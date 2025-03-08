How to Make Fluffy Slime: Easy 3 Ingredient Recipe (2025)

- Categories
- Hobbies and Crafts
- Crafts
- Craft for Kids
- Putty Dough and Slime
Download Article
5 ways to create gooey and fluffy slime at home
Co-authored byJanice TiepermanReviewed byAnne Schmidt
Last Updated: February 13, 2025Fact Checked
Download Article
- |
- Recipes without Shaving Cream |
- Video |
- |
- Tips
ARTICLE
VIDEO
Fluffy slime is super easy to make—all you need is a few common household ingredients. We’ll show you how to make the fluffiest slime ever with glue, shaving cream, and contact lens solution, along with some shaving cream-free alternatives. In a matter of minutes, you’ll have play-ready, fluffy slime that kids (and adults) will love!
Things You Should Know
- Mix 1 cup (237 mL) of shaving cream with a few drops of your preferred food coloring.
- Stir in 1⁄2c (120mL) of white school glue, followed by 1UStbsp (15mL) of contact lens solution.
- Knead the mixture together with your hands for several minutes. To store it, refrigerate it in a secure container for up to 1 month.
Section 1 of 2:
Glue & Shaving Cream Fluffy Slime Recipe
Download Article
1
Combine 1 cup (237 mL) of shaving cream and a few drops of food coloring.[1] Add as much food coloring as you’d like until you’re happy with the color—you may need several drops to create a bright, bold color.[2]
- Ingredients:
- 1 cup (237 mL) of shaving cream
- 1⁄2c (120mL) of white school glue
- 1UStbsp (15mL) of contact lens solution
- Food coloring (optional)
- Ingredients:
2
Mix in 1⁄2c (120mL) of white school glue. Mix the glue in with a rubber spatula, or just use your hands.[3]
- Lather your hands with baby oil before handling the slime if you’re worried about it sticking to your skin.[4]
Advertisement
3
Add 1UStbsp (15mL) of contact lens solution and keep stirring. Be sure to use a saline solution that lists sodium borate and boric acid as ingredients—these “activate” the slime, or give it the non-gluey texture that you’re looking for.[5]
4
Knead the slime with your hands for a couple of minutes. Use your fingers to really work all the ingredients together until a consistent, slime-like texture forms. If the slime still feels sticky after a few minutes of kneading, stir in 1⁄2UStbsp (7.4mL) of contact lens solution and see if the texture improves.[6]
- The slime takes a few minutes to transition to the proper texture, so don’t be discouraged if it feels sticky at first!
5
Refrigerate slime in an airtight container for up to 1 month. When stored properly, slime can stay in good shape for several weeks without developing mold or getting dried out.[7]
Advertisement
Section 2 of 2:
Fluffy Slime Recipes without Shaving Cream
Download Article
1
Shampoo and cornstarch Pour 1⁄2c (120mL) of regular shampoo and ¼ cup (30 g) of cornstarch into a bowl, along with a few drops of your desired food coloring (if you’d like).
Stir in 1UStbsp (15mL) of water first before gradually mixing in an additional 5UStbsp (74mL). Work the mixture together with your fingers for 5 minutes or so until it develops a fluffy consistency.[8]
Troubleshooting: Continue adding cornstarch to the mixture if it doesn’t feel fluffy enough.
Ingredients: Regular shampoo, cornstarch, water, food coloring (optional)
2
White glue and cornstarch Combine ½ cup (60 g) of cornstarch and 1⁄4c (59mL) of white school glue together in a bowl. Stir in 3 drops of food coloring and then start working the mixture together with your fingers for 10 minutes or so.
