How to make Google Maps your default iPhone navigation app (with one big caveat) (2025)

I’m an iPhone user in the European Union, which means I can benefit from all the perks that the European Commission has forced on Apple. I have access to third-party App Store alternatives, third-party payment systems, sideloading, and everything else the Digital Markets Act (DMA) imposed on Apple. But I want none of that, and I’m not actually using any of these so-called perks. I’m sure I’m not the only iPhone user in the region who wants nothing to do with these changes.

Also, I’m not too excited about replacing any of the default iPhone apps with alternatives, and I hate the very existence of the browser choice screens, which I have to go through every time I change iPhones. I say that as a tech-savvy user who knows I can install whatever browser I want on the iPhone. The same goes for all sorts of apps I’d want instead of default options, even if they don’t behave like default apps.

I mention all that so you understand my rather conservative approach to iPhone software, but also to tell you that I’ve finally found the one app that I’d consider using instead of the iPhone’s default. That’s Google Maps, which can be set as the iPhone’s default navigation app instead of Apple Maps.

Of all the Google apps, Google Maps is easily the one I use most. It’s how I search for businesses and navigate new places I travel to. Google Maps has received several privacy upgrades over the years, including a big change in how the app tracks your location. That makes it an even better navigation tool, at least for this iPhone user.

That’s not to say that Apple Maps isn’t a good navigation app or that it’s not worth keeping as the iPhone’s default, because it is. However, I’ve just gotten so used to Google Maps being my go-to navigation app that Apple Maps is a distant second.

To set Google Maps as the default navigation app on iPhone, you’ll need to be an iPhone user in the EU with iOS 18.4 on your iPhone. If you meet the requirements, you’re just a few steps away from replacing Apple Maps with Google Maps.

Open the Settings app Scroll down to Apps Tap the Default Apps menu at the top Look for Navigation (image above) Select Google Maps instead of Apple Maps (image below)

That’s all you need to do to make Google Maps the default navigation app on your iPhone. Presumably, other navigation apps will appear in the list, so you can switch to something else. It might take time for developers to update their apps, however. For example, I have Waze installed on my iPhone, and all apps are updated to the latest versions.But Waze doesn’t show up as an option.

The benefits of having Google Maps as the default navigation app concern the ability to open all location-related links directly in Google’s app, whether in messages, documents, or websites. This feature does really the only thing for you, replacing the need to copy and paste information from one place to the next.

My preferences aside, Apple should allow iPhone users worldwide to choose what default apps to use for navigation and other key features. Fighting this losing battle only erodes Apple’s image. Eventually, more regulators will force Apple to open the iPhone like the EU did.