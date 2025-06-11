How to Curl Your Hair with a Flat Iron, According to Stylists (2025)

Wavy, bouncy hair is one of those trends that will never go out of style. Every decade has adapted curls to fit a certain vibe—think everything from the Victoria's Secret glossy waves and TikTok's viral butterfly haircut to the '90s supermodel blowout—and each decade has had its way of achieving the look. People have used everything from hot rollers and ribbons to round brushes and curling wands, but we're here today to teach you how to curl your hair with a flat iron.

As the name implies, flat irons (a.k.a. hair straighteners) are designed to flatten out bends and curls for a smooth, flat look. However, when used correctly, flat irons can actually create all types of waves and curls. There are a number of techniques that can help you achieve everything from laid-back S-waves to big, bouncy curls—it's all about knowing what to do and how to do it, which is where we come. We tapped two professional hairstylists and asked them to teach us how to use flat irons a few different ways to achieve a wide range of curls. Below, find their step-by-step guides to achieving the curly hairstyle of your dreams.

Sam Villa is a co-founder and chief creative officer of the hair education platform Sam Villa Company and a Redken Global Artistic Ambassador.

Sky Kim is a New York City-based hairstylist at Jenna Perry Hair Studio.



How to Curl Hair With a Flat Iron

Starting with a small section of hair, clamp down your straightener (gently) towards the top of the hair section. Pull the flat iron down the hair shaft as if you were going to straighten your hair as usual. But when you get to the part of your hair where you'd like the curl to begin (middle-to-end of the section for a natural, beachy look), stop and proceed to step three. You want to move seamlessly from step two to step three while moving your straightener continuously, which might take a little practice. Pivot the flat iron 180 degrees (a half-turn) away from your face and gently pull down straight through the rest of your hair. Repeat for each section of hair. Once you've curled your entire hair, use your fingers to massage the roots, which will help break up the curls and give you that beachy, undone look.

Byrdie Tip Practice new techniques with the iron turned off first to eliminate the risk of burns while perfecting your craft.

How to Use a Flat Iron for Beach Waves

"For beachy waves, luckily you won’t have to worry thinking about going away or towards your face," says Kim. "It’s one of the easier versions of the flat iron waves." When it comes to creating a tousled beachy curl, there are two methods touted by these top stylists.

Simple Beach C-Waves

Section off the front and separate about one-inch wide per piece of hair.

Beginning at the root, make a "C" shape with the rounded curve facing the outside. "Depending on how many waves you want to put in, you can drag the flat iron a little longer or shorter when you create the C-shape wave," Kim says.

Repeat this motion in the opposite direction to create an "S."

Continue down the length of the hair until you reach the ends—you'll keep these a little straighter.

Use your fingers (and a spritz of sea salt spray ) to loosen the curls.

Beachy Pin Curls

Gather a small vertical section.

Use your fingers to twist the strand from roots to ends.

Wrap the twisted section into a pin curl.

Using a good amount of tension, press down on the pin curl with a flat iron for four seconds.

Repeat until the entire head is done.

Work a medium-control texturizing spray like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray into the hair for undone, beachy waves.

How to Use a Flat Iron for Bouncy Curls

Bouncy curls are all about lift and volume. Kim suggests working heat protectantinto the hair before blow-drying (we like Marc Anthony Grow Long Smooth Coat Blow Dry Mist) and following with Christophe RobinHydrating Leave-In Mist With Aloe Vera.

Starting about one inch away from the root, hold the iron vertically and slightly tilted away from the face and press down.

Twist the iron a half and turn away from the face.

Use tension and hold the ends of the hair as you glide the iron halfway down the length.

Twist the iron another half, turn away from the face, and glide the rest of the way through using light tension.

Repeat this process twice per strand for extra bounce, or use larger sections for a looser look.

Byrdie Tip "Pay attention to pass and compression," explains Villa. "The pass is the amount of time heat is applied to an area and the compression is the amount of pressure with which the heat is applied."

How to Use a Flat Iron for Polished Waves

There are two ways to make this happen, according to Kim. "You can repeat the beach waves [C-curl method], but make the 'C' shape much wider and curvier and round at the ends." Or use the following technique for more variation in the waves.

Create a one-inch vertical section and bring the iron to the root.

Smooth the root down, or for more volume, go outward.

Pivot the iron a half-turn away from the face and gently pull down for about an inch and a half.

