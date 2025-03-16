How to Get and Use Fine Scarlet Amber | Monster Hunter Wilds｜Game8 (2025)

- Game8
Fine Scarlet Amber is a Special Item in Monster Hunter Wilds. See how to get Fine Scarlet Amber, how to use it, and its effects.
How to Get Fine Scarlet Amber
Gather From Amber Deposit Nodes
|Map
|Areas
|
Scarlet Forest
|2, 9, 10, 12, 13
※ Filter for Amber Deposit Nodes.
Players can obtain Fine Scarlet Amber Shards by harvesting them from Amber Deposits nodes found in Areas 2, 9, 10, 12, and 13 of the Scarlet Forest. They have a low chance of dropping from these nodes.
How to Use Fine Scarlet Amber
Used in Trading
|Fine Scarlet Amber x1
|→
Musharpeye
|Adamant Seed x7
|Fine Scarlet Amber x1
|→
Musharpeye
|Conga Pelt+ x2
|Fine Scarlet Amber x1
|→
Musharpeye
|Great Hornfly x1
Players can exchange Fine Scarlet Amber Shards for the items above with Musharpeye at the Wudwud Hideout in the Scarlet Forest.
Item Trading Guide
Use Nata's Trade Hub Feature
Players can interact with Nata to conveniently access Musharpeye's and other trade shops once in High Rank.
Fine Scarlet Amber Overview
|Fine Scarlet Amber
|Type
|Special Item
|Rarity
|5
|Sell Price
|200
|Hold Limit
|-
|Description
|Rare amber from the Scarlet Forest. Immaculate insect specimens sleep in this amber, red as fine liquor.
List of All Items and Materials
