How To Give Yourself an At-Home Face Lift | NuFACE (2025)

If your skin isn’t as resilient or youthful as it once was but you’re not ready to see a plastic surgeon - microcurrent facial lifting may be the answer you’re searching for. While a traditional face lift is an invasive procedure that costs thousands of dollars and requires downtime, a microcurrent facial lift is an at-home alternative for a fraction of the cost and zero down time. Keep reading to learn more!

What Causes Sagging Skin and Fine Lines?

Before you learn to lift, it’s essential to understand why you need to raise your skin. Here are a few main contributors to fine lines, sagging skin, and loss of elasticity.

Genetics

Much of our appearance is due to genetics - and that includes how your skin ages. If your parents have deep creases and wrinkles, you may also develop fine lines and wrinkles.

Oxidative Stress

External aggressors from sources like UV rays, pollution, and intrusive light can cause free radicals to be released into the skin. These cause damage to healthy skin cells in the form of oxidative stress. The result is skin that has wrinkles, discoloration, dullness, and loss of firmness.

Aging

Getting older causes changes in the skin. The skin naturally loses some of its collagen and elastin leaving the skin thinner, more hollow, and less supported than it used to be. Aging skin cells also renew less quickly than younger skin, which can leave the skin dry and cause a dull skin tone.

Facial Muscles

The facial muscles that give you the ability to create expressions also support your skin. As you get older, the facial muscles shrink. Just like the muscles in your body, without proper training, they get smaller and support your skin less, causing sagging skin.

All these factors can leave you with skin that desperately needs a little lift, but before you go to extreme measures, you can give yourself an at-home facelift and save yourself a lot of recovery time and expense.

How To Achieve an At-Home Face Lift

Microcurrent therapy is one of the best ways to give yourself the benefits of a facelift from the comfort of your home. Microcurrent therapy uses a low-level electrical current that mimics the body’s natural current to stimulate the skin to the MUSCLE.

With microcurrent, you can lift yourface in just five minutes per day. You’ll notice changes in your skin immediately, with results that compound over time as you continue to use microcurrent as part of your skincare routine.

Getting started is easy with NuFACE Microcurrent Devices.

1. Cleanse

The first step in any skincare routine is to cleanse the skin thoroughly. NuFACE are a great way to cleanse and exfoliate skin in one step to prep for microcurrent treatment.

2. Boost

Apply a Super Booster Serum to suit your skin’s unique needs. NuFACE Super Peptide Booster Serum gives the skin plumping peptides that help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while refining the skin’s overall texture. Simply apply a few drops onto fingertips and massage into clean, dry skin until fully absorbed.

3. Activate

NuFACE Microcurrent Activators are formulated with IonPlex®, a precise blend of glacial water and ions for optimal microcurrent conduction. Apply a mask-like layer in sections while you lift.

4. Lift

Using your NuFACE Facial Toning Microcurrent Device, perform glides and holds along the neck and face to tone, lift, and contour. For step-by-step guidance, follow along expert treatment tutorials in the NuFACE Smart App!



The NuFACE TRINITY+ Complete Set comes with the TRINITY+ Device which features an exclusive Boost Button that allows you to amp up your microcurrent by 25%, helping you get even more stimulation in stubborn areas like nasolabial folds, forehead, and around the eyes.

The TRINITY+ Complete is one device with three attachments and two modalities:



- Facial Trainer Attachment: This attachment delivers microcurrent evenly and effectively over larger face and neck areas.

- Effective Lip & Eye Attachment: This attachment helps you drive microcurrent therapy into harder-to-reach places around the eyes and lips.

- Wrinkle Reducer Red Light Therapy Attachment: The red light therapy attachment delivers wrinkle-fighting power all over the face without needing a separate tool. See Also The best microcurrent face-firming devices for an at-home facial

How Often Should You Use Microcurrent?

Microcurrent works best when used consistently over time. When you’re just starting, you can use your NuFACE Microcurrent Device for five minutes a day, five times a week. Repeat this process daily for six weeks.

After six weeks, you can scale your microcurrent facials to two to three times a week to maintain your results.

What Else Can I Do?

Taking care of your skin will also help benefit you and give your skin a lifted and sculpted look, and using products that contain skin-nourishing ingredients is the best way to care for your skin as you get older.

These product ingredients help keep skin hydrated and healthy:

Hyaluronic acid: Found naturally in the skin, hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, preventing transdermal moisture loss and keeping skin looking plump and full.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C helps give your skin antioxidants support and works to brighten and correct skin tone.

Peptides: Peptides are strings of amino acids that support your skin. Peptide levels fall with age, so a peptide-rich product is essential for helping keep your skin supported.

Antioxidants: Your skin’s mightiest of defenders, antioxidants help support your skin during exposure to free radicals during the day.

NuFACE makes it easy to care for your skin by including the most essential ingredients in their microcurrent skincare products, which optimize microcurrent results and are safe for all skin types.

Achieve Lift Off

You can get a lifted look with microcurrentfacials to lift, tone, and contour your skin right at home - no needles or pricey medical procedures required!

Sources:

Premature Aging: Signs, Causes & Prevention | My Cleveland Clinic.org

Why does skin wrinkle with age? What is the best way to slow or prevent this process? | Scientific American

SEER Training: Layers of the Skin | Training.Seer.Cancer.gov

The Facial Aging Process From the “Inside Out” | PMC