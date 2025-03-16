How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2025)

Game8 MH Wilds Survey : Calling all hunters! ★ NEW: Tongue-Tied Event Quest live now! ☆ Update 1.000.05.00 is now available! ★ Weapon Guides | Best Weapons | Builds ☆ Beginner Guide | Design Codes | Multiplayer Board ★ Monsters | Walkthrough | Items

Fine Scarlet Amber is a Special Item in Monster Hunter Wilds. See how to get Fine Scarlet Amber, how to use it, and its effects.

How to Get Fine Scarlet Amber

Gather From Amber Deposit Nodes

Map Areas Scarlet Forest 2, 9, 10, 12, 13

※ Filter for Amber Deposit Nodes.

Players can obtain Fine Scarlet Amber Shards by harvesting them from Amber Deposits nodes found in Areas 2, 9, 10, 12, and 13 of the Scarlet Forest. They have a low chance of dropping from these nodes.

How to Use Fine Scarlet Amber

Used in Trading

Fine Scarlet Amber x1 →

Musharpeye Adamant Seed x7 Fine Scarlet Amber x1 →

Musharpeye Conga Pelt+ x2 Fine Scarlet Amber x1 →

Musharpeye Great Hornfly x1

Players can exchange Fine Scarlet Amber Shards for the items above with Musharpeye at the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest.

Item Trading Guide

Use Nata's Trade Hub Feature

Players can interact with Nata to conveniently access Musharpeye's and other trade shops once in High Rank.

Fine Scarlet Amber Overview

Fine Scarlet Amber Type Special Item Rarity 5 Sell Price 200 Hold Limit - Description Rare amber from the Scarlet Forest. Immaculate insect specimens sleep in this amber, red as fine liquor.

