How to Make Fluffy Slime | The BEST Fluffy Slime Recipe (2025)

Fluffy slime is SO COOL! It’s just like regular slime, except it’s fluffy and puffy and sooooo much fun! This just might be my favourite slime recipe that we’ve ever tried!

Picture any normal slime recipe. Now imagine that same slime all puffed up and fluffy… kind of like a foam squishy. That’s how I would describe fluffy slime. The foamy texture is really fun!

What makes the slime fluffy?

Shaving cream makes this slime recipe fluffy! (Which you can buy at the dollar store, by the way.) Shaving cream can be used to make all sorts of crazy fun things. We’ve used it to make shaving cream foam sand, DIY puffy paint, and even shaving cream playdough.

What’s the best way to add colour to slime?

You can use acrylic paint or food colouring to colour your slime.

This is the first time we used acrylic paint, and I LOVED it. We used matte finish acrylic paint (satin finish will also work if you want a shinier slime). It’s cheaper than food colouring and the colour doesn’t transfer to your hands.

If you don’t have acrylic paint, you can also use food colouring. But food colouring tends to dye your hands a little as you knead and mix the slime. When we made slime without borax a few weeks ago, we used food colouring and my hands were pretty blue by the end of mixing it. It washes away fairly quickly, but I definitely prefer it when my hands don’t change colour!

What kind of contact lens solution is best for fluffy slime?

You need to find a contact lens solution that contains Boric Acid and Sodium Borate. Boric Acid is the activator. So without it, your mixture won’t turn into slime. There are quite a few options on the drug store shelves, so just make sure you read the ingredient lists before you buy.

I like to use Renu Freshcontact lens solution by Bausch + Lomb. In the USA, this contact lens solution is calledRenu Advanced Formula by Bausch + Lomb. If you choose a different brand of contact lens solution, it might have a different concentration of boric acid in it. That’s totally fine! But it might take more (or less?) contact lens solution to activate your slime, so please keep that in mind as you’re making your slime.

You can read more about the difference between borax and contact lens solution in our post about How to Make Slime Without Borax.

How long does fluffy slime last?

Sadly, the “fluffy” part of your puffy slime only lasts about a day. The foamy bubbles in the shaving cream gradually go away. After that it will turn into regular slime.

You can definitely still play with it after the puffiness goes away. The consistency will be more like regular slime at that point. It will last at least a week if you store it in an air tight container.

Fluffy Slime

We turned our slime into unicorn fluffy slime, just for fun. We made one batch of blue slime, another batch of pink slime, and then we mixed them together to get the swirly effect you see in the unicorn slime above.

Did I mention that you can make the most awesome slime bubbles with it? (And the best slime sounds for that matter!). Look at that photo above of the bubble my daughter was about to pop. So fun!

The texture of fluffy slime is really cool. And it doesn’t stick to your hands! Fluffy slime is an easy, fool proof recipe for both experts and beginner slime makers.

We made two batches of fluffy slime using this recipe, and my three kids LOVED everything about it! They loved measuring all of the ingredients, mixing it all together, and of course – playing with the slime. (Can you spot three different little hands with three different little sleeves in the video?)

Fluffy slime is SO FUN and it’s really simple to make! This fluffy slime recipe uses simple ingredients (without borax!) to make the coolest, fluffiest slime ever. This is such a great slime recipe and a super fun activity for kids. It’s also a pretty cool science experiment. This is such an awesome, easy activity that’s fun for the whole family.

