.

Next, measure the width - the shortest side of the area to be calculated. Repeat the process above and note down that measurement.

2 Use the square footage formula

For step 2, you're going to use the square footage formula:

Length × Width = Area (in square feet)

Note that the same formula applies if you measure in metric. In this case, the area will be expressed in square metres.

Insert your measurements into the formula. You're going to multiply the length measurement (in feet) by the width measurement. This gives you the area of the space in square feet.

You can also use this formula to calculate smaller areas when the area will be expressed in square inches and larger areas in square yards.

As an example, suppose you want to know how much flooring you might need to renovate a room that's 15 feet long × 10 feet wide. Multiply these dimensions:

15 ft × 10 ft = 150 sq. ft

3 Calculate any irregular shapes

Sometimes, you might need to calculate a space that's an addition to the main area or a room that isn't evenly shaped. In these situations, think of the space as separate areas. You may find it helpful to sketch out a quick floor-plan to divide the space into more regular shapes.

Measure the length and width of each separate area and calculate the area of each in square feet.

Add your calculations to give you the total area in square feet.

Let's look at an example

Suppose you have a rectangular living room with a narrower dining area attached. Think of the space as being made up of a larger rectangle and a smaller rectangle.

First measure the length and width of the larger section labelled A, then do the same for the smaller section labelled B.

A: 14ft × 10 ft = 140 sq. ft

B: 6 ft × 5 ft = 30 sq. ft.

Now, add both values to calculate the square footage of the room:

140 sq.ft. + 30 sq.ft = 170 sq. ft

So you'll need 170 sq. ft. of flooring materials for this room.

Triangular and circular shapes

It may be that the area you're measuring isn't square or rectangular, but triangular or circular. If this is the case we have a calculator for square footage that includes multiple room and area shapes. We also have instructions for calculating the square footage of a triangle and a circle. These include details of the measurements you will need to take.

Measuring the area of a property

If you're selling a property yourself, you can measure the floor space of an entire home in the same way. Take the measurements of each room in turn, calculate the square footage of each, and then add all the values together to give the total square footage.

4 Use the square ft calculator

