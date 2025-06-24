How To Embed Paper in Resin - Part One (2025)

When I first started working with resin, I scoured the internet for how-to information. There are some nice books on the subject, though it was through trial and error that I really figured out what I was doing. This will be the first in a series of resin how-to’s, and I hope it provides some useful information. The instructions provided are just based on my own experiences, personal preference and style. The most important thing is to do your own experimenting. First learn the basics, and then get creative!

This tutorial is all about embedding paper into resin. If you have never used resin before, I recommend the book “The Art of Resin Jewelry” by Sherri Haab. It is very easy to follow and understand for a beginner and provides useful information on types of resin, how to mix it, using molds, and includes a thorough resource guide.

Embedding Paper into Resin – Part One- Preparing Your Paper

Materials Needed:

Paper, of course! Any image or paper you like.

Scissors

Craft punch (optional)

Glue (Mod Podge recommended)

Small container to pour your glue into

Plastic work surface

Cheap paintbrush

Black marker (optional)

Selecting and Cutting Your Image



Any type of paper will work. You can use pieces of old books, magazines, newspaper, scrapbook paper, or photographs. One of my favorite items is the digital collage sheets sold by graphic designers on Etsy. Once you purchase the image(s), the seller simply emails the file and you can print it at home as many times as you like. When I do this, I print on photo paper because I like the high quality, glossy image. Different types of paper will provide a different look, so experiment to find the style you like best.

Next you will need to cut out your image into whatever shape you need. Sometimes I cut-out my images free-hand using scissors, but I love to use craft punches whenever possible because they make clean edges and uniform shapes. My local craft store has a great selection and I’ve found many sizes that work perfectly for the resin molds I’m using. You can also search the internet for all kinds of shapes and sizes – circles, stars, trees, baby feet – you name it.