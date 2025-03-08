How to make fluffy slime with just 3 ingredients - I Heart Naptime (2025)

Jamielyn Nye

How to make fluffy slime with only 3 ingredients. It is super soft and stretchy! It only takes 5 minutes to make and will entertain for hours!

Indoor Kids Activity

Oh SLIME. Me and this stuff have a love hate/relationship. My kids love it though, so I’ve learned to accept it.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make fluffy slime, this recipe is seriously the best ever! We love it because it only takes 3 ingredients and takes less than 5 minutes to make. The kids love helping me make it and it entertains them for hours! It is so soft and squishy!

During our Spring break last week it was cold and rainy, so this was the perfect indoor activity for my kids to do. It holds together more which is great! My kids like this fluffy slime better than my slime recipe and glitter slime because it can stretch further and the consistency is perfect although my butter slime is still smoothest of of them all!

Fluffy Slime Ingredients

For this slime you only need 3 simple ingredients (that you can probably find around your home). I love that this fluffy slime is made without borax. You can also add any color you’d like (or even mix them).

1 (4-ounce) bottle Elmer’s white school glue

2 Tablespoons multi purpose contact lenses solution

1 – 2 cups shaving cream

Food coloring, optional

How To Make Fluffy Slime

Combine. To get started place the glue in a plastic bowl. If you’re adding food coloring, add it now. Once it is your desired color add the saline solution and mix until combined.

To get started place the glue in a plastic bowl. If you’re adding food coloring, add it now. Once it is your desired color add the saline solution and mix until combined. Stir. Then stir in 1-2 cups of shaving cream. The more you add the thicker it will be. The less you add the slimier it will be. We usually end up adding about 1 1/2 cups. Stir until you can no longer stir (this should take several minutes).

Then stir in 1-2 cups of shaving cream. The more you add the thicker it will be. The less you add the slimier it will be. We usually end up adding about 1 1/2 cups. Stir until you can no longer stir (this should take several minutes). Kneed. Next you’ll kneed it with your hands. It will be sticky at first, but keep moving it with your hands until it is no longer sticky and is the right consistency.

Next you’ll kneed it with your hands. It will be sticky at first, but keep moving it with your hands until it is no longer sticky and is the right consistency. Play. Get your hands in there and have some fun!

Mixing 2 colors We made our first batch of fluffy slime pink and then the next one purple. To make this fluffy slime with more than one color, simply make another batch and then lay them right next to each other. Then stretch it out and twist it together so the colors swirl together. It will end up looking something like this.

Fluffly Slime Recipe Author: Jamielyn Nye How to make fluffy slime with only 3 ingredients. It is super soft and stretchy! It only takes 5 minutes to make and will entertain for hours! Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Total Time: 5 minutes mins Servings: 1 batch Equipment ▢ Plastic bowl and spoon.

▢ Place mat for enjoying slime.

▢ Place mat for enjoying slime. Ingredients ▢ 4 ounce bottle Elmer’s white school glue

▢ 2-3 Tablespoons multi purpose contact lenses solution or slime activator , add more as needed

▢ 1-2 cups unscented shaving cream , use more as needed Optional: Food coloring Instructions Place glue in a plastic bowl. If you're adding food coloring, you can add it now until desired color is reached.Add saline solution or slime activator and mix until combined.

Stir in 1 cup of shaving cream. The more you add, the thicker it'll be. The less you add, the slimier it will be. Add 1/2 cup more as needed. I usually end up adding about 1 1/2 cups.

Stir until you can no longer stir (it will be sticky at first) and then knead with your hands. Keep moving it with your hands until it is no longer sticky and desired consistency is reached.Wash hands if needed and then work on it again. If it's still too sticky, you may need to add another Tablespoon of activator and then keep kneading.

Enjoy playing with the slime. Store in a covered container or zip top bag. Notes Variation: To make fluffy slime with more than one color, simply make another batch and lay them right next to each other. Then stretch it out and twist it together so that the colors swirl together. Course: Gift Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!