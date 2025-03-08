How to make fluffy slime with just 3 ingredients - I Heart Naptime (2025)

Jamielyn Nye
255
How to make fluffy slime with only 3 ingredients. It is super soft and stretchy! It only takes 5 minutes to make and will entertain for hours!
Indoor Kids Activity
Oh SLIME. Me and this stuff have a love hate/relationship. My kids love it though, so I’ve learned to accept it.
If you’ve ever wondered how to make fluffy slime, this recipe is seriously the best ever! We love it because it only takes 3 ingredients and takes less than 5 minutes to make. The kids love helping me make it and it entertains them for hours! It is so soft and squishy!
During our Spring break last week it was cold and rainy, so this was the perfect indoor activity for my kids to do. It holds together more which is great! My kids like this fluffy slime better than my slime recipe and glitter slime because it can stretch further and the consistency is perfect although my butter slime is still smoothest of of them all!
Fluffy Slime Ingredients
For this slime you only need 3 simple ingredients (that you can probably find around your home). I love that this fluffy slime is made without borax. You can also add any color you’d like (or even mix them).
- 1 (4-ounce) bottle Elmer’s white school glue
- 2 Tablespoons multi purpose contact lenses solution
- 1 – 2 cups shaving cream
- Food coloring, optional
How To Make Fluffy Slime
- Combine. To get started place the glue in a plastic bowl. If you’re adding food coloring, add it now. Once it is your desired color add the saline solution and mix until combined.
- Stir. Then stir in 1-2 cups of shaving cream. The more you add the thicker it will be. The less you add the slimier it will be. We usually end up adding about 1 1/2 cups. Stir until you can no longer stir (this should take several minutes).
- Kneed. Next you’ll kneed it with your hands. It will be sticky at first, but keep moving it with your hands until it is no longer sticky and is the right consistency.
- Play. Get your hands in there and have some fun!
Mixing 2 colors
We made our first batch of fluffy slime pink and then the next one purple.
To make this fluffy slime with more than one color, simply make another batch and then lay them right next to each other. Then stretch it out and twist it together so the colors swirl together. It will end up looking something like this.
Fluffly Slime Recipe
Author: Jamielyn Nye
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Total Time: 5 minutes mins
Servings: 1 batch
Video
Equipment
Plastic bowl and spoon.
Place mat for enjoying slime.
Ingredients
Instructions
Place glue in a plastic bowl. If you're adding food coloring, you can add it now until desired color is reached.Add saline solution or slime activator and mix until combined.
Stir in 1 cup of shaving cream. The more you add, the thicker it'll be. The less you add, the slimier it will be. Add 1/2 cup more as needed. I usually end up adding about 1 1/2 cups.
Stir until you can no longer stir (it will be sticky at first) and then knead with your hands. Keep moving it with your hands until it is no longer sticky and desired consistency is reached.Wash hands if needed and then work on it again. If it's still too sticky, you may need to add another Tablespoon of activator and then keep kneading.
Enjoy playing with the slime. Store in a covered container or zip top bag.
Notes
Variation: To make fluffy slime with more than one color, simply make another batch and lay them right next to each other. Then stretch it out and twist it together so that the colors swirl together.
Course: Gift
Cuisine: American
Categorized as: DIY
Jamielyn Nye is the founder and recipe creator at I Heart Naptime. She is the author of the I Heart Naptime Cookbook and shares easy family-friendly recipes and desserts for every occasion.
More about Jamielyn Nye
258 comments
- Freda
Excellent – so much better than store-bought.
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Yeah! Thanks for the review!
- Reply
- Jennie
It turned out perfect. We made the color light blue. My granddaughter loved it!
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
So happy to hear of the slime success Jennie!
- Reply
- Sadaf D
I struggled. It wasn’t coming together at all. Finally added 1/2 tsp of baking soda and that did the trick! Thanks for this recipe.
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Thanks for letting us know how you adapted it! Glad it worked out.
- Reply
- Shelly
Great slime, I just kept adding the lens solution until is was not slimy and sticking to my fingers. The kiddo used neon orange paint for the color. Turned out very good!
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
So fun on the color, thanks for the review of the fluffy slime!
- Reply
- Kelli H
Absolutely terrible. 0/10. Never got unsticky, despite how much we added as specified.
Measurement are way off.
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Hi Kelli, sorry to hear it didn’t work out as intended. The more you make slime the more you will get a feel of making it successfully. Usually if you are having trouble with the stickiness a bit of activator helps.
- Reply
- Caitlyn
I’ve tried making this 4x and each time it’s ended up a sticky mess … I feel like I followed the recipe exactly. Any suggestions?
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Hi, sounds like you need to add more activator. Start with a Tablespoon at a time and add more as needed.
- Reply
- Melissa A
It didn’t work but was really fun and intresting
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Sorry to hear it didn’t turn out for you Melissa! Did you try add more shaving cream and / or activator until desired consistency is reached? Slime can be a bit of a trial and error if you are new to making it.
- Reply
- Allie
SLAYYYYYY
- Reply
- Alicia
IT IS SO FLUFFY & SOFT I THINK I AM MENTALLY ADDICTED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Thank you for your review of the fluffy slime, we agree on that too!
- Reply
- Holly
We added a little baby oil at the end which stopped all stickiness.
- Reply
- Sarah @IHeartNaptime
Great tip for the fluffy slime! Thanks for sharing!
- Reply