Stick the kneaded slime in the microwave for 20 seconds, and then continue kneading the slime for 10 minutes after it cools off.[9]
Troubleshooting: Add a little bit of cornstarch if the slime feels too sticky.See AlsoHow To Make Slime With Shaving Cream - How to Make SlimeHow to make slime with only shaving cream and glue? - ShiftyChevreHow To Make Homemade Slime Without Glue Or Activator - [Mom Prepared]Ultimate Guide to Fluffy Slime: Shaving Cream & Glue Recipe | Glue Savior
Ingredients: Cornstarch, white school glue, food coloring
3
Clear glue and laundry starch Combine 1⁄2c (120mL) of clear school glue and a few drops of food coloring in a bowl together. Then, gradually pour in a little bit of liquid starch as you continue to stir.
Once the mixture has a slime-like consistency, stop mixing the liquid starch.[10]
Troubleshooting: Pour in a tiny bit more liquid starch and see if the consistency of the slime improves.
Ingredients: Laundry starch, clear school glue
4
White glue and borax Create a borax mixture by dissolving 1 tbsp (15 g) of borax into 1c (240mL) of warm water. In a separate bowl, combine 1⁄2c (120mL) of white school glue with a few drops of your desired food coloring, along with 1tsp (4.9mL) of the borax solution.
Work the ingredients together, continuing to add extra spoonfuls of the borax mixture (as needed) to improve the consistency.[11]
Troubleshooting: Add a little extra borax to your slime mixture if it seems too sticky.
Ingredients: Water, borax, white school glue
Advertisement
Join the Discussion...
What's the best way to make slime?
WikiToadDiver848
I want to learn to make slime at home! I've heard a lot of recipes use glue and I think I have some at home, so that should be okay. Just in case, are there any slime recipes that don't use glue either?
Read More
Amy Sheree
Slime Expert
For an easy slime recipe:
- Use 1 cup (or a whole container) of Elmer’s school glue.
- Add 1 or 2 pumps of lotion.
- Dissolve 1 teaspoon of borax in 1 cup of hot water and let it cool.
- Gradually add 1 teaspoon of the solution to the glue while mixing. It will become stringy first and then turn into a cohesive slime as you mix and stretch it.
From there, you can customize your slime how you like it. For butter slime, add air-dry clay. For fluffy slime, add shaving cream and a little soap. You could also add foam beads, charms, and other fun add-ins to make playing with your slime more exciting!
Read More
WikiEagleDiver276
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- 1.5 tbsp dish soap
- stir! add more cornstarch if too wet and more soap if too dry
- let mixture sit for 2 minutes
- you should have slime now!
Read More
See all 6 Replies and
Read Discussion
Community Q&A
Search
Question
How do you make fluffy slime without borax?
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
Try this recipe for a fluffy slime without borax: Pour ¼ cup cornstarch into a bowl. Add ½ cup of shampoo and mix both ingredients well. Add 1 tablespoon of water and stir through, then repeat. Then add 1 tablespoon of water and stir 5 more times for a total of 6 tablespoons of water. It’s important to add the water slowly for the slime to work. Remove the slime "dough" from the bowl and knead on a clean surface for 5 minutes. As you knead, keep adding as much cornstarch as needed to stop the slime from feeling sticky (it's okay if this needs to be quite a bit more). It’s ready when it has a good stretch, feels moist and doesn’t stick. You might also like to read: How to Make Slime with Borax.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 24Helpful 63
Question
Can you make slime with glue and shaving cream?
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
Yes, this is what is known as "fluffy slime" (the same as in this article) and it’s a wonderfully stretchy and not too sticky slime. The article details both the ingredients needed and the steps to follow to make it.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 21Helpful 52
Question
How do you make slime step by step?
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
This answer was written by one of our trained team of researchers who validated it for accuracy and comprehensiveness.
wikiHow Staff Editor
Staff Answer
wikiHow has a variety of great articles for making different kinds of slime step-by-step. For example, check out: How to Make Slime; How to Make Nickelodeon Slime; How to Make Slime with Glue; How to Make Edible Slime; How to Make Slime without Borax. And, of course, you can also use the steps for fluffy slime in the article above.
Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
Thank you for your feedback.
If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow
YesNo
Not Helpful 14Helpful 32
See more answers
Ask a Question
200 characters left
Include your email address to get a message when this question is answered.
