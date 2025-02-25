How to Get Ink Out of Clothes (Using Common Household Materials) (2025)

Anyone who’s ever accidentally gotten ink on their favorite blouse or beloved pair of jeans knows the sinking feeling that follows. But fear not because, with the right tools and techniques, those pesky ink stains don’t have to ruin your day or wardrobe.

"If you act fast and use the right method for the fabric, ink stains can often be completely removed," shares professional cleaner Dawn Arias-Spinelli, owner ofKleaner Image. Like most stains, the sooner you address an ink blotch, the better. "Once the ink has set into the fabric, it’s much harder to remove," adds Arias-Spinelli. So, as soon as you notice the stain, take action. With these tips, your clothes—and your style—will remain as fresh as ever.

Here's how to get ink out of clothes and restore them to their former pristine glory.



Method 1: Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol breaks down the ink’s oils and pigments, making it easier to lift the stain. This method works especially well on cotton, linen, and other durable fabrics.

Materials Needed:

Rubbing alcohol

Cotton balls or a clean cloth

Paper towels

Instructions:

Spot Test First: Before you begin, test the rubbing alcohol on an inconspicuous area of the fabric to ensure it doesn’t cause any color damage. Layer With Paper Towels: Lay the stained area of the garment flat, placing a paper towel or rag under the stain to prevent it from transferring through the fabric. Apply Rubbing Alcohol: Soak a cotton ball or clean cloth in rubbing alcohol and gently dab it onto the ink stain. A pro tip? "Work from the outside of the stain inwards to prevent spreading," says Arias-Spinelli. Blot, Don’t Rub: "Remember not to rub the stain, as this can push the ink further into the fabric fibers," Arias-Spinelli instructs. Instead, blot the stain gently until the ink begins to lift. Rinse and Launder: Once the stain is mostly gone, rinse the garment with cold water and then wash it according to the care label instructions. Allow the fabric to air dry, as heat from your dryer can set any remaining pigments.

Method 2: Hairspray

Hairspray isn’t just for taming flyaways—it can also be a surprisingly effective tool for tackling ink stains, too. Hairspray works because the alcohol content in it helps dissolve the ink, making it easier to lift. And because it’s not as potent as rubbing alcohol, this method works best for light stains or on more delicate fabrics.

Materials Needed:

Hairspray

Cotton balls or a clean cloth

Paper towels

Instructions:

Choose the Right Hairspray: Opt for a hairspray that contains alcohol, since this is the ingredient that will break down the ink stain. Avoid hairsprays with oily, hydrating ingredients, as they may make the stain worse. Always test on a hidden area first. Lay the Garment Flat: Similar to the rubbing alcohol method, place the stained area on a flat surface and position a paper towel underneath to soak up any excess. Spray the Stain: Lightly spray the ink stain with hairspray. Let it sit for a minute or two, allowing the alcohol to penetrate the stain. Blot Away: Using a clean cloth or cotton ball, blot the stain gently. Continue blotting until the stain lifts. Wash as Usual: After you’ve removed as much ink as possible, rinse the garment in cold water, then launder (as directed on the care label) and air-dry.

Method 3: Nail Polish Remover

Nail polish remover can erase far more than just its namesake product. Be sure to choose an acetone-based solution and spot test first since polish remover can damage thinner and more delicate fabrics.



Materials Needed:

Acetone nail polish remover

Cotton balls or a clean cloth

Paper towels

Instructions:

Spot Test: Test a small amount of nail polish remover on a hidden area of the garment to ensure it does not discolor or damage the fabric. Prevent Bleed-Through: Protect the rest of the garment by positioning a paper towel between its layers. Blot the Stain: Dampen a cotton ball or clean cloth with nail polish remover and then gentle blot to lift the stain. with the spray the ink stain with hairspray. Let it sit for a minute or two, allowing the alcohol to penetrate the stain. Blot Away: Using a clean cloth or cotton ball, blot the stain gently. Continue blotting until the stain lifts. Rinse and Wash:Rinse immediately in cold water to to prevent fabric damage from prolonged exposure to the nail polish remover. Afterwards, launder as directed on the care label. Again, avoid putting ink-stained garments in the dryer until you’re sure the stain is gone. Heat can set the stain, making it even harder to remove.