How to Care for Your Watch | Watch Maintenance Tips by Precision Watches (2025)

- Popular searches
- Rolex
- Omega
- Longines
-
- Hamilton
- Tudor
- Audemar Piguet
-
- Text us
- Call
- Cart
- Rolex
ROLEX
- Discover Rolex
- Rolex Collection
- New Watches 2024
BY COLLECTION
- 1908
- Air-King
- Cosmograph Daytona
- Datejust
- Day-Date
- Deepsea
- Explorer
- GMT-Master II
- Lady-Datejust
- Oyster Perpetual
- Sea-Dweller
- Sky-Dweller
- Yacht-Master
- Submariner
100% Certified Authentic | Two Year International Worry Free Warranty | Free Nationwide Shipping
- Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
- Certified Pre-Owned
- OUR SELECTION
- THE ROLEX CERTIFICATION
- Contact Us
BY COLLECTION
- Air-King
- Datejust
- Daytona
- Explorer
- GMT-Master
- Lady-Datejust
- Deepsea
- Oyster Perpetual
- Sea-Dweller
- Submariner
- Yacht-Master
100% Certified Authentic | Two Year International Worry Free Warranty | Free Nationwide Shipping
- New Watches
AUTHORIZED BRANDS
- ALL BRANDS
- ROLEX
- CARTIER
- TUDOR
- OMEGA
- HAMILTON
-
- LONGINES
- MICHELE
NEW ARRIVALS
Longines Spirit Zulu Time Titanium L3.802.1.53.6 $4,275
Tudor Black Bay Chrono 41mm Steel $5,775
Bell & Ross BR 05 Skeleton Green BR05A-GN-SKST/SST $7,000
Omega Summer Blue Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Worldtimer 220.10.43.22.03.002 $10,100
FEATURED COLLECTIONSee AlsoWhat Is Transmission Slipping? Signs To Watch ForHow to Take Care of Your Watch: Complete Maintenance GuideWhy you should wear a broken watch | OPINIONQNET Watch Repair 101: A Definitive and Easy Guide
Tudor Pelagos FXD M25707B/23-0001 $4,375
100% Certified Authentic | Two Year International Worry Free Warranty | Free Nationwide Shipping
- Pre-owned
POPULAR PRE-OWNED
- ALL BRANDS
- ROLEX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
- AUDEMARS PIGUET
- PATEK PHILIPPE
- PANERAI
- OMEGA
- CARTIER
- BREITLING
- MEN'S WATCHES
- WOMEN'S WATCHES
NEW ARRIVALS
IWC Pilot Chronograph IW377701 $4,295
Panerai Luminor GMT Bucherer Blue PAM01176 $12,495
Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Self-Winding 85180/000R-9248 $17,995
A. Lange & Sohne 1815 206.021 $15,995
FEATURED COLLECTION
Patek Philippe Nautilus 5726/1A $124,995
100% Certified Authentic | Two Year International Worry Free Warranty | Free Nationwide Shipping
- Sell Your Watch
- Watch Repair
TYPE OF WATCH REPAIR SERVICES OFFERED BY PRECISION WATCHES
MOVEMENT OVERHAUL
PROFESSIONAL WATCH POLISHING SERVICES
PROFESSIONAL WATCH BATTERY REPLACEMENTSee AlsoA Guide to Basic Watch Repairs
VINTAGE WATCH REPAIR
CERTIFIED CROWN & STEM REPAIR SERVICES
WATER PRESSURE TEST
- About Us
- Rolex
- Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
- New Watches
- Rolex
- Cartier
- TUDOR
- Hamilton
- Longines
- Michele
- Omega
- Pre-Owned Watches
- Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
- Omega
- Cartier
- Breitling
- Sell Your Watch
- Sell Your Rolex
- Sell Your Patek Philippe
- Sell Your Vacheron Constantin
- Sell Your Richard Mille
- Sell Your Audemars Piguet
- Sell Your Breitling
- Sell Your Cartier
- Watch Repair
- About Us
Navigation
- Rolex
- Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
- New Watches
- Rolex
- Cartier
- TUDOR
- Hamilton
- Longines
- Michele
- Omega
- Pre-Owned Watches
- Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
- Omega
- Cartier
- Breitling
- Sell Your Watch
- Sell Your Rolex
- Sell Your Patek Philippe
- Sell Your Vacheron Constantin
- Sell Your Richard Mille
- Sell Your Audemars Piguet
- Sell Your Breitling
- Sell Your Cartier
- Watch Repair
- About Us
For over 30 years, our family-owned luxury watch store has provided customers with quality products and exceptional service. Our third-generation business is proud to bring you an extensive selection of watches from top Swiss Watch brands. Our team of experts is here to help you find the perfect timepiece that fits your style and budget.
