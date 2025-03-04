How to Get Rid of Acne Scars: Creams, Remedies, Lasers (2025)

The approach to getting rid of acne scars depends on the type of scars and how severe they are. Mild to moderate acne scars may be treated with at-home remedies like topical creams, microdermabrasion kits, or silicone patches. Meanwhile, persistent scars may require prescription medication or an in-office procedure from a dermatologist.

Treating Different Types of Scars

Acne scars develop when your body produces either too much or too little collagen after a breakout. Before you can choose the right treatment for your acne scars, you need to identify the type of scar since different types respond to different treatments.

There are several different types of scars that can develop after an acne breakout, including:



Depressed scars : Also called, atrophic, depressed scars appear discolored and pitted or “sunken.” They are caused by a lack of collagen.

: Also called, atrophic, depressed scars appear discolored and pitted or “sunken.” They are caused by a lack of collagen. Raised scars : Also called hypertrophic scars, these thick, wide acne scars are caused by excessive collagen.

: Also called hypertrophic scars, these thick, wide acne scars are caused by excessive collagen. Keloid scars: Keloid scars are a type of hypertrophic scar that causes a raised bump; they take up a larger area of the skin than the original acne spot or wound.



Over-the-Counter Treatments

Treating acne scars at home can be effective for minor or moderate scarring. There are a number of over-the-counter (OTC) products that help with atrophic and hypertrophic scars.

Topical Treatments

Home treatments usually involve using products such as chemical peels, face masks, and topical creams. Look for products that contain active ingredients such as:

Glycolic acid : A type of alpha-hydroxy acid that helps shed skin cells to improve skin texture, this ingredient can diminish mild to moderately depressed scars.

: A type of that helps shed skin cells to improve skin texture, this ingredient can diminish mild to moderately depressed scars. Salicylic acid : A pore cleaner and exfoliant that can be used daily, salicylic acid can be used for all scar types.

: A pore cleaner and exfoliant that can be used daily, salicylic acid can be used for all scar types. Retinoids : Topical retinoids help renew skin and can make minor depressed scarring less noticeable.

Microdermabrasion

Home microdermabrasion kits work by using tiny crystals to exfoliate the top layer of skin while also stimulating collagen production. At-home microdermabrasion kits can help to treat mild depressed acne scars.



When to See a Dermatologist If your acne scars don’t resolve on their own or with at-home remedies, consider reaching out to a board-certified dermatologist. They can recommend prescription treatments or procedures based on your symptoms, the type of acne scar(s) you have, and your medical history.



Prescriptions

Acne scars that don’t go away with at-home treatment may require prescription medication. Topical creams that are commonly prescribed to reduce the appearance of acne scars include:

Tretinoin : Tretinoin is a prescription-strength retinoid that can be applied as a topical cream to treat both acne and acne scars. It has been found to make raised scars appear flatter and to address related skin problems like hyperpigmentation.

Tretinoin is a prescription-strength retinoid that can be applied as a topical cream to treat both acne and acne scars. It has been found to make raised scars appear flatter and to address related skin problems like hyperpigmentation. Tazarotene: Tazarotene, another topical retinoid, also can minimize the appearance of thick, raised scars.

Tazarotene, another topical retinoid, also can minimize the appearance of thick, raised scars. Immunomodulators: Studies indicate that some prescription drugs known as immunomodulators, such as Zyclara or Aldara (imiquimod), may help to flatten and heal keloid scars.



Procedures

If your acne scars don’t fade after you try the above methods, you may need to undergo a procedure with a dermatologist.

Procedures that treat depressed acne scars include:

Skin-resurfacing treatments: Skin-resurfacing treatments remove layers of skin and can include the top and some middle layers. This prompts your body to start producing more collagen and making new skin cells. Examples include chemical peels, dermabrasion, and professional microdermabrasion to treat atrophic scars.

