How to Choose the Right Thinning Shears for Different Hair Types (2025)

Choosing the right thinning shears is essential for achieving professional-quality haircuts while maintaining hair health. Here’s what you need to know:

Fine Hair: Use shears with 30–40 teeth for subtle thinning without losing volume.

Use shears with for subtle thinning without losing volume. Thick Hair: Opt for 15–25 teeth to reduce bulk effectively.

Opt for to reduce bulk effectively. Curly Hair: Avoid thinning shears to preserve curl patterns; if necessary, use short shears carefully on dry hair.

Avoid thinning shears to preserve curl patterns; if necessary, use short shears carefully on dry hair. Straight Hair: Shears with 20–30 teeth work best for smooth blending and balanced bulk reduction.

Quick Tips for Thinning Shears:

Use them for finishing touches, not shaping the haircut.

Work on dry hair for better control and results.

Choose high-quality steel shears for durability and precision.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned stylist, selecting the right tool based on hair type and technique ensures polished, professional results. Let’s explore the details.

Thinning Shears Basics

Purpose and Function

Thinning shears are crafted to reduce hair bulk without creating harsh, blunt lines. Unlike regular scissors, which feature two straight blades, these shears pair a straight blade with a notched blade that has teeth. This design allows stylists to thin and blend hair while keeping its natural flow intact.

Thinning shears are commonly used for:

Reducing bulk in thick hair

Blending layers seamlessly

Softening sharp or harsh cutting lines

Most professional thinning shears remove about 30–40% of hair with each cut, offering controlled thinning while preserving the overall hairstyle. Let’s look at the parts that make this possible.

Main Components

The effectiveness of thinning shears comes down to their design. Here’s a breakdown of their main components:

Component Description Impact on Performance Blades Made from stainless steel Provides durability and resists rust Teeth Typically 20–40 teeth Higher tooth count offers finer thinning Pivot Point Connects the blades Ensures smooth operation Handles Metal with ergonomic grips Improves comfort for prolonged use

Professional-grade shears often feature teeth that are precisely spaced for a more polished thinning effect.

Thinning vs. Texturizing

Thinning and texturizing shears may look similar, but they serve different purposes. Thinning shears, with 20–40 closely spaced teeth, remove less hair per cut. They’re ideal for blending layers, reducing bulk in thick hair, and creating soft, natural transitions.

Texturizing shears, on the other hand, have 5–14 widely spaced teeth. These remove larger sections of hair, creating bold texture and noticeable separation. They’re perfect for shaggy layers, piece-y accents, and adding volume to shorter cuts. Choosing the right tool depends on how subtle or dramatic you want the final look to be.

Shear Selection by Hair Type

Fine Hair Tools (30–40 Teeth)

For fine hair, precision is key to maintaining volume while avoiding over-thinning. Thinning shears with 30–40 teeth work best for this hair type, offering a light thinning effect that keeps the hair's natural body intact. The closer spacing between the teeth ensures a subtle, blended result.

Key features to look for:

Feature Purpose Specs to Consider High Tooth Count Removes minimal bulk per cut 30–40 teeth Close Tooth Spacing Ensures smooth, subtle blending About 1–2 mm Precision Grooves Targets every 2nd–4th strand –

Thick Hair Tools (15–25 Teeth)

Thick hair often requires a more aggressive approach to reduce bulk. Shears with 15–25 teeth are ideal for managing dense hair, as they remove more hair with each cut. For best results, work on dry hair to evenly distribute weight. Use diagonal cuts while lifting sections of hair to create a natural, blended look.

Curly Hair Tools

Curly hair comes with its own set of challenges. Thinning shears can disrupt curl patterns, leading to frizz or split ends. To maintain curl definition, it’s generally better to avoid thinning shears. If thinning is absolutely necessary, use short shears for quick, precise snips, and always work on dry hair to preserve the natural curl structure.

Straight Hair Tools

Straight hair benefits from a balanced approach. Shears with 20–30 teeth are a good choice, offering a mix of bulk reduction and smooth blending. For example, Saki Shears’ mid-range models, starting at $185.00, feature blades made from precision-engineered Japanese steel and adjustable tension for optimal performance. Cut in small sections and avoid the crown area to keep the natural volume intact.

A Buyers Guide to Thinning and Blending Scissors

Key Features to Check

When choosing professional thinning shears, focus on three main factors: blade materials, handle design, and tension systems. These elements directly influence how the shears perform and how long they last.

Blade Materials

The blade material plays a big role in both precision and durability. Most professional shears are crafted from either Japanese or German steel. Japanese steel is known for its convex edge blades, which deliver precise cuts, while German steel features beveled edges that stay sharp longer. Premium options like ATS-314 and SUS 440-C steel hold their edge better than standard stainless steel. For example, Saki Shears' mid-range models (starting at $185.00) use high-quality Japanese 440C stainless steel, offering both durability and performance.