- Home
- Blogs
- How to Care for Your Watch Between Repairs
January 16, 2025
At Precision Watches, we know that a watch is more than just a way to tell time—it’s a symbol of craftsmanship, luxury, and personal style. Proper care between professional services is essential to maintaining the beauty and performance of your cherished timepiece. Whether it’s a Rolex, Omega, or any other luxury brand, following these tips will help keep your watch in peak condition until it’s time for its next repair or service.
Keeping your watch in excellent condition requires daily attention and proper handling. With the right care, you can preserve its appearance and functionality for years to come.
Simple Daily Maintenance for Your Watch
Regular maintenance goes a long way toward extending the life of your watch. Here are some tips:
- Clean Regularly: Use a soft, lint-free cloth to gently remove dust, oils, and sweat from the watch case and bracelet. For more thorough cleaning, a damp cloth can be used for water-resistant models. Avoid submerging unless explicitly stated safe.
- Handle with Care: Remove your watch during strenuous activities to prevent scratches, impacts, or exposure to harmful chemicals.
- Secure Storage: Place your watch in a protective case or a padded watch box when not in use. This helps prevent dust accumulation and accidental damage.
Understanding Different Watch Types and Their Care
Not all watches are the same—each type has unique care requirements. Here’s what you should know:
- Mechanical Watches: Regularly wind manual models, and ensure automatic models are worn frequently or stored in a watch winder to maintain movement.
- Quartz Watches: Replace the battery promptly when you notice a drop in accuracy.
- Water-Resistant Watches: Have water resistance tested periodically, especially for dive watches. Avoid saltwater exposure to prevent corrosion.
- Vintage Watches: These delicate pieces require extra caution. Store them in a low-humidity environment and avoid sudden movements or exposure to moisture.
Storing Your Watch Safely
Proper storage is key to protecting your watch from environmental damage:
- Use a Watch Box: A padded watch box shields your timepiece from scratches and dust while keeping it secure.
- Avoid Extreme Temperatures: Heat can dry out lubricants in mechanical watches, while cold can drain quartz watch batteries. Keep your watch in a temperature-controlled space.
- Moisture Control: Even water-resistant models should be stored away from high humidity. Use moisture-absorbing sachets to maintain a dry environment.
Professional Servicing and Maintenance
While regular cleaning and proper storage help, professional servicing is essential to ensure your watch stays in top shape:
- Complete Overhauls: Every 3–5 years, have your watch professionally inspected, cleaned, and lubricated.
- Component Replacement: Replace worn parts like gaskets or crowns to maintain water resistance and functionality.
- Polishing and Refinishing: Restore your watch’s original luster by scheduling polishing services for scratches or dull finishes.
Key Takeaways for Watch Maintenance
- Clean your watch regularly with a soft cloth.
- Store it in a safe, temperature-controlled environment.
- Avoid extreme conditions and unnecessary wear.
- Schedule professional servicing every 3–5 years.
Taking these steps will ensure your timepiece remains as beautiful and functional as the day you bought it. For professional watch repair and maintenance, contact Precision Watches—we’re here to help you care for your investment.
- Watch Care
- Watch Repair
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Rolex Bracelet Guide: Exploring the History and Styles of Rolex's Iconic Bracelets May 17, 2023
10 Advantages Of Purchasing A Used Rolex May 10, 2023
Hamilton Watches for Men: A Journey Through Time and the 5 Best-Selling Models April 27, 2023
We provide the highest prices on the internet for your pre-owned luxury watch. Our number one goal is to have every customer satisfied.
GET A QUOTE
ENTER THE WORLD OF PRECISION WATCHES
For over 30 years, our family-owned luxury watch store has provided customers with quality products and exceptional service. Our third-generation business is proud to bring you an extensive selection of watches from top Swiss Watch brands. Our team of experts is here to help you find the perfect timepiece that fits your style and budget.
GET IN TOUCH
Connect with Precision - Watchmakers Since 1946 for all your luxury watch needs. Our experts are ready to assist you with exploring our collection, inquiries about our services, and more.
- Call us today
- Send us a message
- Email us today
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.