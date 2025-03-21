How to Delay Ejaculation and Last Longer in Bed (2025)

Are you tired of the frustration and embarrassment that comes when you can’t stay long during sex? Have you ever wondered how to last longer in bed? You’re not alone, and yes, it’s 100% possible to turn things around.

This blog will guide you through effective physical techniques, lifestyle adjustments, and tools that can help you prolong sexual intercourse.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this blog is for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote any specific products or brands mentioned. Readers are advised to conduct their research and consult with a healthcare professional before using any products or following any advice mentioned herein.

How to Delay Ejaculation and Last Longer in Bed

Below are the ways to delay ejaculation and last longer in bed:

1. Physical Techniques

Here are the physical techniques:

Technique 1: Practice Stop and Go

The Stop and Go technique is all about gaining better control during those intimate moments. You pause when you feel too excited and start again when you’ve calmed down a bit.

Step 1: Begin as normal and when you feel you are nearing climax, pause and stop all movement.

Begin as normal and when you feel you are nearing climax, pause and stop all movement. Step 2: Wait until the urge to ejaculate subsides. During this pause, focus on calming your breath.

Wait until the urge to ejaculate subsides. During this pause, focus on calming your breath. Step 3: Once you feel more in control, resume at a slower pace before increasing intensity.

Technique 2: Use the Squeeze Trick

The Squeeze Trick is a direct approach to delay ejaculation. It helps you last longer by pressing a specific part of your private part to cut down the excitement.

Step 1: Just like in the Stop and Go, engage until you are close to climax.

Just like in the Stop and Go, engage until you are close to climax. Step 2: At this point, squeeze the base of the penis or have your partner do it for you. The squeeze should be normal and not painful.

At this point, squeeze the base of the penis or have your partner do it for you. The squeeze should be normal and not painful. Step 3: Hold the squeeze for several seconds until the urge to climax stops, then continue.

Technique 3: Take Deep Breaths

Taking deep breaths is a simple yet effective way to reduce anxiety and delay finishing too soon during sex.

Step 1: Begin by inhaling deeply through your nose, allowing your chest and belly to expand fully.

Begin by inhaling deeply through your nose, allowing your chest and belly to expand fully. Step 2: Hold your breath for a count of three.

Hold your breath for a count of three. Step 3: Exhale slowly through your mouth, focusing on releasing tension throughout your body.

Did you know? According to global research, approximately 30% of men between the ages of 18 and 70 report concerns about how quickly they ejaculate (No More PE)​.

2. Lifestyle Adjustments

Here are the lifestyle adjustments:

Step 1: Eat Right for Better Performance

Eating well is key to improving your sexual health. Nutrient-rich foods boost blood flow and hormone levels, which are crucial for a healthy sex life.

Proper nutrition helps maintain energy levels and reduces stress, which can negatively impact your performance.

Name How It Helps What it Contains Bananas Improves heart health and nerve function, improving stamina Potassium, Vitamin B6 Oats Increases blood flow, helping erections last longer L-arginine Spinach Boosts testosterone levels Magnesium Dark Chocolate Improves circulation, leading to better performance Flavonoids Walnuts Promotes blood flow and hormone production Omega-3 fatty acids Garlic Enhances blood flow to sexual organs Allicin Watermelon Relaxes blood vessels, similar to Viagra Citrulline

Step 2: Exercise Regularly to Improve Stamina

Regular physical activity increases stamina and endurance by enhancing your cardiovascular health.

This increased blood flow is essential for maintaining an erection and preventing premature ejaculation.

Exercises to delay premature ejaculation:

Swimming: Builds endurance and stamina.

Builds endurance and stamina. Plank: Increases core strength and stability.

Increases core strength and stability. Kegel exercises: Strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

Strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. Squats: Strengthens and increases blood flow to pelvic muscles.

Strengthens and increases blood flow to pelvic muscles. Running or brisk walking: Improves heart health and overall blood flow.

Step 3: Sleep Well for Enhanced Sexual Health

Good sleep is vital for maintaining optimal health and sexual performance. It helps regulate hormones like testosterone, essential for libido and performance. Poor sleep can increase stress and anxiety, leading to difficulties in maintaining erections.

Tips to fall asleep:

Stick to a schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Create a bedtime ritual: Engage in calming activities like reading or listening to soft music.

Engage in calming activities like reading or listening to soft music. Limit screen time: Avoid screens at least an hour before bed to help your mind unwind.

Avoid screens at least an hour before bed to help your mind unwind. Limit caffeine and heavy meals: Avoid consuming these before bedtime.

