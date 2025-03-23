How to Make Massage Candles (2025)

Published: by Kristen Wood · This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. ·
Learn how to make massage candles at home to add a fragrant and personal touch to your self-care and relaxation routine! This wonderful alternative to regular massage oils also makes for the perfect present for loved ones on birthdays or even as romantic gifts on your anniversary or Valentine’s Day.
Pampering yourself is one of the best things you can do to care for your well-being. And what better way to do it than to get a massage? But, as getting them from a spa can get expensive so quickly, I’m happy to say I’ve found a solution: DIY massage candles. It’s like the best of warm massage oils and homemade candles all rolled into one. You’ll get a soothing aroma, a warm and nourishing massage, and a well-deserved pampering after using it!
What are Massage Candles?
Massage candles are amazing. Instead of paraffin or beeswax, they’re typically made from soy wax that’s safe to drip directly onto the skin. They also contain other high-quality, natural ingredients like shea butter and essential oils.
Unlike ordinary candles, massage candles melt at a lower temperature when you light them. This means that they don’t need a high temperature to turn into a warm, scented, luxurious oil that you can use for a massage afterward.
Thanks to the ingredients, my recipe is also an excellent moisturizer, leaving the skin supple after applying the oil. You also get a bit of aromatherapy, which makes you relax even more. If you’re stressed, need a breather, or usually have sore muscles, learning how to make massage candles at home will be worthwhile!
Ingredient Notes
Soy Wax Flakes: The massage candles’ main raw material. Their low melting point makes it safe to be applied to the skin.
Cocoa Butter: For this recipe, I prefer cocoa butter to shea butter. Cocoa butter is great for deeply moisturizing and nourishing the skin.
- You can use either jarred or cocoa butter wafers.
Coconut Oil: Makes the candle smooth and slippery so it can be applied easily to the skin.
- You can use either refined or unrefined coconut oil.
- You can use jojoba oil if you prefer.
Essential Oil(s) of Choice: This is entirely optional, but it adds a relaxing scent to your candle massage when you use it.
- Wonderful options include lavender, peppermint, frankincense, or ylang-ylang essential oil.
- If you have your own favorite essential oil blends, go ahead and use them!
How to Make Massage Candles
- In a double boiler over medium heat, melt the soy wax, cocoa butter, and coconut oil, stirring occasionally for around 5 minutes.
- Turn off the heat and stir in the essential oils, if you're adding them.
- Place the wick(s) into your chosen heat-safe candle container(s) and secure them with a wick holder or by positioning them between two wooden chopsticks resting across the top.
- Pour the candle mixture into the prepared container(s) and let it sit in a cool, dark place to cure and set, typically for at least 4 hours, depending on the vessel size.
- Once the candles have set, trim the wick(s) to about 1 inch in length.
- Simply light and enjoy!
How to Use Massage Candles
- Light the candles about 10-15 minutes before you plan to use them for your massage.
- Blow out the candle, then let the melted wax slightly cool.
- Test the temperature of the melted wax. Once it’s no longer too hot to the touch (it doesn't take very long at all!), pour it into your palm or directly to the skin.
- Enjoy a soothing, relaxing massage!
Expert Tips
- An alternative method for securing candle wicks to the bottom of containers is to place a dab of hot glue at the bottom of the container before positioning the wicks.
- Some examples of candle containers that are often heat-safe and great for making homemade candles include
- Glass jars
- Metal tins
- Ceramic containers
- Teacups
- Terracotta pots
- Candle-specific molds
- Marble or stone containers.
- If necessary, you can adjust the amount of wax and oils to reach your desired consistency.
- Don’t use the melted massage wax on sensitive parts of the body, such as the face and groin area.
Storing Massage Candles
Store your massage candles in a cool, dry place away from heat sources. This will ensure they retain their quality and won’t melt accidentally.
DIY Massage Candles
