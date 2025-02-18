How to make homemade nail polish thinner (2025)

Table of Contents
Give it some heat Add few drops of alcohol Store with care Clean it up YOU MAY ALSO LIKE Extend the life of your nail polish with these quick tips What is the shelf life of nail polish? How to Know If Nail Polish Has Gone Bad Can I Use Super Glue for Nail Glue? Homemade Nail Buffer How Long Does It Take to Dry Your Toenails After a Pedicure? References

Written by Kaitlin Bitting Updated December 13, 2018

How to make homemade nail polish thinner (1)

NYS444/iStock/GettyImages

Picture this: You dig out your go-to seasonal nail polish for a DIY manicure, you swipe the brush across your nail and a sticky, clumpy mess is left behind (ugh).

Surprisingly, nail polish is a high-maintenance beauty product that can easily become thick and goopy, especially if it’s not stored properly. Your favorite shades can be salvaged with a few drops of nail polish thinner. Don’t have any on hand? Try these simple at-home fixes to answer your lacquer's SOS signal and make it good as new.

Give it some heat

The easiest way to make your old nail polish usable once again is super simple: use hot water. Total Beauty recommends holding the closed bottle under hot running water while rotating it slowly, or submerging it in a bowl of hot water for up to two minutes. Once you give the bottle a chance to cool, roll it between your palms to mix up the contents. Take note: don't shake the bottle, which will cause air bubbles and damage the polish’s quality (the exact opposite of your goal). If your lacquer is still thick when you apply it, repeat the process. If you’re once again left with sticky polish that won’t dry, move on to the next tip.

See Also
Revitalize Your Nails: The Ultimate Guide To OPI Nail Polish ThinnerHow to Fix Dry Nail Polish – MytourTreatment Options For Nail FungusHow To Thin Nail Polish: 4 Easy Methods Explained - BelleTag

Add few drops of alcohol

According to Science Notes, another easy solution to thinning out your polish can likely be found in your medicine cabinet. Using an eyedropper or with a very steady hand, put a few drops of 91 percent isopropyl rubbing alcohol directly into the bottle. Once you’ve replaced the brush and sealed the bottle shut, gently roll it back and forth (be careful not to shake it like a Polaroid). If you're out of rubbing alcohol, you can use a few drops of non-acetone nail polish remover in its place—but stay away from those that contain acetone because they’ll destroy the formula of your favorite shade.

Now that you’ve successfully rescued your nail polish, how can you keep it in tip-top shape?

Store with care

While you probably don’t think too much about where you store your nail polish, it does require proper storage in a cool, dry environment to maintain a smooth consistency.

Is your polish collection currently in the refrigerator? Not ideal, say the experts at Sally Beauty. In fact, keeping it too cold could actually be the reason your nail polish has thickened. Instead, store it in a closet or drawer outside of your bathroom to protect it from moisture, extreme temperatures and direct sunlight.

Another crucial storage requirement? Stash your bottles so they're standing upright, making sure they’re tightly sealed. This helps to keep the pigment evenly distributed and prevents your polish from drying out.

Clean it up

Are all of the necks of your nail polish bottles a little...gross? Make it a habit to clean around the rim with a cotton swab soaked in non-acetone remover before you replace the lid. This will help keep the bottle airtight and extend the life of your lacquer so your gold glitter or ruby red will be good for years to come.

Salvaging your nail polish doesn’t have to be complicated or costly. With basic household supplies and proper care, you can say goodbye to sticky polish that won’t dry out and say hello to five-star worthy manicures in the comfort of your home.

References

Writer Bio

Kaitlin Bitting is a Philadelphia-based freelance writer and an Emory University-certified health & wellness coach. Her work and insights have been featured on Greatist, Forbes, Fairygodboss, Aaptiv, and Vault, among other sites. She's a huge fan of trying out new restaurants, reading as many books as humanly possible and hanging out with her beagle, Betty.

See Also
Nail polish thinner | OPI | Buy Now – Officiële OPI webshop – Webshop

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

  • Read

    Extend the life of your nail polish with these quick tips

  • Read

    What is the shelf life of nail polish?

  • Read

    How to Know If Nail Polish Has Gone Bad

  • Read

    Can I Use Super Glue for Nail Glue?

  • Read

    Homemade Nail Buffer

  • Read

    How Long Does It Take to Dry Your Toenails After a Pedicure?

How to make homemade nail polish thinner (2025)

References

Top Articles
As Nick Cave grieved, he put his band out to pasture. Now he's ready to embrace their full power again
Nick Cave jokingly ribs Radiohead with Colin Greenwood on stage in London
Habitat Sonore | Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds | Centre PHI
Latest Posts
Snowfall's Mix of Fact and Fiction Foreshadows Season 6's Ending
In ‘Snowfall’ Season 6, Franklin’s Only Success Is Linked To The Death & Demise Of His Own People
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Aron Pacocha

Last Updated:

Views: 6321

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aron Pacocha

Birthday: 1999-08-12

Address: 3808 Moen Corner, Gorczanyport, FL 67364-2074

Phone: +393457723392

Job: Retail Consultant

Hobby: Jewelry making, Cooking, Gaming, Reading, Juggling, Cabaret, Origami

Introduction: My name is Aron Pacocha, I am a happy, tasty, innocent, proud, talented, courageous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.