Steel Type Key Benefits Best For Japanese Steel Lightweight, corrosion-resistant, precise cuts Detailed work and fine texturing German Steel Durable, retains edge well, sturdy Heavy-duty use and thick hair ATS-314/SUS 440-C Superior sharpness, long-lasting edge Professional daily use

After considering blade material, move on to handle design for added comfort.

Handle Design

A well-designed handle is essential for reducing strain during long cutting sessions. Thinning shears come in various handle styles to match different techniques and preferences.

Crane Handle : Aligns the thumb grip with the index finger, promoting a natural hand position and reducing fatigue.

: Aligns the thumb grip with the index finger, promoting a natural hand position and reducing fatigue. Swivel Handle: Features a thumb grip that rotates 360 degrees, allowing for greater flexibility and comfort during intricate cuts. According to Scissor Tech USA:

"Being able to move freely will help you with your deep point cutting"

These ergonomic designs are especially helpful for professionals handling multiple clients daily.

Tension Systems

The right tension system ensures smooth, clean cuts while protecting the blades and your client's hair. Adjustable tension systems on professional shears allow you to fine-tune the blade pressure for precise results. Regular maintenance - like checking tension, making small screw adjustments, and applying scissor oil - keeps the shears performing smoothly and minimizes the need for frequent recalibration.

Top Thinning Shears Guide

Looking for the best thinning shears? Here's a detailed guide to help you choose based on features, hair type, and budget.

Best All-Purpose Shears

The Equinox International Razor Edge Shears, boasting a 4.5-star rating from 3,119 reviews, stand out for their rust-resistant steel, adjustable tension system, and lightweight design. For those seeking a premium option, the Saki Kotaro Hair Cutting Shears Set is crafted with high-quality Japanese 440C stainless steel and comes in two sizes: 5.75-inch (27 teeth) and 6-inch (30 teeth).

Hair Type-Specific Picks

Matching the right shears to your hair type can make all the difference. Here are top recommendations:

Hair Type Recommended Shear Key Features Best For Fine Hair Fagaci Professional (40 teeth) Polished-mirror finish, adjustable tension Gentle thinning without damage Thick Hair Yasaka Pro (15–25 teeth) Wider tooth spacing, strong cutting power Reducing bulk effectively Curly Hair Joewell Texturizing (27 teeth) Precision blades , smooth operation Preserving natural curl patterns Straight Hair Cricket Xpressions Detachable finger rest, versatile cutting Achieving clean, even results

If you're just starting out, consider affordable starter options before upgrading to professional-grade tools.

Starter Shears Under $200

For beginners, high-quality shears under $200 are a great starting point. The Wolff® 6" Professional Barber Thinning Shears, priced at $125.00, offer 38 teeth and durable German stainless steel. Another excellent choice is the Saki Shears Majime Apprentice Set at $189.00, which includes both cutting and thinning shears - perfect for building your toolkit.

"Thinning scissors are a great tool for the ones who know how to use them. They help professionals create fabulous effects and reduce hair volume. I don't recommend using one near the scalp because it can create frizz roots when the hair grows back. If you know how to use it properly, it should be in your scissors collection."

Professional-Grade Shears

For seasoned stylists, investing in top-tier shears ensures precision and comfort. The ULG Professional Series, rated 4.5 stars with 13,024 reviews, features removable rubber inserts for a customized grip and high-quality blade materials. Meanwhile, Saki Shears' premium collection starts at $285.00 and offers Japanese 440C steel, ergonomic handles, adjustable tension systems, and titanium-coated options for durability and style.

Conclusion

Choosing the right thinning shears is an important decision that directly impacts a stylist's performance and the results for their clients. High-quality materials ensure precise, clean cuts while also protecting the health of the hair.

The number of teeth on thinning shears plays a big role in achieving the desired results for different hair types. For fine hair, opt for shears with 30-40 teeth. For thicker hair, 15-25 teeth work best. There are also specialized shears designed for curly or straight hair.

"High-quality shears are not just a luxury - they are essential for delivering consistently excellent haircuts while protecting the health of the stylist and the client." - Scissor Mall

While professional-grade shears, like the Osaka GX priced at $295.00, might seem like a big upfront cost, their craftsmanship and durability make them a smart long-term investment. Proper maintenance is key to extending their lifespan and keeping them in top cutting condition.

Beyond performance, durability and ergonomics are essential. Shears should feel comfortable and balanced in your hand, minimizing fatigue during long styling sessions and allowing for precise control. This balance ensures satisfaction for both the stylist and the client, delivering professional results every time.

Related Blog Posts