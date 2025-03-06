How to measure intraocular pressure: applanation tonometry (2025)

It is possible to check the calibration of the tonometer; this should be done every six months. Calibration is done at dial positions 0, 2, and 6 (equivalent to 0, 20, and 60 mmHg)

Insert the prism in the holder and place the tonometer on the slit lamp

At dial position 0, the feeler arm should be in free movement. If the dial is turned backwards a small way (to the equivalent of position -0.05), the arm should fall towards the examiner. If the dial is turned forwards a small way (to the equivalent of position +0.05) the arm should fall towards the patient

If the arm doesn't respond in the above way, the tonometer is inaccurate at dial position 1

To check dial positions 2 and 6, the check weight is used (this is normally found in the case with the tonometer prisms or in the drawer of the slit lamp). There are five markings engraved on the bar. These represent 0 centrally, then 2 on either side, and 6 towards the edges

Line up the adjustable holder with index mark 2 on the weight. With the longer end of the bar facing you, put it into the slot on the side of the tonometer and push it all the way in

Repeat the above steps (for dial position 0), with the dial now at position 2. This time, turn the dial backwards to the equivalent of 1.95 and forwards to the equivalent of 2.05

To check dial position 6, move the weight bar to the end position. Repeat the steps at dial position 6, turning the dial backwards to the equivalent of 5.9 and forwards to the equivalent of 6.1