Skin-resurfacing treatments remove layers of skin and can include the top and some middle layers. This prompts your body to start producing more collagen and making new skin cells. Examples include chemical peels, dermabrasion, and professional microdermabrasion to treat atrophic scars. Radiofrequency: Radiofrequency uses heat energy to stimulate collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin. This method of tightening the skin can treat depressed acne scars.

Radiofrequency uses heat energy to stimulate collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin. This method of tightening the skin can treat depressed acne scars. Fillers: Depressed scars can be treated and “plumped up” with the help of temporary, semipermanent, or permanent injectable fillers, such as hyaluronic acid.

Depressed scars can be treated and “plumped up” with the help of temporary, semipermanent, or permanent injectable fillers, such as hyaluronic acid. Microneedling: Microneedling works to prompt collagen production by making small wounds in the skin with tiny needles. It’s especially effective in treating depressed scars.

To treat raised acne scars your provider might recommend the following:



Injections: Injections of corticosteroids, interferon, and/or fluorouracil can help to flatten raised scars. For best results, most people need to receive injections every few weeks for a period of time.



Injections of corticosteroids, interferon, and/or fluorouracil can help to flatten raised scars. For best results, most people need to receive injections every few weeks for a period of time. Cryosurgery: Cryosurgery, which works by freezing and “killing” scar tissue, is often used in conjunction with corticosteroid injections to treat raised scars.

Cryosurgery, which works by freezing and “killing” scar tissue, is often used in conjunction with corticosteroid injections to treat raised scars. Laser therapy : Ablative laser therapy is a skin-resurfacing procedure that works by vaporizing layers of tissue. Nonablative laser therapy also stimulates skin regeneration, but it’s less invasive.

Minimizing keloid scars can be very challenging. Your provider may need to use a combination of treatments that could include corticosteroid injections, laser therapy, keloid surgery, or cryosurgery.

Surgery for Acne Scars

In cases of severe scarring, surgery may be required to “lift” a depressed scar or remove a raised scar. Acne scar surgery is sometimes performed in conjunction with corticosteroid injections.



How Long Before Acne Scars Fade?

Many acne scars take just a few weeks to go away on their own. Deeper or more persistent acne scars may take a year or more to fade. Some depressed acne scars may be permanent.

After your acne scar treatment, you may also require downtime. For example, it could take up to 10 days for your skin to heal after laser therapy. Meanwhile, your skin could take several weeks to recover after a dermabrasion session.



Natural Remedies

There is little evidence that alternative or natural remedies will get rid of acne scars, but these holistic treatments may improve the appearance of skin that has been affected by scarring.

Black seed oil : As a natural antioxidant, black seed oil has been shown to improve skin pigmentation.

: As a natural antioxidant, has been shown to improve skin pigmentation. Rosehip oil : One of the best essential oils for skin care , this has been shown to improve healing and surgical scarring.

: One of the , this has been shown to improve healing and surgical scarring. Aloe vera and manuka honey: This combination has been studied for its effect on wound healing and scarring. The research is limited, but applying aloe vera with manuka honey is safe and may offer some positive effects.

Can Vitamin C Help Reduce Acne Scars? There isn't much research on using vitamin C specifically for acne scars, but research has shown that vitamin C serum can boost collagen, reduce dark spots, and improve wound healing, so it may be effective on acne scars.

Preventing Acne Scars

Preventing acne scars is possible. You can try to prevent acne scars by doing the following:

Don't pick at or pop pimples.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser twice a day.

Avoid face scrubs and other harsh skincare products.

Apply sunscreen daily.

Remove all of your makeup before you go to bed each night.

Get professional treatment for acne breakouts if necessary.



Summary

Available treatments for acne scars include topical OTC and prescription creams, microdermabrasion, skin-resurfacing procedures, radiofrequency, laser therapy, surgery, cryosurgery, fillers, microneedling, and injections.

You can usually minimize the appearance of acne scars with at-home treatments. Reach out to a dermatologist for help if your scars aren’t resolving on their own.