Advertisement
Reader Videos
Tips
Try adding a few drops of your favorite skin-safe essential oil. This will add a wonderful scent to your slime, and you can even pick essential oils based on their benefits (such as lavender for relaxation, or lemon to boost your mood).[12]
Thanks
Helpful0Not Helpful0
Tips from our Readers
The advice in this section is based on the lived experiences of wikiHow readers like you. If you have a helpful tip you’d like to share on wikiHow, please submit it in the field below.
- Make sure you put in the exact amount of ingredients, or it will not work! Even a tiny bit of extra cornstarch will mess up your slime and make it the wrong consistency.
- To give the slime a nice smell and make it a bit stretchier, try adding a little bit of scented hand or body lotion.
- If you don't have any shaving cream or foaming hand soap at home, try using hair mousse!
- If you don't have cornstarch, you can substitute it with baby powder.
Submit a Tip
All tip submissions are carefully reviewed before being published
Name
Please provide your name and last initial
Submit
Thanks for submitting a tip for review!
Advertisement
Video
Read Video Transcript
You Might Also Like
Advertisement
References
- ↑ https://www.bgsu.edu/content/dam/BGSU/nwo/documents/STEMinPark/2018/2018activitycards/BP-2018.pdf
- ↑ https://sport.unimelb.edu.au/pdfs/Slime-Recipe-Fri-25th-no-video-of-this-one-DIY.pdf
- ↑ https://www.bgsu.edu/content/dam/BGSU/nwo/documents/STEMinPark/2018/2018activitycards/BP-2018.pdf
- ↑ https://sport.unimelb.edu.au/pdfs/Slime-Recipe-Fri-25th-no-video-of-this-one-DIY.pdf
- ↑ https://sport.unimelb.edu.au/pdfs/Slime-Recipe-Fri-25th-no-video-of-this-one-DIY.pdf
- ↑ https://sport.unimelb.edu.au/pdfs/Slime-Recipe-Fri-25th-no-video-of-this-one-DIY.pdf
- ↑ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/everything-you-need-to-know-about-slime/
- ↑ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/make-slime-without-borax/
- ↑ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/make-slime-without-borax/
More References (3)
About This Article
Reviewed by:
Anne Schmidt
Chemistry Instructor
This article was reviewed by Anne Schmidt and by wikiHow staff writer, Janice Tieperman. Anne Schmidt is a Chemistry Instructor in Wisconsin. Anne has been teaching high school chemistry for over 20 years and is passionate about providing accessible and educational chemistry content. She has over 9,000 subscribers to her educational chemistry YouTube channel. She has presented at the American Association of Chemistry Teachers (AATC) and was an Adjunct General Chemistry Instructor at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Anne was published in the Journal of Chemical Education as a Co-Author, has an article in ChemEdX, and has presented twice and was published with the AACT. Anne has a BS in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and an MA in Secondary Education and Teaching from Viterbo University. This article has been viewed 1,866,861 times.
How helpful is this?
Co-authors: 119
Updated: February 13, 2025
Views:1,866,861
Categories: Featured Articles | Putty Dough and Slime
Article SummaryX
To make soft, fluffy slime, first make a borax solution by mixing 1 cup (240 milliliters) of hot water and 1 teaspoon of borax powder. In a separate bowl, mix together 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) of glue and 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) of shaving cream, adding 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) of foaming soap for extra fluff. Mix in 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 2 pumps of lotion. Pour in a few drops of food coloring, then mix in small spoonfuls of the borax mixture until your slime is at the perfect consistency. Knead it together and enjoy!
Did this summary help you?
In other languages
Russian
Spanish
Thai
Indonesian
Chinese
Turkish
- Send fan mail to authors
Thanks to all authors for creating a page that has been read 1,866,861 times.
Reader Success Stories
Karen Kelley
Jul 15, 2017
"Made this for the little kids at a large family reunion. I followed the recipe step by step, even though I..." more
Rated this article:
More reader storiesHide reader stories
If you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Did this article help you?
Advertisement