Avoid consuming these before bedtime. Ensure your bedroom is comfortable: Keep it cool, dark, and quiet.

3. Tools and Aids

Tool 1: Try Delay Condoms

Delay condoms are designed with a special numbing lubricant inside that helps reduce sensitivity, allowing for longer-lasting performance.

How to use it?

Step 1: Open the package carefully.

Open the package carefully. Step 2: Make sure the condom is right side out before you roll it on.

Make sure the condom is right side out before you roll it on. Step 3: Wear it just before intercourse as you would a regular condom.

Prominent brands in India:

Durex

Manforce

KamaSutra

Tool 2: Apply Numbing Creams

Numbing creams contain mild anesthetic agents that decrease sensitivity in the penis, extending the duration before climax.

How to use it?

Step 1: Apply a small amount of cream to the penis 10-15 minutes before intercourse.

Apply a small amount of cream to the penis 10-15 minutes before intercourse. Step 2: Allow it to absorb fully to prevent transferring to your partner.

Allow it to absorb fully to prevent transferring to your partner. Step 3: Wash off any excess cream from your penis and hands before intercourse.

Prominent brands in India:

Emla

Stud 100

Edge

Tool 3: Use Desensitizing Sprays

Desensitizing sprays work similarly to numbing creams but are often more convenient to apply.

How to use it?

Step 1: Spray directly onto the penis 5-10 minutes before intercourse.

Spray directly onto the penis 5-10 minutes before intercourse. Step 2: Let the spray absorb and dry to minimize transference to your partner.

Let the spray absorb and dry to minimize transference to your partner. Step 3: If sensitivity is still too high, you may apply a bit more, but do not exceed the recommended dosage on the packet.

Prominent brands in India:

Promescent

Stud 100

Peineili

4. Medical Interventions

Course 1: Seek Doctor’s Advice for Persistent Issues

“Think of visiting your doctor as upgrading your software—it might just help you avoid those unwanted system crashes in bed!”- A stranger

If you consistently struggle with premature ejaculation, it’s wise to consult a doctor. Medical professionals can offer diagnoses and treatment options that address underlying health issues.

Treatments include:

Prescription medications

Topical creams

Course 2: Talk It Out in Counseling and Therapy

“A good session could be the best conversation you’ve ever had… where you’re allowed to talk about yourself the whole time and solve problems.”- A stranger

Sometimes, the roots of sexual performance issues are psychological. Counseling or sex therapy can be incredibly beneficial, providing a safe space to explore emotional or relational factors contributing to premature ejaculation.

Therapists can offer strategies that address:

Anxiety

Depression

Communication with partner

Many find that therapy leads to significant improvements not just in the bedroom, but in their relationships and self-confidence as well.

Did you know? Premature ejaculation is not solely a physical issue; psychological factors like anxiety, stress, and relationship problems can significantly contribute. Counseling and therapy are highly effective in managing these emotional aspects (Mayo Clinic)​​ (Cleveland Clinic)​.

Final Words

Alright, time to take these tips and tricks from theory to practice! Remember, great things take time—Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is marathon-worthy stamina.

After all, when it comes to lasting longer, every second counts! If you’ve tried any of these tips or have other ideas to share, don’t hesitate to comment below.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How to delay ejaculation and last longer in bed?

To delay ejaculation and last longer in bed, practice techniques like the Stop and Go method, use delay condoms, and focus on deep breathing during intercourse.

2. What are the most effective techniques to delay ejaculation?

The most effective techniques to delay ejaculation are the Stop and Go method, the Squeeze technique, and using numbing products like desensitizing sprays or creams.

3. Can anxiety and stress impact my ability to last longer in bed?

Yes, anxiety and stress can negatively affect sexual performance by reducing endurance and triggering premature ejaculation.

4. Are there any specific exercises that help with delaying ejaculation?

Kegel exercises, which strengthen pelvic floor muscles, along with yoga and aerobic exercises like running or swimming, are beneficial in improving control over ejaculation.

5. What lifestyle changes can enhance my sexual performance?

Lifestyle changes like improving diet, regular physical exercise, adequate sleep, and reducing alcohol and tobacco use can significantly enhance sexual performance and stamina.

6. Can alcohol and tobacco consumption impact my ability to last longer in bed?

Yes, both alcohol and tobacco can negatively impact sexual performance. Alcohol can decrease sensitivity and lead to erectile dysfunction, while tobacco reduces blood flow, affecting arousal and performance.

7. When should I seek professional help for ejaculation control?

If difficulties with controlling ejaculation persist and negatively impact your life, seeking help from a healthcare provider or sex therapist is advisable.

