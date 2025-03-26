How to Get Free Diabetes Supplies (2025)

Menu
Treatment
Diabetes supplies like glucose meters and test strips can be had for free if you have a good insurance plan or if you meet certain qualifications, like those for Medicare/Medicaid.
Additionally, with a little work, you may find pharmaceutical companies that provide them for free or at reduced prices. The following suggestions will help you learn how to get free diabetes supplies.
Look Online
The easiest first step is to look online for free supply offers or programs. There are countless websites out there dealing with the subject. Many allow you to signup for free for a limited time. Others will work directly with your insurance provider to handle paperwork so you don't have you. You just sign up, fill out your insurance information, and receive your supplies in the mail each month. Obviously, you'll want to double check your insurance to make sure diabetes supplies are completely covered.
A short list of online resources is included below.
Get a Prescription
Ask your doctor for a prescription for a blood glucose meter. With this in hand, many pharmacies will be able to find you a meter for free. These are made available to the pharmacies by the pharmaceutical companies, who hope that by giving away the meters, they will entice you into using their test strips. Also, your doctor may be aware of additional programs or offers for free diabetes supplies.
Check Your Local Healthcare Centers
Many hospitals, clinics, and doctors' offices have programs to help patients pay for recurring medications and supplies like diabetes test strips. Some offer reduced prices or a sliding pay scale for lower-income patients or for those with certain insurance plans. Call around your area and see what's available. Also, if you have insurance, make sure the healthcare provider you go to for supplies is in your plan's coverage network or you may end up paying significantly more.
Online Resources
The following resources may be helpful for staying on top of how to get free diabetes supplies.
- American Diabetes
American Diabetes has a number of programs for automatic delivery of supplies, and actively works with insurance companies so you don't have to pay.
- Liberty Medical
Liberty is another company that works well with insurance providers.
- GlaxoSmithKline
This pharmaceutical company often offers programs for free diabetes supplies, and has given away nearly $400 million worth of medications to those who can't afford to buy them.
- Federally Funded Health Centers
This site will help you find healthcare providers in your area who receive federal funding to assist lower-income Americans.
- National Institutes of Health
Their diabetes resources are very inclusive and are frequently updated.
