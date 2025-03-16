How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2025)

Table of Contents
How to Get Fine Scarlet Amber Gather From Amber Deposit Nodes How to Use Fine Scarlet Amber Used in Trading Fine Scarlet Amber Overview Monster Hunter Wilds Related Guides List of Items by Type Item Guides Comment Author Rankings Gaming News Popular Games Recommended Games All rights reserved References
  • Game8
  • Items
  • Special Item
  • How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Walkthrough Team

Game8 MH Wilds Survey: Calling all hunters!
★ NEW: Tongue-Tied Event Quest live now!
Update 1.000.05.00 is now available!
Weapon Guides | Best Weapons | Builds
Beginner Guide | Design Codes | Multiplayer Board
Monsters | Walkthrough | Items

Fine Scarlet Amber is a Special Item in Monster Hunter Wilds. See how to get Fine Scarlet Amber, how to use it, and its effects.

List of Contents

  • How to Get
  • How to Use
  • Overview
  • Related Guides

How to Get Fine Scarlet Amber

Gather From Amber Deposit Nodes

Map Areas

Scarlet Forest

 2, 9, 10, 12, 13

※ Filter for Amber Deposit Nodes.

Players can obtain Fine Scarlet Amber Shards by harvesting them from Amber Deposits nodes found in Areas 2, 9, 10, 12, and 13 of the Scarlet Forest. They have a low chance of dropping from these nodes.

How to Use Fine Scarlet Amber

Used in Trading

How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2)Fine Scarlet Amber x1
Musharpeye		 Adamant Seed x7
How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (4)Fine Scarlet Amber x1
Musharpeye		 Conga Pelt+ x2
How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (6)Fine Scarlet Amber x1
Musharpeye		 Great Hornfly x1

Players can exchange Fine Scarlet Amber Shards for the items above with Musharpeye at the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest.

Item Trading Guide

Use Nata's Trade Hub Feature

How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (8)

Players can interact with Nata to conveniently access Musharpeye's and other trade shops once in High Rank.

Fine Scarlet Amber Overview

How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (9)Fine Scarlet Amber
TypeSpecial ItemRarity5
Sell Price200Hold Limit-
Description
Rare amber from the Scarlet Forest. Immaculate insect specimens sleep in this amber, red as fine liquor.

Monster Hunter Wilds Related Guides

How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (10)
List of All Items and Materials

List of Items by Type

Items by Type
Hunting Items Equipment Materials
Crafting Materials Essential Items
Supply Items Special Items
Trade-In Materials Ingredients
Bowgun Ammo Slinger Ammo

Item Guides

List of Rarity 6 Special Items

Comment

Post (0 Comments)

Author

How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (11)

Monster Hunter Wilds Walkthrough Team

This article was created by Game8's elite team of writers and gamers.

    Leave feedback(Login required)

    • Items

    • Special Item

    • How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber

    How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (12)

    Please participate in our site
    improvement survey
    03/2025

    Would you assist in
    improving Game8's site?

    How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (13)

    &times

    This survey will take about 1 minute.
    Your answers will help us to improve our website.

    We are listening to our users' valuable opinions and discussing how to act on them.

    The information collected through this survey will be used for the purpose of improving our services. In addition, the information will only be disclosed a part of a statistic in a format that will not allow identification of personal information.

    Begin Survey

    Not Now

    &times

    Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Advertisements.

    Amount of Ads

    Very Dissatisfied

    Somewhat Dissatisfied

    Fine

    Somewhat Satisfied

    Highly Satisfied

    Placement of Ads

    Timing of Ad Display

    Safeness of Ads

    Content of Ads

    &times

    Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Quality of Articles.

    Amount of information

    Very Dissatisfied

    Somewhat Dissatisfied

    Fine

    Somewhat Satisfied

    Highly Satisfied

    Frequency of updates

    Speed of new information

    Accuracy of articles

    Understandibility of articles

    Readability of sentences

    &times

    Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Usability of the Site.

    Ease of finding information

    Very Dissatisfied

    Somewhat Dissatisfied

    Fine

    Somewhat Satisfied

    Highly Satisfied

    Loading Speed

    Use of Color

    Font Size

    Visibility of Images

    Easy to Understand Layout

    &times

    Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Message Boards, Comments.

    Ease of Writing

    Very Dissatisfied

    Somewhat Dissatisfied

    Fine

    Somewhat Satisfied

    Highly Satisfied

    Readability

    Ease in Finding Information

    Comment Quality

    Comment Quantity

    Admin Response

    &times

    Please rate each item regarding Game8.co's Site's new design.

    Please rate our site's new design

    Very Dissatisfied

    Somewhat Dissatisfied

    Fine

    Somewhat Satisfied

    Highly Satisfied

    Do you think that the website's design change makes the site easier to use?

    Has the new design made it easier for you to find information on the site?

    Has the new design improved the overall visual appeal of the site?

    How would you rate your overall satisfaction with the new design of the site?

    &times

    How likely are you to recommend Game8 to someone you know?

    Very Unlikely

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    10

    Very Likely

    If you have other opinions regarding potential improvement to the website, please share them with us. We would appreciate your honest opinion.

    Note: This is a free response section, so you can proceed without entering anything.
    Note: Please be sure not to enter any kind of personal information into your response.

    &times

    Thank YouHow to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (14)

    &times

    Thank you for participating in our survey! Your answers will help us to improve the quality of our website and services.
    We hope you continue to make use of Game8.

    Close

    For other opinions or comments, go here.

    Rankings

    Popular Articles

    Message Board

    • 1Builds and Best Armor for Each W...
    • 2Artian Weapons Guide
    • 3Best Gunlance Builds for High Rank
    • 4Best Long Sword Builds for High ...
    • 5Best Bow Builds for Low Rank
    • See more
    • 1Design Codes Sharing Board
    • 2Fashion Hunting Board

    Gaming News

    Wanderstop Review
    • Star Overdrive Release Date and Time
    • Border Pioneer Review
    • Aloft
    • More Gaming News

    Popular Games

    Recommended Games

    All rights reserved

    ©CAPCOM

    The copyrights of videos of games used in our content and other intellectual property rights belong to the provider of the game.
    The contents we provide on this site were created personally by members of the Game8 editorial department.
    We refuse the right to reuse or repost content taken without our permission such as data or images to other sites.

    How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Test strips and monitors
    How To Use Eyeshadow As Eyeliner | Charlotte Tilbury
    Free Glucose Meter and Test Strips
    Latest Posts
    4 Ways to Get Free Diabetes Supplies
    How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner: A Step-by-Step Guide
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Tyson Zemlak

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6067

    Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

    Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Tyson Zemlak

    Birthday: 1992-03-17

    Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013

    Phone: +441678032891

    Job: Community-Services Orchestrator

    Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography

    Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.