Make a tiny dip where the first wave left off, making an elongated "C." Make sure the more round edge is on the inner side, close to your face.

Repeat these steps down the length of the hair and finish with rounded ends for a polished look.

Use a large-toothed comb or fingers to rake through hair and apply a light-hold hair spray and hair serum for added shine.

Other Curl Methods to Try With a Flat Iron

Five-Second Touch Up

Villa says to reach for a straightener if you're in a pinch. "A quick hit with an iron through the ends adds a touch of style that looks fresh and modern," he explains. "Pick up a few pieces organically and press the iron down as you turn under. It's a five-second style hack."

Alternate the direction you curl the hair to add dimension and texture. "It's simple yet looks like you just walked out of the salon," Villa says. He suggests wrapping the excess cord around your arm so the iron becomes one with your hand—we also like the idea of knocking everything off the counter a little less frequently.

Hollywood S-Waves

The quintessential Old Hollywood look, S-waves are elegant, sleek, and teeming with volume. There are two ways to create this nostalgic style with a flat iron.

For tighter waves, Villa suggests creating alternating "C" shapes down the length of the hair. "Starting on the side of the head one inch from the root, use fingers to pinch the hair, and push up towards the root to form a 'C' shape," he explains. "Hold in place. With the iron held horizontally, tap the 'C' three to four times." Secure a clip in the center of the "C" and begin again one inch below the clip, this time twisting the hair in the opposite direction to form a backward "C". Follow this technique down the strand and across the entire head, alternating directions as you go.

To create looser S-waves, Kim says to start with an inch-widehorizontalsection of hair. "Lightly tap the flatiron down on your hair while you make a continuous 'S' shape from root to ends," she explains. "You can even do this from ends to root. It’ll make beautiful, effortless waves, and depending on how wide the curves are, it can come out looser or tighter."

For perfectly polished S-waves, finish off with a glossy holding spray like Redken Shine Flash Shine Spray.

Casual Beach Waves

If you're looking for a wave vs. a curl, this easy and quick method is perfect for an effortless look. Split your hair down the back and create two braids, securing with hair ties. Then, take your flat iron and go over the braids, lightly pressing the braid between the flat iron. Repeat this step until you ironed both braids. Remove the hair ties and undo the braids with your fingers to reveal the loose, wavy texture you just created.

Tips for Curling Hair With a Flat Iron

Start with a heat protectant : Anytime you use a hot styling tool, it's a good idea to spray on a product that will protect your hair. Whether you use a spray, oil, or a cream, reach for something that mitigates against damage caused by heat.

: Anytime you use a hot styling tool, it's a good idea to spray on a that will protect your hair. Whether you use a spray, oil, or a cream, reach for something that mitigates against damage caused by heat. Clamp the iron down based on the curl you want : According to Villa, one of the most important things to remember when curling your hair with a flat iron is: "Always be aware of how you are closing the iron, based on your end result." As discussed above, holding the iron vertically, using too much pressure and curling extra-large sections of the hair can all contribute to the shape of the curl.

: According to Villa, one of the most important things to remember when curling your hair with a flat iron is: "Always be aware of how you are closing the iron, based on your end result." As discussed above, holding the iron vertically, using too much pressure and curling extra-large sections of the hair can all contribute to the shape of the curl. Keep the tool moving : If you clamp a straightener on your hair for too long, you run the risk of burning your strands. Keep the product moving throughout as you weave the tool throughout the hair.

: If you clamp a straightener on your hair for too long, you run the risk of burning your strands. Keep the product moving throughout as you weave the tool throughout the hair. Start curls near your eyes: Starting curls at eye level looks more natural than creating curls above or below that. Similarly, leaving an inch or two of hair out of the iron, at the ends, will also create a natural, wavy look.

Curling Hair With a Flat Iron vs. Curling Iron

The great thing about using a flat iron over a curling iron is that a straightener can also, well, straighten the hair. In that sense, it's almost like having two tools in one. Similarly, based on how you use it, you can get a whole manner of waves and curls out of the tool (unlike a curling iron, which will create waves based on the barrel size).

Keep in mind that not all curls are created equal. There's a particular technique to about every type of curly look you can imagine—and a plethora of tools to go along with them. But if there's one iron to have in your arsenal, it's a good old-fashioned flat iron—because it's not just forkeeping hair straight.The jack of all curl-creating trades, a flat iron is one of the easiest ways to produce a number of different kinds of coils.