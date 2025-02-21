How to Fix Dry Nail Polish – Mytour (2025)

If you have a bottle of nail polish that has dried out over time, you can still restore it with a few simple steps and methods. Acetone is often the most effective option, as it is the main active ingredient in most nail polishes. If acetone is not available, you can also try using a nail polish thinner or nail polish remover. Sometimes, simply rolling the bottle between your hands can help loosen the polish.

Steps

Use Acetone

Buy acetone from beauty stores. Most beauty stores sell acetone. Once you purchase it, pour a few drops into a container. Since acetone is acidic, make sure to use a container that won’t be corroded. Avoid using plastic cups; instead, opt for a glass cup. A glass whiskey tumbler also works, just be sure to clean it thoroughly before using it for drinking.

Mix acetone with orange oil. Combine acetone with an equal amount of orange oil. Stir thoroughly until the mixture is completely blended.

Place the brush back into the bottle. Once the brush has absorbed enough acetone, return it to the bottle, tighten the lid, and shake gently. The acetone in the brush will loosen the remaining polish, and you can use it as if it were fresh.

Try Other Methods

Use a nail polish thinner. Nail polish thinners are sold in many beauty stores and large retailers. Add the thinner to the bottle one drop at a time to ensure that the polish doesn't become too runny. Add a drop of thinner, seal the bottle, and roll it between your hands. Check if the polish has reached the desired consistency.

If it's still too thick, add another drop and repeat the process. Continue until the polish becomes smooth and fluid again.

Lindsay Yoshitomi

Nail Artist See Also Nail polish thinner | OPI | Buy Now – Officiële OPI webshop – Webshop

Did you know? Nail polish remover contains acetone, a chemical that breaks down the polish, while nail polish thinner contains chemicals that restore the polish's consistency and turn it back into a liquid. Be sure you are using a nail polish thinner before mixing it with anything else.

Roll the bottle between your hands. If the polish is just a bit thick, you can loosen it by rolling the bottle between your palms. Flip the bottle upside down once to evenly distribute the color, then place it between your palms. Roll the bottle back and forth. This simple action might be enough to loosen the polish.

If this doesn’t work, you may need to try another method to thin it out.

Try using nail polish remover. Nail polish remover contains acetone. If acetone is unavailable, you can substitute it with a few drops of nail polish remover. This is a good option if you have a nearly empty bottle of remover. Use a dropper to add a drop of remover to the bottle, then shake. Continue adding drops until the polish becomes more fluid.

Prevent Nail Polish from Drying Out

Dispose of the bottle after 2 years. If the nail polish bottle has been sitting unused for over 2 years, it's likely no longer salvageable. Such bottles have surpassed their shelf life and may not be usable anymore. To save time, it's best to discard old polish bottles.

Store nail polish properly. Nail polish can last longer if stored correctly. Keep the bottle in a dry, cool place inside your home, away from direct sunlight.

Do not store nail polish in the fridge. Some people store their nail polish in the fridge, but this isn't recommended. Cold temperatures can cause chemical changes in the polish, leading it to dry out faster.

Warning